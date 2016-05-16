(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in that the rating
impact of
hypothetical scenarios in the upcoming UK referendum on EU
membership is highly
uncertain. Fitch's base case is that the UK will vote to remain
in the EU.
In a special report published today Fitch considers four
hypothetical scenario
outcomes for the referendum. The four scenarios comprise one
"remain" scenario
and three "leave" scenarios - one with favourable UK exit terms
agreed
("favourable leave scenario"), one with UK exit on unfavourable
terms and tight
labour market conditions ("unfavourable leave scenario"), and
leave under either
scenario with a subsequent vote for Scottish independence
("Scotland
independence scenario") . Fitch emphasised that none of the
leave scenarios
represent Fitch's expectations in the event of a leave vote and
the consequences
of a 'leave' vote could take many turns other to the scenarios
it considered.
The "remain" scenario would be mildly credit positive across
sectors as it would
end uncertainty surrounding the "EU question" for the medium
term with limits
defined on the extent of UK integration. The effects would,
however, be
insufficient to result in upgrades in any sector, including the
sovereign
rating. However, EU migration to the UK would remain high and
the same UK/EU
tensions could re-emerge in the longer term.
The sovereign rating would, as we have indicated before, be
subject to review in
the event of a 'leave' vote. In Fitch's favourable leave
scenario, exit and
trade agreements are concluded smoothly and swiftly, such that
the effect would
be mildly negative after short-term market and currency
volatility. However, in
the unfavourable leave scenario, protracted negotiation
resulting in
unfavourable trade terms for the UK would be more negative. A
combination of a
leave vote with subsequent Scottish independence would bring the
UK's ratings
under further pressure.
Favourable exit terms are unlikely to affect bank ratings.
Unfavourable terms
would hurt asset quality, funding profiles and earnings,
possibly putting some
ratings under pressure. We would expect some mortgage loans'
performance to
weaken due to lower house prices, higher interest rates and
falling commercial
property values. Corporate asset quality dynamics would be
sector- dependent,
but impairments would rise. Unfavourable terms would make
raising debt for
resolution planning more challenging and expensive. However, UK
banks' overall
funding and liquidity profiles are strong and they have Bank of
England
backstops, making them well placed to face exit scenarios.
For the corporate sector, the leave scenarios could have mixed
effects,
depending on sector. UK exporters would benefit from improved
price
competitiveness, due to sterling's depreciation. But UK
companies with
significant foreign currency debt would face servicing issues.
UK airlines could
be significantly affected by sterling depreciation due to their
foreign currency
cost base. The unfavourable leave scenario would also result in
reduced
financial and operational flexibility for many corporates and,
notably, retail
sector failures could multiply.
The report also considers the impact of the scenarios on the
insurance,
infrastructure, public finance, CMBS, RMBS and covered bond
sectors. For more
information on our scenarios and their potential implications,
see the report "
Leave or Remain: Hypothetical Brexit Scenarios Examined ",
available from
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Fitch is not recommending any particular position, vote or
outcome regarding the
referendum vote on 23 June 2016. This research simply provides
the financial
marketplace with increased transparency as to the possible
impact on our ratings
of various hypothetical outcomes from the referendum.
Contact:
Stuart Jennings
Managing Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1142
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou,
London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
