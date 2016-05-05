(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Much has been said about the recent
20-year high U.S.
subprime auto ABS delinquencies reached back in February, though
Fitch Ratings
says that rising delinquencies are not the concern foremost on
the minds of
investors.
Instead, chief among their concerns is the quickening pace of
new deals among
the newer, less-established names in the space and the
subsequent intensifying
competition. Investors have also expressed concerns over the
ability of some of
these newer independent finance companies to fund their
servicing platforms, how
they are adhering to their own underwriting policies, and how
they can respond
to the rigors of regulatory scrutiny inherent in today's
environment.
While the recent 20-year high in subprime auto delinquencies
merits close watch,
it's important to note that this number is a fraction of the
total number of
subprime auto loans being originated. That said, much of the
weaker subprime
auto ABS performance stems from many of these newer players who
have never
securitized prior to the last couple of years.
In fact, the most established subprime auto originators
(Americredit and
Santander- the only subprime auto issuers currently rated by
Fitch) make up less
than half of Fitch's subprime auto ABS index today (compared to
over 90% back in
2009-2010). The remainder (nearly 60%) of the composition
emanates from these
newer companies, many of which have to rely on ABS more
exclusively for their
funding as opposed to the more established lenders. What's more,
these companies
are and will continue to compete in the weaker end of the
subprime market as
competition intensifies. This coupled with a softening wholesale
market will
contribute to higher subprime auto losses in the coming months.
Additional details are available in a video Fitch released
today, which is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
John Bella
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0243
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.