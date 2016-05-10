(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish
Widows Limited's
(SWL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are
Stable.
The agency has also affirmed SWL's and Clerical Medical Finance
plc's
subordinated debt, which carries a guarantee from SWL, at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of SWL are based on the credit quality of Scottish
Widows Group Ltd
(SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of Lloyds
Banking Group plc (LBG, Long-term IDR A+/Stable) as Fitch views
SWL as core to
SWG under its insurance group rating methodology.
SWL's IDR is aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR of 'A+' to
reflect Fitch's view
of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its operations
and management
with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK life and
pensions market.
This approach implies a single-notch uplift from Fitch's
assessment of SWG's
standalone creditworthiness. SWL's Outlook is aligned with
Lloyds Bank plc's
Outlook as a rating change of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to be
reflected in SWL.
Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by the
insurer's UK
focus, the group benefits from product diversification not just
within its life,
pensions and investment businesses, but also through its
sizeable non-life
insurance business.
Fitch views SWG's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on
its
risk-adjusted Prism factor-based capital model, despite dividend
payments of
GBP0.5bn to LBG in February 2016. SWG's regulatory Solvency 2
capital position
is also supportive of the ratings with solvency capital
requirement coverage of
148% at end-2015. SWG's financial leverage at 25% and
fixed-charge coverage of
around 7x in 2015, both based on Fitch calculations, are in line
with the IFS
'A' rating range.
SWL's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations)
was strong at
GBP784m in 2015, up from GBP648m in 2014. The improvement in
2015 was driven by
SWL successfully entering the bulk annuity market, where
transactions lifted
underlying profit by GBP247m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Lloyds Bank plc's rating is likely to lead to a
corresponding change
in SWL's ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch no
longer sees SWG as
integral to LBG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
