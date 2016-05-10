(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Widows Limited's (SWL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed SWL's and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt, which carries a guarantee from SWL, at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of SWL are based on the credit quality of Scottish Widows Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance operations of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LBG, Long-term IDR A+/Stable) as Fitch views SWL as core to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology. SWL's IDR is aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR of 'A+' to reflect Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its operations and management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK life and pensions market. This approach implies a single-notch uplift from Fitch's assessment of SWG's standalone creditworthiness. SWL's Outlook is aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's Outlook as a rating change of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to be reflected in SWL. Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by the insurer's UK focus, the group benefits from product diversification not just within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance business. Fitch views SWG's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on its risk-adjusted Prism factor-based capital model, despite dividend payments of GBP0.5bn to LBG in February 2016. SWG's regulatory Solvency 2 capital position is also supportive of the ratings with solvency capital requirement coverage of 148% at end-2015. SWG's financial leverage at 25% and fixed-charge coverage of around 7x in 2015, both based on Fitch calculations, are in line with the IFS 'A' rating range. SWL's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations) was strong at GBP784m in 2015, up from GBP648m in 2014. The improvement in 2015 was driven by SWL successfully entering the bulk annuity market, where transactions lifted underlying profit by GBP247m. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in Lloyds Bank plc's rating is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SWL's ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004255 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.