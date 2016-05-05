(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Saudi Arabia's Draft Law on the
Resolution of
Financial Institutions, currently under review, is unlikely, at
least in the
foreseeable future, to change our view that there is an
extremely high
probability of the government supporting its banking system,
says Fitch Ratings.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), which supervises the
banks, has a
strong tradition of supporting the banking sector and, to date,
no depositors or
creditors of banks have lost money. We believe it will take time
to implement a
culture change, but that the enactment of a resolution framework
will introduce
more transparency.
The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) regional consultative
group for the Middle
East and North Africa (MENA) announced on 25 April that, at a
recent meeting in
Riyadh, it had discussed regional approaches to bank resolution,
too-big-to-fail
issues and bail-in. Among MENA countries, only Saudi Arabia is a
member of the
G-20 and, as such, it is committed to implementing resolution
legislation.
According to the FSB, Saudi Arabia plans to introduce a
resolution regime
covering all of its Key Attributes of Effective Resolution
Regimes for Financial
Institutions. Saudi's draft bank resolution law was submitted to
the council of
ministers in 2H15 and is currently being reviewed by the Bureau
of Experts.
Feedback has been received and the next step is the submission
of a revised
draft to the Council of Ministers, but there is no clear
timeframe for when the
legislation might be finalised.
SAMA has broad powers to intervene in failing or weak banks. The
FSB says that
SAMA believes these powers are sufficiently broad to enable it
to effectively
implement most resolution measures outlined in the Key
Attributes. But existing
Saudi laws do not spell out the circumstances under which
shareholder and
creditor rights can be over-ridden, and this could result in
court action in the
event that bail-ins were imposed in connection with a bank
resolution, according
to the FSB.
The introduction of a formal resolution framework will add
transparency for
market participants and clarify when SAMA can intervene and
under what
circumstances losses might be imposed on bank shareholders and
creditors. Saudi
law does not currently establish a hierarchy for creditor
claims, and this will
have to be clarified if bank creditors are to be able to
adequately measure risk
and estimate their potential losses in the event of resolution.
For resolution legislation to be effective, we expect there to
be an update in
Saudi Arabia's bankruptcy laws. We also expect resolution
legislation to bring
greater clarity regarding the conditions for entry into
resolution and
procedures surrounding bail-in. We believe that further clarity
in these two
areas will enhance creditor confidence.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
