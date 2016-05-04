(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 04 (Fitch) The seven systemically important
Mexican banks
(G-SIBs) recently selected by the local regulator (Comision
Nacional Bancaria y
de Valores), currently committed to the capital rules required
by Basel III, are
ready to meet the required additional capital buffer for G-SIBs,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
The additional capital requirement established is intended to
strengthen the
bank's capitalization, given its characteristics of size,
interconnectedness
with the financial system, importance of services and
infrastructure, and
complexity of operations that in the event of insolvency could
have an impact on
the financial system in general. The seven Mexican G-SIBs, which
represent 80%
of total assets of the banking system, includes five
foreign-owned banks (BBVA
Bancomer, Banamex, Banco Santander Mexico, Scotiabank Mexico and
HSBC Mexico)
and two locally owned (Banorte and Banco Inbursa).
Mexican banks have been characterized by being well capitalized
for several
years, complying with some leeway the minimum capitalization
ratio required by
regulation, currently 10.5%. At the end of February 2016,
Mexican commercial
banks showed a total regulatory capital ratio of 14.52% and a
Tier I regulatory
capital ratio of 12.99%. This is no exception for now systemic
banks, which
showed at the same date a total regulatory capital ratio and
Tier I regulatory
capital ratio of 14.20% and 12.48%, respectively.
Therefore, the seven Mexican G-SIBs already meet at 100% with
the additional
capital buffer for G-SIBs, that is supplementary to the 10.5%
minimum
capitalization ratio required, which was set to be in compliance
within a
maximum four years (25% annually). Fitch believes that banks
categorized as
G-SIBs by the local regulator, five have a reasonable leeway to
keep the ratio
considering its growth plans; while two of them are somewhat
closer to the
limit. Although no the base line scenario, in all cases
important increases on
its portfolio over the next four years could make them migrate
to higher grades,
and therefore increase the capital requirements. Despite this,
Fitch believes
that the challenges to be in compliance in all cases are low
because banks have
a strong ability for internal capital generation and/or have the
support of
their parent companies or with a high propensity of its
shareholders to inject
capital, if required, to meet with the minimum regulatory
requirements.
According to its characteristics G-SIBs can be classified into
five degrees or
groups. BBVA Bancomer was classified in the Group IV, which
considers a
additional capital buffer for G-SIBs of 1.50 percentage points
(p.p), with
information as of February 2016 considering the new requirement
its minimum
capital regulatory ratio would be exceeded at 1.70 p.p. While
Banamex and Banco
Santander Mexico, classified in Group III with additional
capital buffer for
G-SIBs of 1.20 p.p., would exceed the new regulatory minimum at
1.97 p.p. and
3.73 p.p., respectively. In the case of Banorte, listed in Group
II with an
additional capital buffer for G-SIBs of 0.90 p.p., would exceed
at 3.26 p.p. In
the cases of Scotiabank Mexico, HSBC Mexico and Banco Inbursa
which were
classified in Group I with an additional capital buffer for
G-SIBs of 0.60 p.p.,
would exceed at 1.12, 1.19 and 6.60 p.p. respectively, the
regulatory minimums.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 8399 9169
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
