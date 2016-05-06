(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Gabon's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. The issue ratings on
Gabon's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'B+'. The Short-Term
IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Country Ceiling for
the Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale
(CEMAC) and for Gabon
at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Gabon's Outlooks reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Lower oil prices are adversely affecting Gabon's economy, public
finances and
external position. Fitch has revised its oil prices to USD35 per
barrel in 2016
and USD45 per barrel in 2017, from USD60 and USD70 in its
previous rating review
in November 2015. Gabon is highly dependent on the oil sector,
despite efforts
from the government to diversify the economy. Oil still
represented 38% of GDP
in 2014, while oil revenues were 44% of the government fiscal
receipts and 79%
of exported goods.
We expect the fiscal deficit to widen to 3.8% of GDP in 2016
from 1.1% in 2015,
when oil receipts almost halved. The government is taking action
to limit the
fiscal deterioration. It markedly cut capital spending by 30% in
2015 and
largely reformed oil subsidies. However, the government's fiscal
flexibility is
now limited as further cuts in capex are constrained by the
hosting of the 2017
African Cup of Nation, and the outsized wage bill is unlikely to
be reduced this
year ahead of the August presidential election. The budget
deficit should narrow
somewhat in 2017 supported by recovering oil price.
A lower than expected oil price is the main risk to the fiscal
outlook.
Insufficient adjustments to prolonged weak energy prices could
further erode
fiscal buffers and pose financing challenges. Fitch expects the
government to
draw down its deposits at the regional central bank by 30% in
2016 (to 4.7% of
GDP) after a decline of 12% in 2015 (from 6.4% of GDP). Gabon
had used CFA340bn
of the CFA453bn statutory advances ceiling granted by the
central bank as of
November 2015.
The official stock of domestic arrears to suppliers was CFA201bn
(2.4% of GDP)
at February 2016, despite some net repayments in 2015. Limited
financing
flexibility could force the government to accumulate domestic
arrears and
further put pressure on economic growth and on the banking
sector, through its
exposures to contractors executing public projects.
Non-performing loans in the banking sector increased to 9.6% of
total loans at
end-2015, compared with 8.1% a year ago, and net domestic credit
decreased by
4.5% in 2015. Three public troubled banks have been placed under
provisional
administration and are expected to deliver resolution plans in
the coming
months, while the Banque Gabonaise de Developpement (BGD), which
is 52%-owned by
the state, missed a payment in September 2014 on a private
senior debt
obligation issued in the regional market and has since been in
default.
General government debt more than doubled from 20% of GDP at
end-2012 to 43% of
GDP at end-2015. Fitch forecasts it to rise further to about 50%
of GDP at
end-2016, broadly in line with the 'B' median of 54%. In
addition, almost 60% of
the country's public debt is non-euro foreign-currency
denominated, which makes
it vulnerable to an exchange rate shock.
Gabon's current account balance turned into deficit in 2015
after almost two
decades of surplus. Falling oil receipts will worsen the deficit
to an expected
5.6% of GDP in 2016, which we believe will be less than financed
by foreign
direct investments, and external borrowing, implying a further
depletion of
foreign reserves. Gross international foreign reserves declined
by USD370m in
2015 and we expect it to fall by a further USD260m in 2016.
The affirmation of Gabon's IDRs at 'B+' also reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Gabon's 'B+' ratings reflects a high GDP per capita relative to
peers and a
stable macroeconomic environment, supported by membership of the
franc zone of
the CEMAC. The monetary arrangement assures currency
convertibility and reduces
foreign exchange liquidity risks. The ratings are also
constrained by weak data
quality, low levels of human development and governance
indicators and a weak
business climate.
Real GDP growth proved resilient at 4% in 2015 mainly due to a
one-off impulse
in oil production. However, it is set to slow down this year at
3.2%, as
domestic demand is being hampered by a large cut in public
capital expenditure
and sluggish activity in the oil sector. Economic growth should
rebound in 2017
at 4.3%, as oil prices recover, effects of large agribusiness
projects unfold
and public and private investments resume.
Presidential elections will take place in 2016. Gabon has long
benefited from a
stable domestic political climate, but several episodes of
social unrest have
taken place since early 2015. These events illustrate the
growing tensions ahead
of the general elections and the potential for further social
and political
instability to arise.
The affirmation of CEMAC Country Ceiling at 'BBB-' reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
Foreign-exchange (FX) reserves at the regional central bank are
close to 80% of
the monetary base thanks to past oil-related FX inflows in
CEMAC, although they
are now declining. If needed, the French Treasury has committed
to providing
external liquidity through an unlimited overdraft on the central
bank's account.
Controls and delays on capital transfers between the sub-regions
and the rest of
the world are a key factor of the seven-notch difference between
the Country
Ceiling of the franc zone and the sovereign rating of the
ultimate guarantor,
France.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Further deterioration in the fiscal balance and increase in
general government
debt to GDP ratio.
- Rising current account deficit and net external indebtedness.
- Further depletion of fiscal buffers and international reserves
or heightened
signs of financing pressures.
- Political instability, particularly if it were to have an
adverse impact on
economic policy making.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Reduction in the budget deficit consistent with a
stabilisation of the general
government debt to GDP ratio.
- Higher deposits at the central bank and building up of the
stabilisation fund,
which would improve the sovereign's resilience to oil price
volatility.
- Successful diversification of the economy and fiscal revenues
away from oil.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes a gradual reduction in Gabonese oil output over
the medium to long
term.
Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will average USD35 per
barrel in 2016,
USD45 per barrel in 2017.
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the
foreseeable future.
