(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banque
Gabonaise de
Developpement's (BGD) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD'
(Restricted Default). The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been
revised to 'No
Floor' from 'B' and Support Rating (SR) downgraded to '5' from
'4'. Fitch has
simultaneously withdrawn all ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn BGD's ratings as insufficient information is
available to
the agency to maintain a timely rating opinion. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BGD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SRF
The downgrade follows the non-repayment by BGD of XAF871m
outstanding private
senior debt that matured in September 2014 (original amount of
XAF10bn issued in
September 2008). Fitch has only recently become aware of the
non-payment, hence
the delay in the rating action.
According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate
an issuer that in
our view has experienced an uncured payment default on a bond,
loan or other
material obligation but which has not entered into liquidation
or ceased
operating, which is the case for BGD.
The Gabonese state holds a 52% direct stake in BGD as well as a
17% indirect
stake through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et Consignations,
the state's
investment arm. In Fitch's opinion, the default in payment on
BGD's senior
obligation evidenced that timely support from the Gabonese state
(B+/Stable) is
not reliable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SRF
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004040
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
