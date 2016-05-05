(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on CJSC Ameriabank's (Ameria) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative, while affirming the IDR at 'B+'. It has also affirmed CJSC Ardshinbank's Long-term IDR at 'B+' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Ameria's upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The total amount of issue is USD15m and final maturity is 2018. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATINGS The affirmation of the banks' IDRs, which are driven by their 'b+' Viability Ratings (VRs), reflects the banks' reasonable financial metrics, albeit under moderate pressure from a challenging operating environment. The VRs also reflect Ardshin's and Ameria's respectively moderate and solid loss absorption capacities, adequate liquidity buffers in light of upcoming wholesale funding maturities and strong domestic franchises (market shares of 13%-15% in domestic lending). The ratings also consider the high dollarisation and concentration of both banks' balance sheets, and recent rapid credit growth in Armenia's fairly high-risk environment. The revision of the Outlook on Ameria's ratings to Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank is likely to remain resilient to pressures from the difficult operating environment, as reflected by only moderate deterioration of its asset quality and sound collateral coverage of problem loans. The bank also has a fairly strong ability to absorb impairment through earnings and improved capital buffer following the USD30m equity injection in December 2015. The Negative Outlook on Ardshin's ratings reflects the bank's more vulnerable credit profile due to the high-risk nature of some of the bank's major exposures, which although currently reported as performing may require provisioning. It also reflects the bank's more moderate capacity to absorb credit losses through pre-impairment profits and smaller capital buffer. Asset quality deteriorated moderately at Ameria during 2015 as non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90 days overdue) increased to 4.9% from 2.3%, while Ardshin's NPLs remained stable at 3%. However, Ameria has a lower share of restructured loans at 1% than Ardshin's 5%. Although Ameria has a low NPL reserve coverage of only 34%, Fitch views this as reasonable given strong collateral coverage and a track record of recoveries. Ardshin's NPL reserve coverage was a stronger 82%, although its restructured loans are weakly reserved and viewed by Fitch as a potential source of problems. Lending in the Armenian banking sector is highly dollarised (78% at Ameria and 66% at Ardshin), while the share of hedged borrowers is generally limited, which may result in asset quality pressure, although the magnitude of devaluation in Armenia was much lower (19%) compared with other regional currencies. Risk concentrations are large at both banks, heightening their risk profiles: at end-2015, exposure to the top 25 groups of connected borrowers accounted for 2.3x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at Ameria and 2.7x at Ardshin. Ameria has solid pre-impairment profitability (on cash basis) sufficient to cover up to 4% of potential credit losses and strong equity buffer (regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 20.2% and FCC of 14.5% at end-2015), which allows absorption of further 12% of potential loan losses before breaching any of the regulatory capital ratios. However, Ameria's capitalisation should be viewed in light of the bank's aggressive (about 20% in 2016) growth plans. Ardshin has lower resilience to asset quality deterioration due to smaller pre-impairment profit (on cash basis) of 2.4% of gross average loans in 2015, and a moderate capital buffer (regulatory CAR at 13.2% and FCC at 16% at end-2015, reflecting capital deductions according to the regulatory rules) allowing the bank to absorb only 1.5% of additional loan losses before breaching the regulatory minimum of 12%. We expect net profitability to remain under pressure in 2016 from high loan impairment charges, which shaved off 46% and 66%, respectively, of Ameria's and Ardshin's pre-impairment profits in 2015. However, decreasing deposit rates could help to ease pressure on margins. Deposits are concentrated, although the banks keep large cushions of liquid assets (mainly cash and equivalents, non-mandatory placements with the central bank, and unpledged government securities) equivalent to 35%-40% of customer deposits. Non-deposit funding is significant at both banks (35% of end-2015 liabilities at Ameria and 42% at Ardshin), although wholesale funding maturities are manageable (below 10% of liabilities for both banks in 2016). Both banks' Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Ratings mainly reflect Fitch's view that the Armenian authorities have limited financial flexibility to provide extraordinary support to banks, if necessary, given the banking sector's large foreign currency liabilities relative to the country's international reserves. Potential support from the private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably assessed. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS The senior unsecured debt ratings of Ameria and Ardshin (issued through Dilijan Finance B.V.) are aligned with their Long-term IDRs, as they represent direct, unsecured and unconditional obligations of the respective banks. The issues' Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' reflect average recovery prospects for noteholders in case of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS Credit metrics of both banks are highly reliant on the performance of the economy and stability of the local currency, although Ardshin's ratings, being on Negative Outlook, are more sensitive to a potential downturn. Deterioration in the domestic economy, resulting in the marked weakening of the banks' asset quality or capitalisation, without sufficient support being provided by the shareholders, may result in rating downgrades. Improvement of the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on Ardshin's ratings and would be supportive of Ameria's credit profile, although an upgrade is unlikely in the medium-term. Changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs would have similar impact the senior unsecured debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Ameria Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'B+(EXP)', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Ardshin Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (issued by Dilijan Finance B.V.): affirmed at 'B+', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contacts: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 24 09 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004052 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.