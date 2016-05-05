(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Kutxabank S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB',
with a Positive
Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same time,
the agency has
affirmed the bank's Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating (SR)
at '5' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings, including those of senior
unsecured debt
issuances by wholly-owned banking subsidiary CajaSur Banco,
S.A.U., are driven
by Kutxabank's standalone creditworthiness, as captured by its
VR.
The VR reflects the bank's robust loss-absorption capacity,
improving asset
quality, adequate funding and liquidity position and its leading
regional retail
franchise coupled with a strong asset management business. The
VR also factors
in the bank's modest profitability and exposure to a still
large, albeit
declining, equities portfolio.
Capital and leverage measures are robust for Kutxabank's risk
profile. At
end-2015, its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio had improved to
14.3% (from 12.4%
at end-2014) and the tangible common equity/assets ratio was a
solid 8.6%. In
2015, capitalisation further benefited from asset de-risking, in
the form of
equity divestments and the sale of a foreclosed asset portfolio,
which reduced
the bank's vulnerability to collateral stress. Fitch calculates
that Kutxabank's
unreserved problem assets (ie NPLs and foreclosed assets)
declined to 59% of FCC
at end-2015 from 87% at end-2014.
Despite some progress in divestments, the equity investment
portfolio continues
to represent a large portion of Kutxabank's capital base and is
fairly
concentrated by name, exposing the bank to market risk. However,
we expect the
bank to continue reducing its exposure to equities and its level
of
concentration in the medium term.
Asset de-risking has been accompanied by positive trends in loan
quality, which
we expect to continue over the next quarters as the economy
continues to grow.
Kutxabank's NPL ratio, while still high by international
standards, improved to
8.7% at end-2015 (from 10.7% at end-2014), primarily due to
lower NPL entries
and higher recoveries. Including foreclosed assets, the problem
assets ratio was
10.3% at end-2015, better than the 13.3% reported at end-2014.
Domestically,
Kutxabank's NPL levels compare well with peers, largely
reflecting the
resilience of the bank's large mortgage portfolio in the Basque
Country.
Kutaxbank's earnings are fairly modest and we expect revenue
generation to
remain pressured in 2016 from low interest rates and muted loan
volumes.
However, the bank should benefit from its relatively broad
fee-income business
franchise, and most importantly, improvements to loan quality,
which in turn
should reduce provisioning needs and support bottom-line
earnings.
Kutxabank largely funds its mortgage-oriented business through
an ample retail
deposit base and to a lesser extent, covered bonds. The bank's
liquidity
position is adequate given a well-diversified debt maturity
profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that
Kutxabank's
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that they become non-viable.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states
since 1 January
2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June
2015, with full
implementation from 1 January 2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The bank's subordinated debt is notched down once from the
bank's VR for loss
severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to
senior unsecured
debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Kutxabank's IDRs and senior debt ratings, including ratings for
senior unsecured
debt issuance by CajaSur Banco, are sensitive to changes to the
VR.
The Positive Outlook reflects that there is some upside VR
potential. Further
progress in divesting equity stakes without eroding capital
would reduce the
bank's exposure to market risk and could trigger an upgrade of
the VR. Further
improvements in asset quality could also support a VR upgrade.
Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a negative asset
quality shock or a
material weakening of profitability, although Fitch does not
expect this.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
Kutxabank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kutxabank, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal:
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+93 323 84 05
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
