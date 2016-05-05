(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings' (AA-/Stable/F1+)
capital
retention in the first three months of 2016 is just sufficient
to balance
expansion and credit migration with progress on winding down
legacy assets and
other initiatives to reduce risk-weighted assets (RWA), allowing
it to maintain
a high dividend, says Fitch Ratings.
Retained earnings net of USD2.1bn dividends generated only 7bp
of RWA in 1Q16
(31bp in 2015), which follows a steady path of declining capital
contributions -
and is the lowest level since 2004, as calculated and tracked by
Fitch. HSBC's
regulatory end-point common equity Tier 1 ratio has consequently
remained
unchanged at 11.9% against known regulatory requirements of
11.2%. This figure
remains below the 12%-13% target range, but we expect that it
will move inside
the range once the sale of HSBC's operations in Brazil is
completed in 2Q16. The
Fitch Core Capital ratio remains sound at 12.7% (2015: 12.5%).
Fitch expects RWA to continue to rise moderately as HSBC deploys
liquidity and
seeks revenue growth. RWA rose by 1% during 1Q as market
movements and growth -
the latter particularly in the US, the UK and Mexico - drove a
USD16bn increase,
which was balanced by USD15bn reductions. Downgrades on
commodity exposures
increased RWA by USD9bn.
HSBC's financial metrics remain in line with its ratings, as the
bank benefits
from diversification across geographies and business lines as
well as from
reliable revenue from payments and cash management, foreign
exchange
transactions, global trade and receivables finance and
securities services. This
revenue contributed USD3.9bn or 28% to the adjusted group total,
albeit down
slightly in percentage terms from 27% in 2015 (USD15.7bn).
Performance was resilient overall from commercial banking and
global banking and
markets, and the impact from reduced client activity amid high
market volatility
was generally contained. Retail banking and wealth management
was dragged down
by lower fees, a reduction in insurance revenue and losses in
Brazil. Hong Kong
contributed 38% to adjusted pre-tax profit in the quarter, the
rest of
Asia-Pacific 25%, UK 16% and the rest of Europe 3%.
Fitch considers loan impairments as not excessive relative to
HSBC's overall
book at 11bp of gross loans in 1Q (2015: 36bp). More than half
of its USD1.2bn
impairment charges (2015: USD3.7bn) relate to North America and
Brazil, and a
significant portion is related to commodities. HSBC's large loan
books in the UK
and Hong Kong remain clean, while the rest of Europe and Asia
overall has also
performed satisfactorily. The key concentrations to watch remain
exposures
related to China and commodities.
Impairments weigh, however, on HSBC's profitability, and
highlight the
persistent revenue headwinds that HSBC faces from lower
cross-border trade,
subdued retail brokerage, sluggish markets-related activity, and
costs
associated with maintaining high liquidity. Implementing total
loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) requirements will present a further challenge to
HSBC's
profitability. The bank issued USD10.5bn in TLAC securities from
its top holding
company in 1Q16, which it will invest across its operating
subsidiaries as these
will have to earn their cost.
ROE of 9% in 1Q16 (2015: 7.2%) continues to fall short against
HSBC's own
benchmark of above 10%, and the bank will face significant
challenges well into
2016 - and likely in 2017 - in achieving revenue growth which
outpaces cost
growth. The decline in adjusted costs in 1Q16 (1%) lags the
decline in adjusted
revenue (3.8%). This resulted in the gap, known as "jaws" in the
banking
industry, remaining negative at -2.8% (2015: -3.7%).
The reported USD6.1bn pre-tax profit reflects USD1.2bn in
fair-value gains on
own debt. Pre-tax profit was USD5.4bn in 1Q16, when adjusted for
these and
USD390m non-recurring expenses - largely costs associated with
the
implementation of its refined strategy. Pre-tax profit was 18%
lower than in
1Q15 but significantly above its weak USD1.9bn in 4Q15. There
were no
significant charges related to conduct, legal or redress, nor
any extraordinary
disposal gains.
