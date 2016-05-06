(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 06 (Fitch) Australian casino company Crown
Resorts
Limited's (Crown, BBB/Stable) agreement to sell 155 million
ordinary shares in
Melco Crown Entertainment (MCE) back to the Macau-based gaming
company will
enable Crown to deleverage and thus enhance its ability to
execute its sizable
expansion plans.
The USD800m (AUD1.05bn) proceeds from this privately negotiated
transaction and
the AUD168m special dividend that MCE paid Crown in March 2016
will enhance
Crown's financial flexibility. This will help Crown as it
expands and lower its
net financial leverage (ratio of gross adjusted debt less cash
in excess of
working capital cash to the sum of operating EBITDA and MCE
dividends).
Fitch estimates that Crown's pro forma net leverage based on its
performance
during the twelve months ended 31 December 2015 and after taking
into account
the proceeds from the share sale and special dividend from MCE,
would have been
lower than 1.5x; an improvement from 2.3x at 30 June 2015.
Crown has a significant project pipeline in the five years
through to the
financial year ending 30 June 2020 (FY20), which includes
development of Crown
Towers Perth, Alon Las Vegas, Crown Sydney and Queensbridge
Melbourne. Fitch
expected leverage to rise during the construction phase, but to
remain below
2.5x, the level at which Fitch may consider negative rating
action, in the lead
up to project completions. This transaction is likely to lower
the peak in
Crown's projected leverage as it completes these expansions.
This moderation
will, however, be a function of Crown's decision to undertake
shareholder
distributions.
Crown's stake in MCE will decline to 27.4% from 34.3% after this
transaction.
Crown's stated intent of maintaining a significant stake in MCE
after the
partial stake sale along with its UK property, Aspinalls, add an
element of
geographic diversity to Crown's portfolio, which is focussed on
Australia.
Crown's dilution of its stake in MCE is timely due to the
challenging conditions
in Macao and the potential cannibalisation by new resorts. Las
Vegas Sands Corp
(BBB-/Stable), Wynn Resorts Limited (BB/Stable) and MGM China
Holdings, Ltd
(BB/Stable), which is the Macao subsidiary of MGM Resorts
International
(B+/Positive), are due to open new resorts in the territory in
2H16, which could
result in MCE's Studio City losing market share.
Contact:
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
<a href=" here
">
Fitch Affirms Australia's Crown Resorts at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.