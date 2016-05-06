(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Seylan Bank PLC's (A-(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated debenture issue of up to LKR5bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures will have tenors of five and seven years and carry fixed and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and the bank plans to use the proceeds to fund loan growth, strengthen its Tier 2 capital base and reduce structural maturity mismatches. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below Seylan Bank's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. Seylan Bank's rating reflects Fitch's view that the government of Sri Lanka (B+/Negative) would provide it extraordinary support in case of need because the regulator has classified it as one of six domestic systemically important banks. Fitch assigns Seylan Bank a lower support-driven rating because it has a smaller market share compared with its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with Seylan Bank's National Long-Term Ratings. Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the perception of state support to Seylan could result in a change in its National Long-Term Rating. Fitch would consider an upgrade of Seylan's ratings if the bank's standalone rating - currently at a notch below its support-driven rating - moves above the support-driven rating through a significant and sustained improvement in asset quality and provisioning, and its other credit metrics are in line with that of higher-rated peers. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.