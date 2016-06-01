(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the core insurance operating
entities of the
Etiqa group, namely Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB), Etiqa Takaful
Berhad (ETB) and
Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd (EIPL) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Etiqa group's strong market
franchise as one of
Malaysia's major insurance groups, with dominant market
positioning in the
insurance and takaful sector. The ratings also consider the
group's sound
capitalisation, supported by the core operating entities' steady
profitability
and manageable investment risks.
Fitch continues to regard EIB, ETB and EIPL as the core
subsidiaries of Maybank
Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and as such, all have been assigned
the group
rating. These entities share common branding, operational
procedures, processes,
management and resources. All three core operating entities are
wholly owned by
MAHB and contributed to more than 90% of the group's total gross
premiums in
2015. Fitch believes MAHB has adequate financial and capital
strength to support
the core operating entities if needed.
The group's general insurance and takaful business led a market
share of 13% in
2015 by gross direct premiums in Malaysia, while its life and
family takaful arm
captured a 9% market share by new business premiums. The group's
market position
in Singapore is considered modest. The general business
portfolio only
represented 1% of total industry premiums, and the life business
is still in
infancy stage. At group aggregate level, MAHB's absolute-size by
total equity
and net premiums is smaller than at other Fitch-rated regional
insurance groups.
All three entities maintained strong capitalisation relative to
their business
profiles. EIB, ETB and EIPL reported regulatory risk-based
capital ratios at
276%, 162% and 293%, respectively, in December 2015, well above
the regulatory
minimum benchmarks. The strong capitalisation is underpinned by
ongoing surplus
growth and sound capital management practices at the entity and
group level.
Fitch views MAHB's consolidated financial leverage as manageable
at 15% in 2015,
well within the median guidelines for its rating category.
The core operating entities' investment mix remains prudent and
liquid. Each
insurance and takaful fund maintained more than 80% of invested
assets in
fixed-income securities, cash and deposits at end-2015. The core
entities'
exposure to risky assets, such as equities, is manageable. Fitch
does not expect
the investment strategy to deviate significantly in the
near-term.
The three operating entities continued to report healthy
underwriting margins in
2015, with their general businesses' combined ratios below 100%.
The group's
bottom-line profitability in 2015 measured by pre-tax
return-on-assets and
return-on-equity declined to 1.9% (2014: 2.6%) and 9% (2014:
12%), respectively,
due to lower investment returns and slower premium growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term. However, the rating
could be upgraded
over a longer-term if there is a sustained improvement in the
core operating
entities' financial fundamentals in terms of enhanced market
presence, sound
profitability and strong capitalisation at the consolidated
level.
Key triggers for a ratings downgrade include:
- changes in EIB's, ETB's or EIPL's status as a core operating
entity of the
Etiqa group
- deterioration in the core operating entities' financial
fundamentals, with
EIB's statutory risk-based capital-ratio falling below 200%
persistently, EIB's
and ETB's general insurance and takaful combined-ratio above
105% consistently
or a sharp decline in EIB's and ETB's lapse rates/mortality
profits in the life
and family takaful business
- sustained increase in MAHB's consolidated financial leverage
by more than 30%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Associate Director
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
