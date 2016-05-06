(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) The financial support provided
by Spain's
central government to the regions so far in 2016 supports our
'BBB-' regional
rating floor, Fitch Ratings says. However, changes to the
support mechanism amid
continued political uncertainty are creating some uncertainties
over how the
system will operate. This, combined with the regions' budgetary
performance,
will be important factors to monitor as we continue to assess
the level and
appropriateness of the rating floor.
The central government remains committed to providing the
regions with liquidity
support. Spain's interim government has amended the functioning
of the main
liquidity funds, the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Supplier Fund (FFPP).
Annual allocations to the funds, as seen over 2012-2015, will be
replaced by
quarterly allocations based on formal requests from the regions.
Quarterly allocations would be more flexible and may support
central government
efforts to link liquidity support to the regions' budgetary
plans and
performance.
In practice, however, discussions with regional authorities
indicate that delays
to the introduction of the new system mean they have serviced
their debt
directly in 2016, under the supervision of the Ministry of
Finance and Public
Administration (MinHap), with treasury advances made available
to cover any cash
shortages. We think this ad hoc system is likely to persist
until a permanent
central government is formed, which could take some time if
fresh elections
called for 26 June deliver another inconclusive result.
Political uncertainty may also delay the finalisation of broader
reforms of
regional funding currently under discussion, and attempts to
improve enforcement
of the 2012 Budgetary Stability Law (BSL). The BSL has been
somewhat effective
in reducing autonomous communities' current spending (which fell
by 6.3% over
2012-2014), by setting a maximum fiscal deficit relative to GDP
and detailing
measures to correct budgetary performance if regions go
off-track. For example,
if the fiscal target is missed, continued access to the FLA
requires an
adjustment plan.
Recent announcements by Minhap requiring regions to control
spending and
outlining stricter enforcement of the BSL would be positive for
regional fiscal
performance if applied effectively. But stricter enforcement
might prove
challenging if it reduced the regions' ability to meet FLA
conditionality.
Ultimately, structural reforms that address regional complaints
of underfunding
are key to a lasting improvement in the regions' operating
performance.
On 31 March, MinHap published preliminary 2015 accounts for the
regions that
showed a worse-than-expected aggregate performance. The current
balance (current
revenue less current expenditure) was negative for the sixth
consecutive year
and at EUR11.4bn (EUR10.6bn in 2014) was equivalent to 9.0% of
current revenue.
This was despite a 3.7% yoy rise in current revenue. Although
current revenue
did not cover current spending last year, many 2016 budgets
envisage a positive
current balance. We forecast a negative one for 2016, as
spending may grow more
than regions anticipate.
The challenge of enforcing fiscal targets against this backdrop
was highlighted
last week, when the regions' fiscal target for 2016 was loosened
slightly, to a
0.7%-of-GDP deficit.
Negative current balances increase the importance of central
government debt
service mechanisms for the regions. We believe the central
government is willing
to make liquidity available, as it has done so far in 2016. But
the support
mechanism's operation may become more complicated, while the
regions' liquidity
requirements remain high. The operational efficiency of
liquidity provision will
contribute to our rating floor assessment, as will the political
commitment to
provide liquidity to the regions.
The rating floor is currently suspended for the Autonomous
Community of
Catalonia.
Contact:
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
International Public Finance
+34 93 323 8407
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Spanish Autonomous Communities - Risk of
Increasing Expenditure
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.