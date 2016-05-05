(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Unione
di Banche
Italiane's (UBI, BBB/Negative/bbb) EUR750m subordinated callable
fixed-rate
reset Tier 2 notes (XS1404902535) a Long-term rating of 'BBB-'.
The notes have an issuer call option in 2021 and mature in 2026.
The notes
qualify as Tier 2 capital and contain contractual loss
absorption features,
which will be triggered at the point of non-viability of the
bank, with no
equity conversion feature. The subordinated notes will be
transferable on the
Irish Stock Exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below UBI's Viability Rating (VR)
of 'bbb', in
accordance with Fitch's criteria. The notching includes one
notch for loss
severity and zero notches for non-performance risk.
The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average
recovery prospects
for the notes given their subordinated nature. Fitch has applied
zero notches
for incremental non-performance risk, as the write-down of the
notes will only
occur only after the point of non-viability is reached and there
is no prior
coupon flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors
that may affect
the bank's VR.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching
stemming from a
Fitch reassessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+ 39 02879087225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+ 39 02879087202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 933238403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
