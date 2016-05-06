(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Netherlands' Long-Term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on the Netherlands' senior unsecured
foreign and
local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AAA' and the Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings reflect the Netherlands' high value-added,
flexible, open and
diversified economy. The net international investment position
is strong,
supported by current account surpluses above 9% of GDP since
2011. Improving
economic conditions are helping to reduce balance sheet and
financial risks.
General government debt, at 65.1% of GDP, is significantly
higher than the 'AAA'
median of 43.3% but is forecast by Fitch to fall gradually.
The 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The Dutch economy continues to recover, with domestic demand
driving GDP growth
of 2.0% in 2015, up from 1.0% in 2014. Investment, which fell
sharply during the
recession, rose 7.2% last year, including housing investment
growth of 27%.
Private consumption increased 1.6%, benefitting from improving
conditions in the
housing and labour markets, with a positive feedback loop taking
hold. Net
exports made a small negative contribution to growth, and
further weakness in
global trade represents a key downside risk to the
export-dependent Dutch
economy.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 1.8% in both 2016 and 2017, with
robust domestic
demand offsetting a lower trade balance and a 0.2% of GDP drag
from lower
natural gas production. Private consumption will be further
supported by income
tax cuts taking effect this year, rising real contract wages,
and employment
growth. Fitch forecasts that the fall in unemployment will
continue to be fairly
gradual, with the unemployment rate averaging 6.2% in 2017, down
from the peak
of 7.9% in February 2014 but still well above the pre-crisis
rate of near 4%.
This is partly due to a substantial increase in the labour
participation rate
resulting from tax and benefits reform and the higher retirement
age.
Longer-term, Fitch forecasts that GDP will converge to a trend
rate of around
1.4% as the current negative output gap closes.
The 2015 general government deficit was within target at 1.8% of
GDP, down from
2.4% in 2014 as lower spending more than offset the fall in
natural gas
revenues. Expenditure reduced to 44.9% of GDP in 2015 from 46.2%
in 2014, with
lower health, social security, public administration and debt
interest outlays.
General government debt fell by more than expected to 65.1% of
GDP in 2015, from
68.2% in 2014 due to stock-flow adjustments totalling 3.5% of
GDP, including the
unwinding of swaps and sale of a 20% stake in ABN Amro.
The 2016 budget targets a small reduction in the deficit to 1.7%
of GDP, with a
further fall in expenditure to 43.8% of GDP accommodating income
tax cuts of
0.7% of GDP. In structural terms, the 2016 budget is more
expansionary; based
on European Commission methodology the deficit widens to 1.5% of
GDP in 2016
from 0.9% in 2015, moving away from the 0.5% Medium-Term
Objective of the
Stability and Growth Pact.
Given earlier structural fiscal consolidation, Fitch considers
the Netherlands
has sufficient space to accommodate the planned moderate fiscal
loosening in
2016 without jeopardising its declining debt trajectory. Fitch
forecasts a
narrowing in the general government deficit to 1.6% of GDP in
2016 and 1.4% in
2017, due to a combination of expenditure restraint and the
positive effects of
above-trend economic growth. According to Fitch's long-term debt
sustainability
analysis, general government debt will gradually fall, reaching
the 60%
Maastricht threshold in 2021.
The Netherlands has strong financing flexibility, underpinned by
its status as a
core eurozone sovereign issuer with deep capital markets and
large domestic
savings, and benefits from historically broad public and
political consensus in
support of sound fiscal policy.
Dutch exports are holding up well in the face of soft external
demand, and grew
in nominal terms by 2.2% in 2015. The trade surplus narrowed to
an estimated
11.5% of GDP in 2015 from 12.0% in 2014 which, together with a
fall in factor
income, contributed to the current account surplus narrowing to
9.1% of GDP in
2015 from 10.6% in 2014. Fitch forecasts a trade-driven
moderation in the
current account surplus to 8.3% in 2017, which still compares
favourably with
the 'AAA' median of 6.4%. Net external debt is close to 15% of
GDP, down from
41% in 2013 but above the rating peer median of -1% of GDP.
Contingent liability risks to the sovereign have declined in
line with wider
economic improvements. House prices have risen by close to 3%
over the last year
and 8% since mid-2013, having fallen 22% in the previous five
years. The
recovery in the housing market looks set to continue over the
next two years,
reducing expected liabilities from the National Mortgage
Guarantee Scheme. The
recovering economy also reduces risks from the banking sector,
which overall has
a good capital and funding position, and non-performing loans
broadly in line
with rating peers. The key challenge for the banking sector, on
which Fitch has
a stable outlook, is the pressure on profitability from low
interest rate
margins. More generally, a protracted period of ultra-low rates
could lead to
fairly large side-effects for the Dutch economy, given that
household financial
wealth is close to 3x GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in negative rating action include:
- Weak economic growth or further fiscal easing that reverses
the forecast
downward trajectory in public debt.
- Crystallisation of sizeable contingent liabilities, for
example from the
banking sector, the national mortgage/social housing guarantee
schemes, or
eurozone bail-out packages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes trend
real GDP growth of
1.4%, a primary fiscal surplus averaging 0.1% of GDP, a steady
increase in
marginal interest rates from 2016, and a GDP deflator converging
to 1.8%.
-Future asset sales of state-owned bank holdings are likely, but
their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch does not assume any such
debt-reducing transactions
or any additional sovereign support to the banking sector in its
projections for
government debt.
