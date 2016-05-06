(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Time
Warner Inc.'s (Time Warner) $800 million issuance of 2.95%
senior unsecured
notes due 2026 (the 2026 notes). Net proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes. Fitch currently rates Time Warner Long-Term 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook. The company had
approximately $23.7 billion
of debt outstanding as of March 31, 2016.
The issuance is consistent with Time Warner's capital allocation
and financial
policy including maintaining a net leverage target of 2.75x.
Shareholder returns
that exceed free cash flow (FCF) generation are incorporated
into current
ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x
total leverage
threshold, which remains unchanged. Consolidated leverage was
2.9x (calculated
on a gross basis excluding restructuring and programming
impairments) and 2.7x
(calculated on a net debt basis) as of the LTM ended March 31,
2016.
The notes will be issued by Time Warner Inc. under the indenture
dated March 11,
2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's wholly owned
subsidiary Historic
TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home Box Office, Inc.
(HBO), Turner
Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), and Warner Bros. Entertainment
Inc. (Warner
Bros.). In addition, HBO and TBS will guarantee Historic TW
Inc.'s guarantee of
the notes. This is the same guarantee structure as Time Warner's
other notes and
debentures issued after November 2006.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital
allocation strategy
continues to revolve around investing in its businesses to
strengthen its
product portfolio, maintaining a strong balance sheet (2.75x net
leverage
target) and returning excess capital to its shareholders. Fitch
does not
anticipate any change to Time Warner's financial policy, namely
its 2.75x net
leverage target or its capital allocation strategy. Shareholder
returns that
exceed FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends) generation are incorporated into the current ratings
to the extent
that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x total leverage
threshold.
--The stability, recurring revenue, and FCF generation of the
cable networks
businesses (Turner and Home Box Office) underpin Time Warner's
ratings. Its
operating profile benefits from the stability, recurring
dual-stream revenue
profile, high operating margin and FCF generation
characteristics attributable
to its cable networks businesses. Fitch expects these businesses
will continue
to generate a significant amount of the company's earnings and
cash flow.
--Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of the Warner
Bros. television studio enables the company to capitalize on
strong demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources.
--Time Warner is well positioned to address the secular threats
and
opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution
platforms and
continued audience fragmentation across the media and
entertainment landscape.
Overall, Fitch's ratings for Time Warner reflect strong and
consistent FCF
generation, solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity,
leading scale and
market positions in core businesses, and strong content brands.
In addition,
Time Warner's lower exposure to cyclical advertising revenues
relative to its
peer group, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local
advertising
markets, provides incremental support to the ratings.
Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF
generation
characteristics attributable to its cable networks businesses. A
key operating
strategy within its cable networks businesses will be to
continue to leverage
increased investment in original and sports programming to
continue driving
healthy domestic affiliate fee revenue growth.
Fitch recognizes the ongoing secular shifts within the pay
television industry,
including changing media consumption patterns, a growing
preference for
time-shifted viewing, and intensifying competition from emerging
distribution
platforms that continue to drive audience fragmentation and mute
multichannel
video subscription growth as subscribers migrate away from the
traditional pay
television ecosystem. These factors, along with the potential
shift to the
skinny bundles video service offerings from cable MSOs, have the
capacity to
hamper anticipated affiliate fee revenue growth over the longer
term. Time
Warner has successfully renewed affiliation agreements with the
majority of
leading multichannel video programming distributors, which
removes a significant
portion of the risk related to expected affiliation fee
increases during the
rating horizon. In addition, Turner networks have been included
in emerging OTT
platforms, providing further evidence of demand for its content
across
distribution platforms, and, to the extent the new platforms are
successful, can
help mitigate modest subscriber declines in the traditional
multichannel
ecosystem and continues to pursue new opportunities outside of
the traditional
ecosystem to take advantage of the shift of consumption patterns
and help drive
incremental growth. Fitch expects mid-single-digit top-line
growth, expanding
margins and high FCF conversion over the next several years,
driven by domestic
affiliate fee growth and international expansion.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. Their size and scale
enable Time
Warner to capitalize on strong demand for television content
while providing
meaningful diversification of revenue sources. Warner Bros.
strategic priorities
include expanding its leadership in TV production beyond
broadcast, focusing on
global franchises to grow its theatrical business and improving
margins through
cost reduction efforts. Embedded in the strategy is more
collaboration with
Turner networks in scripted and kids programming. Fitch is
cognizant of the
inherent volatility of hit-driven content in the film and
television production
businesses. Fitch also acknowledges Time Warner's risk
mitigation processes
(film co-financing arrangements, etc.) and strong track record
of consistently
generating desirable content.
Fitch remains convinced that Time Warner is well positioned to
address the
threats and opportunities present in the evolving media
landscape, including the
growing prominence of alternative distribution platforms and
audience
fragmentation within the context of a stagnant multichannel
video subscriber
base, providing sufficient flexibility within the current
ratings to accommodate
the company's leverage target and capital allocation strategy.
Fitch also
believes demand for high-quality content remains strong across
all major
end-markets (broadcast, cable networks, and subscription video
on demand) and
that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Time
Warner, will remain
crucial to the industry.
Outside of a material change to its financial strategy or
event-driven merger
and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Time
Warner's ability to
balance escalating programming expense and production costs with
the requirement
to consistently deliver programming that drives an incremental
share of viewing
audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins.
Leverage and Financial Policy
Time Warner's financial structure and strategy remain
consistent. In Fitch's
opinion the positive operating momentum coupled with
predictable, recurring FCF
generated by Time Warner's strong portfolio of businesses is
leverageable,
providing a sound basis to accommodate the company's net
leverage target within
the context of the current 'BBB+' rating.
Fitch expects that Time Warner will increase debt over the
ratings horizon to
meet its net leverage target of 2.75x. Shareholder returns that
exceed FCF
generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent
that leverage
remains below Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold, which
remains unchanged.
Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2016 was approximately
$23.7 billion,
reflecting a 5.8% increase relative to the $22.4 billion in
total as of March
31, 2015. Consolidated leverage was 2.9x (calculated on a gross
basis excluding
restructuring and programming impairments) and 2.7x (calculated
on a net debt
basis) as of the LTM ended March 31, 2016.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Time Warner's capital allocation strategy remains consistent and
is centered on
investing in its businesses to strengthen its product portfolio,
maintaining a
strong balance sheet and returning excess capital to its
shareholders. Fitch
believes the ratings provide sufficient capacity to accommodate
the company's
capital allocation policy. Shareholder returns that exceed FCF
generation are
incorporated into the current ratings to the extent that
leverage remains below
Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold. Fitch acknowledges that
Time Warner's
share repurchase authorization and dividend payment represent a
significant use
of cash; however, we believe the company would reduce the level
of share
repurchases should the operating environment materially change,
in order to
maximize flexibility.
Time Warner returned approximately $4.6 billion of capital to
its shareholders
through the LTM period ended March 31, 2016, representing 147%
of FCF before
dividends. Fitch expects that 2016 total shareholder returns
will be lower than
in 2015 and will be managed within the context of the company's
2.75x net
leverage target.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case include:
--Fitch assumes that Turner cable networks businesses' revenues
continue to grow
by mid-single digits, driven by higher affiliate fees and stable
advertising
revenues.
--HBO revenues grow in the mid-single digits driven in large
part by an
acceleration of subscription revenue growth. Fitch expects HBO's
operating
margin will benefit from cost restructuring efforts taken during
2014 and the
operating leverage within the business.
--The film and television studios grow by low- to mid-single
digits during the
forecasted periods. This segment benefits from continued demand
for television
content, international expansion, and digital delivery, offset
by ongoing
declines in DVDs.
--Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of
its businesses
and higher margin profile of digital versus physical delivery
are offset
somewhat by higher overall investment in programming and
production.
--Increased programming and production investment in the
businesses.
--The base case assumes that shareholder returns continue so the
company can
manage to its 2.75x net leverage target.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions
over the current
ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action
would likely
coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial
policy provided
it continues to demonstrate that its operating profile is
sustainable amid
ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption
patterns and evolving
technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretionary actions
of Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting
a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond Fitch's 3.5x threshold in
the absence of a
creditable de-leveraging plan. Negative rating actions could
also result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to
produce desired
film and television content or secure programming on its cable
networks that
consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower
subscription or
advertising revenues. Further, a weakening of its competitive
position due to
its failure to adapt to emerging distribution platforms could
prompt Fitch to
take negative rating actions.
FCF AND LIQUIDITY
Time Warner generated approximately $2.0 billion of FCF (defined
as cash flow
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) from
continuing
operations during the LTM ended March 31, 2016, a 41% increase
year over year.
Fitch expects that the higher investment in programming,
production and capital
expenditures will translate into strong FCF generation during
the ratings
horizon. We believe the strong FCF profile will be led by the
revenue, operating
margin, and low capital requirement characteristics of the
company's Turner and
Home Box Office businesses. The FCF generation affords the
company significant
financial flexibility.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $1.5 billion
of cash on hand
as of March 31, 2016, $5 billion in credit facilities (all of
which was
available as of March 31, 2016), and expected FCF generation.
Time Warner's
revolver commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2020. These facilities
provide liquidity
back-up for Time Warner's $5 billion commercial paper (CP)
program. There was no
CP outstanding as of March 31, 2016. Time Warner's debt maturity
profile is well
laddered and within Fitch's FCF expectations. Scheduled
maturities include $500
million during 2017, and $600 million during 2018. Fitch expects
the company to
refinance this debt with either new long-term debt or issuance
of CP.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Time Warner as follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
