MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Anheuser-Busch
InBev's (ABI) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
and senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A' and its
Short-Term IDR to 'F2'
from 'F1'. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
pending completion
of the planned acquisition of SABMiller plc (SABM). A full list
of rating
actions is shown at the end of this commentary.
The two-notch downgrade of ABI's long-term ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
the company's stand-alone credit profile (ahead of the agreed
acquisition of
SABMiller plc) is no longer consistent with an 'A' rating as a
result of
contracting free cash-flow generation and a step increase in
leverage. ABI's
credit metrics have been affected by large shareholder
distributions and adverse
currency movements. While ABI retains ways to mitigate a
sustained period of
currency weakness, we do not foresee any recovery in leverage
over the medium
term in the absence of a reduction in shareholder distributions
or other cash
preservation measures.
ABI's 'BBB+' IDR continues to reflect the company's important
advantages in
terms of costs and financial flexibility from its geographic
diversification and
superior scale and operating profit margin relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Profitable Markets Face Challenges
ABI's profits are heavily concentrated in just three markets -
the US (32% of
2015 EBITDA), Brazil (26%) and Mexico (13%). These countries
account for the
largest profit pools in the beer industry and where ABI has
leading positions
with market shares varying between 46% and 68%. This has enabled
ABI to boast a
record industry EBITDA margin of above 40%, consistent with a
higher rating.
However the company is now facing challenges from rising
consumption of craft
beers and high competition in the US. In Brazil and some Latin
American
countries it faces economic recession and foreign exchange
volatility. Mexico
continues to perform well.
Volumes and Profit Decline
ABI's 2015 results confirmed that beer markets remain
challenging in most of the
world, with slower volume growth in many large developing
markets. Adverse
currency movements have overturned positive organic growth and
led to a 9.3%
reported contraction of EBITDA in the year. In addition to the
translational
foreign exchange impact, ABI's profit suffered from negative
transactional
impact. Longer term, we expect ABI's profit growth to remain
underpinned by
favourable socio-demographics for beer consumption in the
developing world and
its product mix in Latin America and Asia. However, we expect
pricing power will
be tested in many markets depending on economic conditions.
No More Free Cash Flow
We project recurring free cash flow (FCF) to become negative
this year after
having declined to USD1.4bn in 2015 from USD6.3bn in 2012.
The 2015 result was mainly due to the doubling of dividend
distributions since
2013 to USD6.4bn in 2015, as well as declining profits. ABI has
historically
been able to extract cash flow from working capital (about
USD0.8bn annually
over 2012-2014). The figure was larger in 2015 (USD1.8bn) thanks
to delayed
payments for capex. FCF was actually negative in 2015 when
working capital
inflows are excluded. We project FCF on a stand-alone basis at
negative USD2bn
in 2016 due to USD1bn in higher interest costs and our
assumption of gradual
dividend growth. FCF should drop to between negative USD0.7bn
and negative
USD1bn over 2017-2019.
Leverage Moving Up
ABI's net FFO-based leverage increased to 3.7x in 2015 from 3.2x
to 3.5x over
2012-2014. We forecast a further step change by approximately
0.6x to around the
low-to-mid 4.0x (equivalent to the low 3.0x on a
lease-adjusted net debt
operating EBITDAR basis from 2.7x in 2015) over the 2016-2019
rating case
horizon as a result of the weak prospects for profit growth and
expected
negative FCF. Such leverage is aligned with a weak 'BBB' rating.
We calculate that FFO-based net leverage will climb to 6.0x
(over 5.0x
lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) after the merger.
That figure is
based on our 2016 projections, and after taking into
consideration USD16.4bn in
divestments so far agreed and as much as USD5bn for SABM's
Central European
operations.
Large Dividends Prevent Deleveraging
Barring major reversals in exchange rates movements, only
meaningful cash
preservation actions, such as additional major asset divestments
or a
substantial reduction in dividend distributions, would enable
ABI to deleverage
significantly, both on a stand-alone and on a combined basis
with SABM. Capex is
also still running at a high USD4.0bn in 2016 (almost 10% of
sales) but its
reduction would provide more limited benefits to FCF.
ABI demonstrated, following the USD59bn acquisition of Anheuser
Busch in 2008
that it was prepared to reduce dividends for the three years
following the
transaction. Its 2.0x target net debt/EBITDA was temporarily
reached in 2012.
However, since the announcement of the SABM transaction,
management has
reiterated its current financial policy in terms of shareholder
remuneration and
has not signalled plans to reduce dividends.
We project that on a stand-alone basis, ABI's pre-dividend FCF
will equal on
average USD4.5bn to USD7bn over 2016-2019. If dividends were cut
to zero, it
could enable a deleveraging of approximately 0.5x per annum. For
the combined
company, annual pre-dividend FCF should be equal on average to
USD8.5bn. This
would enable a similar annual deleveraging benefit in the event
of full
temporary cancellation of dividends and ABI would reach an
FFO-based net
leverage in the low 4.0x (lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of
low-to- mid 3.0x)
in 2019. The optimal capital structure that management targets
of 2.0x net
debt/EBITDA would therefore only be achieved over a longer
timeframe.
Ratings Watch Pending ABI-SABMiller combination
Ratings remain on RWN pending completion of the agreed merger
with industry
number two SABM. ABI and SABM's boards have agreed the
transaction but several
anti-trust regulatory approvals, including those in Europe, are
still pending.
ABI will acquire SABM with a combination of debt (approximately
USD65bn) and
equity (about 42% of the price) but has already agreed
approximately USD16.5bn
in divestments. ABI management expects completion to take place
in the second
half of 2016.
Fitch expects to either affirm the current 'BBB+' or downgrade
ABI's rating to
the mid- or low- 'BBB' category based on post-merger leverage
and the new
company's financial policy, especially in regard to the pace of
deleveraging.
FFO-based net leverage increasing to and remaining closer to the
6.0x level we
currently project could drive the rating to the lower end of the
'BBB' scale.
Leading Global Player
ABI's ratings continue to benefit from its superior size and
leadership in the
global beer industry, benefiting from a broad portfolio of local
and global
brands, sold across all pricing points, as well as strong routes
to market and
highly effective cost management. ABI's operations are balanced
across
profitable, relatively stable mature markets and emerging
markets with
longer-term growth perspectives.
Ring-Fenced AmBev
The 62% owned subsidiary AmBev is an important contributor to
consolidated FFO
but is not a guarantor of debt incurred by other group entities.
Out of
USD49.5bn consolidated debt at end-December 2015, only USD1bn
was borrowed at
the AmBev level. We acknowledge AmBev's stable and recurrent
dividend stream and
ABI's effective control over AmBev as critical factors that
allow us to follow a
consolidated approach. However as part of our financial
adjustments we deduct
the share of minority dividends from consolidated FFO.
Additionally, we adjust
ABI's consolidated cash balances by deducting USD1.3bn of cash,
equivalent to
38% of AmBev's own year-end cash of USD3.5bn that is likely to
be allocated to
paying dividends to minority shareholders.
Fitch also reviews the profile of ABI excluding AmBev and only
incorporating the
recurrent dividends it pays. On this basis, we calculate that
the debt-laden
sub-part of the ABI group had FY15 FFO-based net leverage
approximately 1.0x
higher than the consolidated level (4.7x versus 3.7x).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate.
Key Fitch forecasts are based on ABI on a standalone basis. They
do not include
the completion of the merger with SABMiller but factors all the
imminent costs
associated with the deal process (interest on the funds
attracted for deal
financing and a USD3bn break payment to SABMiller). Our
assumptions include:
- We assume that out of recent USD46bn and EUR13.25bn bonds
issued, USD29bn and
EUR7.5bn would be redeemed by end-2016. The rest would remain
outstanding to be
used for refinancing purposes. At the same time, for 2016 we
assume a one-year
cash interest payment (around USD1bn) on the redeemable bonds
while they are
outstanding.
- Annual organic revenue sales growth forecast by Fitch at
around 4.5% over
2016-19, mostly driven by price/mix growth. Foreign exchange
movements could
have a negative impact on revenue by as much as 9% and 2.5% in
2016 and 2017,
respectively;
- EBITDA margin reduction in 2016 to about 38% due to weaker
volumes in a number
of markets and negative foreign exchange movements. From 2017 we
assume a
gradual EBITDA margin recovery toward 39% in four years
supported by the
anticipated stabilisation in sales volumes, planned efficiency
gains and
continued premiumisation trends.
- Capex constant at approximately USD4bn (9.5% of 2016 revenue)
over 2016-19.
- We expect a dividend payment in 2016 of USD6.6bn in 2016,
growing by 5%
annually thereafter.
- There will be no large M&A activity (up to USD0.5bn annually
assumed).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A positive rating action is currently not envisaged.
If the SABMiller
transaction does not proceed, it will likely lead to ABI's
ratings being
affirmed. The following future developments may however,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action:
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 4x (fully
consolidating
AmBev, after adjustment for cash held at AmBev) or lease
adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR below 3x.
- Recovery to positive FCF with FCF margin trending toward 5% on
a sustainable
basis driven by, among other things, a more conservative
shareholder
remuneration policy.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include the following:
- Further deterioration of credit metrics on a standalone basis.
This could
include FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 5x or
lease-adjusted net debt
to EBITDAR of above 4x, together with FCF remaining constantly
negative.
LIQUIDITY
ABI has comfortable liquidity with USD4.6bn unrestricted cash
balance at
end-2015. It has a USD9bn revolving credit facility (fully
undrawn at end-2015)
used as back-up for commercial paper issuance of up to USD3bn
and EUR1bn
(USD2.1bn was outstanding as of end-2015). In January-March 2016
ABI placed a
number of bonds issues amounting to USD46bn and EUR13.25bn in
total. The
liquidity profile is somehow constrained by our projection of
negative FCF of
nearly USD2bn in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
maintained on RWN
Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
maintained on RWN
AnheuserBusch Companies Inc
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
maintained on RWN
AnheuserBusch InBev Finance Inc
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
maintained on RWN
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted
available
unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings
(USD950m for 2012-14;
USD1bn for 2015 and thereafter); b) 38% of cash held at AmBev
(USD1.325bn in
2015) and c) USD5m stated as restricted cash in the IFRS
financial statements
related to outstanding consideration payable to former
Anheuser-Busch and Grupo
Modelo shareholders who did not yet claim the proceeds from the
2008 and 2013
combinations.
- Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has
adjusted the debt by
adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long term
assets of
USD1.8bn.
- Dividends paid: ABI reports common dividends paid to its
shareholders together
with dividends paid to minorities. The calculated amount of
dividends paid to
minorities (USD1.5bn in 2015) has been reclassified from
"Dividends Paid" and
deducted from our calculation of FFO.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
