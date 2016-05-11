(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings of
Australia's four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group
Limited (ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National
Australia Bank
Limited (NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The
Outlook on each bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable.
The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled entities
within each group
and therefore does not encompass their overseas subsidiaries. A
full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS (VR), IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs and Stable Outlook of all four
banks are
driven by their VRs and reflect their dominant franchises in
Australia and New
Zealand. Stable, transparent and traditional business models
have proven
effective in generating strong and sustainable profitability
while the banks
maintained a generally conservative risk appetite relative to
international
peers. The banks' solid liquidity and capitalisation positions
have continued to
improve although they remained reliant on wholesale funding,
particularly from
offshore markets. Rising household indebtedness, historically
low interest rates
and high property prices in Australia and New Zealand continue
to pose risks,
although these are mitigated by the conservative and hands-on
approach of the
Australian prudential regulator.
The four major Australian banks dominate their home markets.
Their combined
assets accounted for 79% of Australia's banking system assets at
31 March 2016
and 86% of New Zealand's banking system assets at 31 December
2015. This
dominance provides scale benefits across a number of areas and
allows the banks
to generate good returns with relatively simple banking models.
The majority of
their assets are loans to households and businesses. Their
operations are
domestically focused, with Australia and New Zealand accounting
for 79%-96% of
exposures at default at each bank's most recent reporting date.
Growth in operations outside Australia and New Zealand has been
fairly contained
with the two largest players, ANZ and NAB, withdrawing from
offshore markets and
refocusing on their home markets since 2015. NAB successfully
exited its U.S.
and UK businesses over the last 12 months while ANZ announced a
change of its
"super-regional" strategy, which is likely to reduce its Asian
exposures. ANZ
seeks to do this by reducing capital-intensity and
organisational complexity
while ensuring stronger profitability. We expect CBA, NAB and
WBC to limit their
Asian strategies to defend their domestic customer positions. We
also expect the
banks to focus business strategies on their home markets where
their dominant
franchises should support stronger and more sustainable returns.
All banks have
focused on digital banking, which has become an important
distribution and
revenue generation channel, although this area carries
additional operational
risks, such as cyber risk and fraud.
Fitch believes that macro-economic risks are increasing as house
price growth
has outstripped wage growth for a sustained period, which is
putting pressure on
affordability. Low interest rates and tax policies likely
contributed to strong
house price increases and rising household debt. Measures taken
by the
Australian banking regulator should ensure households can
service their loans in
a higher interest rate environment, whereas New Zealand's
banking regulator
limited new business growth to certain loan-to-value ratio
mortgages, which
protects the loss-absorption buffers of the banks. We believe
that these
macro-economic risks are manageable in the absence of a
significant economic
shock, which would likely be driven by a hard landing in China,
although this is
not Fitch's base case scenario. However, Fitch has concerns
about pockets of the
Australian property market where potential oversupply of new
residential
development could hurt house prices over the next 12-18 months.
The banks are likely to continue to tighten their risk appetites
to address
regulatory pressure and a more challenging operating
environment. Improved
underwriting standards implemented from mid-2015 should limit
asset quality
deterioration for loans originated recently. Mortgages generated
between 2014
and mid-2015 may be more at risk given the weaker credit
criteria at the time,
although this may be offset by the higher interest rates at
origination and
increased house prices. Fitch also views investor mortgages,
interest-only
mortgages and broker-introduced mortgages as riskier due to
their likely weaker
performance through the credit cycle, relative to owner-occupied
mortgages
originated through proprietary channels. Broker-introduced
mortgages are more
susceptible to fraud relative to the banks' direct channels.
The banks' commercial exposures are likely to be the first
source of
asset-quality problems, especially in light of continuing weak
commodity prices.
Impaired exposures and impairment charges in the first half of
the financial
year 2016 (1H16) have risen due to deterioration in some parts
of the banks'
portfolios. However, the banks' commercial portfolios are well
diversified by
single names and industries. Commercial real estate remains the
largest
non-financial institution, non-household industry exposure,
accounting for 5%-9%
of the individual exposures at default at end-1H16. Property
development within
these portfolios remains manageable. The banks' industry
concentrations are low
compared with that of some international peers.
The 2016 outlook for the banks' operating profit growth remains
soft, with
revenue growth to remain under pressure as a result of asset
competition, low
interest rates and moderate credit growth relative to historical
levels. Fitch
expects impairment charges to continue to rise from their
cyclical lows,
although low interest rates should limit asset-quality
deterioration as long
there is no significant external event.
We expect capitalisation to continue to strengthen over the
medium term, partly
driven by the regulatory uncertainty of international capital
requirements.
Retained earnings are the most likely source of capital
generation. Dividend
policies appear generous, but the banks benefit from dividend
re-investment
plans (DRP). The participation in the DRP tends to increase
significantly if a
discount on the share price is applied. The banks also have good
access to
capital markets, which was evident from their substantial
ordinary capital
issuances that raised a total of nearly AUD20bn in 2015 to
address the impending
capital requirements for residential mortgages. As a result of
the capital
rising, the banks' common equity Tier 1 ratios increased to
between 9.7% and
10.5% under the Australian banking regulator's calculation at
end-1H16.
Nevertheless, we expect regulatory capital ratios to decrease
between 60bp and
116bp once the new mortgage minimum average risk-weights of 25%
are applied in
July 2016 - excluding any other capital management actions.
Funding remains a weakness relative to similarly rated
international peers, with
a high reliance on offshore wholesale markets. Wholesale funding
made up 34%-42%
of total funding (excluding derivatives and equity) at end-1H16.
We believe that
further improvements in the loan-to-deposit ratios are possible
but are likely
to be modest. We expect the banks to focus on lengthening their
wholesale
funding maturity profiles and reducing their short-term offshore
wholesale
funding while aiming to gather more stable deposits in
preparation of the
implementation of the net stable funding ratio in 2018. In
addition, the banks'
liquidity positions are solid, reflecting a significant increase
in liquid
assets to meet liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements. The
banks' average
quarterly LCR have remained above 120%.
The risks associated with the funding profiles are generally
well managed as
wholesale funding is diversified by geography, product, investor
and maturity.
All foreign-currency borrowings are hedged with fully
collateralised swaps. The
banks all undertake substantial investor meeting programmes to
maintain
confidence in the system.
The banks' senior unsecured debt ratings are driven by the same
rationale as the
banks' VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks
reflect their systemic importance, and an extremely high
probability of support
from the Australian authorities, if needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the major Australian banks' subordinated debt are
notched one
level down from the VRs for loss severity, and no notching has
been applied for
non-performance risk. Fitch rates legacy and new Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
instruments.
Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments are notched five levels from
the respective
banks' VRs - two notches to reflect loss severity and three to
reflect
non-performance risk. Fitch has not rated any Basel
III-compliant Additional
Tier-1 instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Rating upside for the major Australian banks is limited, given
their high
ratings, increasing macro-economic risks and weaker funding
profile relative to
those of similarly rated international peers.
Downside risks for the VRs, IDRs and senior unsecured debt
ratings of the major
Australian banks include a significant slowdown in Chinese
economic growth,
which would negatively impact the operating environment and in
turn the banks'
financial profiles. The dynamics of the Australian property
market also pose a
risk to the banks' ratings if house prices continue to rise
quickly and
household leverage further increases. The growing portion of
offshore buyers and
a potential housing oversupply in pockets of the Australian
property markets may
threaten the financial stability. Conduct risk could affect the
banks'
strategies and financial profiles, although the financial impact
has been small
to date. A material deterioration in the banks' funding and
liquidity profiles
could leave them susceptible to prolonged funding market
dislocation, which
could also place pressure on their ratings.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
No change to the propensity of the authorities to provide
support appears
imminent despite global regulatory moves to reduce implicit
government support
to banks, although we expect Australia's resolution framework to
be strengthened
in the medium term. This would result in the removal of any
assumption of
sovereign support. A change in the ability of the Australian
authorities to
provide support, which is likely to be reflected in a downgrade
of the
Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable), may also result in a
downgrade of the Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors. Negative action on the
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors of the major Australian banks will not
have a direct
impact on their IDRs, which are currently driven by their VRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid instruments issued by the banks are
rated according
to Fitch's rating criteria. Their ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect the banks' VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'
National Capital Instruments LLC 2:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'
National Capital Trust III:
Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Andrea Jaehne (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Tim Roche (NAB)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Secondary Analysts
Andrea Jaehne (NAB)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Tim Roche (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004282
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
