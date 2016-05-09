(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd (CMB
Leasing) and CMB
International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International
Leasing) at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The two companies are
leasing
subsidiaries of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable).
CMB Leasing was established by CMB in 2007 as its wholly owned
leasing arm. The
Shanghai-based lessor provides equipment, shipping, and aviation
leasing
services; its domestic assets reached CNY104bn as of end-2015.
CMB Leasing
controls a further USD1.7bn in offshore assets through CMB
International
Leasing, which was established in 2011 as CMB's offshore leasing
arm in Hong
Kong. CMB is the seventh-largest commercial bank in China with
assets of
CNY5.5trn at end-2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CMB LEASING
The ratings on CMB Leasing reflect our view of an extremely high
probability of
support from CMB. Fitch considers CMB Leasing a core subsidiary
of CMB due to
its strategic importance to CMB and high level of integration
with the group.
CMB Leasing's senior management is appointed by CMB and the
parent has strong
oversight over the subsidiary's strategic and financial
planning. The company's
leasing services complement its parent's commercial bank
offerings, and its
business prospects are likely to benefit from the Chinese
government's policies
in the past three years to develop the leasing industry.
CMB Leasing has strong linkages with its parent in terms of
funding, customer
referrals, and risk management. CMB also has a history of
providing financial
support to the subsidiary: it injected equity on three
occasions, mostly
recently in 2014. CMB Leasing's articles of association have
been amended in
line with regulatory requirements from the China Banking
Regulatory Commission
to add a clause requiring CMB to provide liquidity and capital
support to the
subsidiary should the need arise.
CMB's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' is driven by a high probability of
support from the
China sovereign (A+/Stable). Given CMB Leasing's role within CMB
and its size
relative to the group, we expect sovereign support to be passed
down to CMB
Leasing through CMB, if needed. Despite rapid growth in recent
years, CMB
Leasing still accounted for less than 2% of CMB's assets at the
end of 2015.
CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING
The ratings on CMB International Leasing reflect our assessment
of an extremely
high probability of support from CMB Leasing to CMB
International Leasing. The
role played by CMB International Leasing is integral to CMB
Leasing's future
internationalisation plans.
Although CMB International Leasing is owned by CMB and not by
CMB Leasing, it is
highly integrated into CMB Leasing's operations and CMB has
mandated CMB Leasing
to exercise full managerial and operational control over CMB
International
Leasing. In Fitch's opinion, a default by the issuer would
create enormous
reputational risk for CMB Leasing and its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CMB LEASING, CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING
Any signs of a decrease in the probability of support for CMB
Leasing from its
parent would lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings. Any
change in CMB's
rating that reflects the perceived willingness or ability of
China's government
to support the bank in a full and timely manner is likely to
affect CMB
Leasing's rating in the same magnitude.
The ratings on CMB International Leasing are directly correlated
to any material
change in the willingness or ability of CMB Leasing to provide
support, if
required. Likewise, any material change in the perceived
willingness or ability
of China's government to support CMB and CMB Leasing in a full
and timely manner
would affect the ratings on the issuer.
