(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 1Q16 here SYDNEY, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates the AUD8bn of covered bonds issued by Australia's four major banks in the first quarter of 2016 'AAA'/Stable. Issuance during the quarter was up 51.8% yoy, the highest level since 1Q12. Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1) issued its first EUR500m five-year covered bond from its programme, rated 'AAA'/Stable by Fitch. Further issuance was also seen from New Zealand and South Korea. The credit quality of the cover pools securing the bonds remains stable. Only two issuers increased the outstanding value of their cover pools with a transfer of mortgage loans. While the transferred loans exhibited higher loan-to-value ratios, they did not significantly deteriorate the pools' overall credit risk. This is due to the large value of well-seasoned and lower loan-to-value ratio loans already in the cover pools. The APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly includes aggregate information on the 13 programmes publicly rated by Fitch, grouped by each country and the individual statistics of each programme. It also includes links to individual covered bond programme research and the latest reports relevant to the Asia-Pacific region. Data reported in the APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 1Q16 is at 31 March 2016.