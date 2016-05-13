(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meiji
Yasuda Life
Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed the company's US dollar-denominated
subordinated notes
due 2045 at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Meiji Yasuda Life's IFS Rating is constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and hence is
one notch below
its unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Meiji
Yasuda Life's
rating to be above that of the sovereign, given the company's
high level of
government debt holdings - 40% of invested assets as of
end-September 2015- and
its limited business diversification outside Japan.
Meiji Yasuda Life's ratings reflect strong capitalisation,
well-established
market positions and satisfactory operating performance. The
ratings also take
into account the high exposure to domestic equities, which cause
volatility in
its capital adequacy.
Fitch expects Meiji Yasuda Life to maintain its strong
capitalisation, which
remain backed by core capital and retained earnings despite its
acquisition of
StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. (SFG; IFS ratings of its life
insurance
subsidiaries A/Stable) for USD5bn, which was completed in March
2016. Its
statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained high at 997% at
end-2015,
compared with 1,041% at the end of the financial year to March
2015 (FYE15). Its
SMR is volatile compared with that of peers with smaller
exposure to domestic
equities, but remains quite high nonetheless. The company's
ratio of risky
assets to adjusted equity was 100% at end-2015, still above
Fitch's expectation
for its rating category.
The acquisition of SFG will provide earnings and geographical
diversification
for Meiji Yasuda Life. However, we believe Meiji Yasuda Life's
ability to
integrate the acquired business at an operational level and
ensure appropriate
risk management is in place will be crucial towards
materialising the benefits.
Meiji Yasuda Life estimated its overseas insurance business (in
terms of
adjusted profit) would have been 9% including SFG at FYE15,
compared with 2%
without SFG.
To tackle with very low interest-rate environment, Meiji Yasuda
Life stopped
underwriting new group defined-benefit pension plans from April
2016 and lowered
assumed interest rates on single premium whole-life products
from May. The
company has been increasing its foreign-currency denominated
assets since FYE13
to enhance investment income. The company said it may increase
investment in
foreign bonds without currency hedge in FYE17, while the actual
investment will
be subject to movements in foreign-exchange rates and interest
rates.
Meiji Yasuda Life's core profit margin remained high at 13% in
9MFYE16 supported
by improved investment gains and substantial mortality and
morbidity gains.
Sales of the higher-margin medical (third-sector) insurance
remained strong at
9MFYE16, with in-force premium rising 2.9% from FYE15. The value
of its new
business (VONB) margins at 1HFYE16 remained at a level similar
to that of its
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Meiji Yasuda Life is unlikely in the near future,
as the Insurer
Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade would
include:
- A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR.
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
the SMR were to
decline below 700% for a sustained period.
- Decline in profitability due to a change in product mix -
specifically, a
decline in core profit margins to below 10% for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve and price fluctuation
reserve are
regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as
adjusted equity.
- Non-linked technical life provisions: Contingency reserve is
deducted from
technical life provisions.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004437
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.