NEW YORK, May 06 (Fitch) Stress in the US energy sector should
not materially
impact the credit profiles of large consumer lenders with
national footprints,
says Fitch Ratings. Recent evidence of weakening consumer credit
performance in
energy producing regions more likely represents a reversion to
mean after years
of high growth instead of a substantive downturn.
Absent a contagion effect to other sectors, the impact of higher
unemployment in
regions with outsized exposure to the energy sector is unlikely
to be of
significant scale to impact the benign environment for consumer
credit on a
national level.
Most states with the highest exposure to the energy sector,
aside from Texas,
are less populous, and represent a relatively small percentage
of national
lenders' portfolios. The seven states most often cited for their
exposure to the
energy sector - ND, TX, OK, WY, LA, and AK - collectively
represented only 12.4%
of the US population as of July 2015, according to the Bureau of
Labor
Statistics. The increasingly diverse economy of Texas, with 8.5%
of the nation's
population alone, should help to mitigate the effects of the
challenges faced by
the energy sector.
Although Fitch believes job losses in the energy sector could
accelerate if the
recent rebound in oil prices is not sustained, initial jobless
claims on a
national level - a leading indicator for consumer credit losses
- remain near
historic lows. Unlike the fallout from the housing crisis in
2008, which
impacted the majority of US households and resulted in the
evaporation of
substantial wealth, Fitch believes that the sharp drop in oil
prices has led to
a broad transfer of wealth from energy producers to consumers.
Lower energy
prices provide a meaningful boost to consumer discretionary
income, which all
else being equal should support consumer debt payments.
Further, Fitch believes most consumer lenders are taking
proactive measures to
mitigate risk such as tightening underwriting standards and
reducing credit
lines in those regions most impacted by the sharp decline in
energy prices over
the past 18 months. One potential constraint to lenders'
remedial actions is
that they must remain mindful of not violating fair lending
regulations
including redlining.
Though large national consumer lenders should be insulated,
Fitch expects
elevated credit degradation for community banks and regional
lenders that have
concentrated consumer loan portfolios in the impacted regions to
occur in the
near term. Furthermore, the expected resiliency of diversified
consumer credit
performance contrasts with that of commercial loans in regions
with higher
exposure to the energy sector, which have already experienced
higher loss
provisioning and payment defaults.
Fitch believes that a greater potential contributor to a turn in
the consumer
credit cycle is the resurgence in consumer loan growth, as
growth in student
loans, auto loans, and personal installment loans have been
robust in recent
quarters, and certain pockets of credit card issuance such as
private label
cards, have also accelerated. Sustained increases in consumers'
debt burden
above the level of personal income growth could result in
greater loss severity
for lenders, particularly if interest rates rise from current
levels. Likewise,
an increase in lending to consumers considered subprime appears
well underway,
particularly in auto, which Fitch views as more likely to
reverse the strong
consumer credit performance in recent years.
