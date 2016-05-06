(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
(Thrivent Financial)
and its subsidiary, Thrivent Life Insurance Company (Thrivent
Life),
collectively referred to as Thrivent, to 'AA+' from 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's upgrade reflects Thrivent's extremely strong level of
capitalization,
which was enhanced by the material growth in surplus in recent
years. Further,
Fitch believes management is committed to maintaining statutory
capital levels
in excess of rating guidelines. The upgrade also considers
Thrivent's
consistently solid profitability, its favorable position within
the Lutheran
market and growing franchise within the broader Christian
community.
Thrivent has a conservative liability profile with limited
exposure to variable
annuities with living benefit guarantees. Further, Fitch
believes that an
extended low interest rate environment is manageable in the
context of the
company's extremely strong capital position and conservative
liability profile,
which benefits from a large block of life insurance business.
Fitch considers Thrivent's continued expansion into the broader
Christian
community from solely the Lutheran market as favorable and
reasonably executed
thus far. Additionally, Fitch views Thrivent's niche focus and
faith-based
affiliation, which is bolstered by its charitable support for
members and their
communities, as a contributing factor to its high policyholder
persistency.
Fitch views Thrivent's capitalization as extremely strong and of
high quality.
Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 9% to $8.3 billion in
2015, following an
increase of 11% in 2014. TAC has increased over 50% since 2011,
driven by strong
earnings.
The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio is among the
highest in Fitch's
rated universe, at 756% as of year-end 2015. Thrivent has not
issued surplus
notes to support its capital and has no reliance on capital
markets or
reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital. The
company's capital
strength is also demonstrated by its extremely low operating
leverage at 6.0x as
of Dec. 31, 2015.
Thrivent's earnings remained very strong in 2015, despite a
modest deterioration
due to its strategy to return excess surplus to members through
increased
dividends, as well as its increased fraternal spending. The
company increased
policyholder dividends 32% to $316 million in 2015. Fitch
expects profitability
to decline moderately in 2016 driven primarily by more
normalized private equity
returns.
Fitch considers Thrivent to have an average exposure to interest
rates mainly
due to its large block of fixed annuities and legacy block of
long-term care
business. This risk is partially offset by its block of
individual participating
whole life business. Fitch believes that Thrivent's exposure to
withdrawal risk
in a spike up interest rate scenario is manageable.
Thrivent's consistent generation of strong operating cash flow,
very large
portfolio of marketable securities with a strong market-to-book
value ratio and
strong policyholder persistency partially mitigate
disintermediation risk. These
strengths offset the high percentage (70%) of the company's
$19.6 billion of
general account annuity liabilities that are subject to
discretionary
withdrawals without penalty or market value adjustments at
year-end 2015.
Fitch views Thrivent's investment risks as manageable. The
company's 2015 risky
assets-to-capital ratio of 84% is modestly higher than the life
insurance
industry's, driven by above-average exposure to equities which
is somewhat
offset by below-average exposure to below-investment grade (BIG)
bonds.
Thrivent's energy exposure is in line with the industry,
accounting for roughly
12% of corporate bonds as of year-end 2015. Fitch views
Thrivent's BIG energy
exposure as above average at 19% of total energy exposure and
the company
remains susceptible to downward ratings migration in a 'lower
for longer' oil
price scenario.
With a membership of over 2.3 million, Thrivent is the largest
fraternal benefit
society in the U.S. The company reported assets under
management/administration
of over $109 billion as of year-end 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action:
--A decrease in estimated RBC below 550% and/or an increase in
operating
leverage to above 8x;
--A material increase in realized gross investment losses and
impairments;
--Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal
membership.
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade given the company's modest
size and scale
versus 'AAA' rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--IFS to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
Thrivent Life Insurance Company
--IFS to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
