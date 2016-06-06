(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Asset Management Industry - Ripe for Change here PARIS/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the European asset management industry is ripe for faster change and possibly disruption, as pressure from markets, investors, regulators and competitors intensifies. In a special report published today Fitch says it expects the industry to grow at slower pace than the 10% observed in 2015, assuming lower market returns and decelerating inflows. Fitch expects management of asset management companies to take bolder restructuring or strategic decisions to increase the flexibility of their operating model, keep pace with rapid technological shifts and ultimately protect profitability. Asset managers are enhancing their capabilities in sustainable business growth areas (such as outcome-oriented, multi-asset solutions and alternatives) as well as in data management and technology. Companies that have positioned themselves early in those strategic areas will benefit from a key competitive advantage, in Fitch's opinion. Fitch's special report titled "European Asset Management Industry: Ripe for Change" is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. Contacts: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research 2016 Outlook: Investment Managers (Rated Managers Well-Positioned to Weather Headwinds) here Bond Fund Liquidity Risk Dashboard 1Q16 here China Leads Growth in Asia Mutual-Funds Market here Little Differentiation in Euro Bond Fund Liquidity Provision: Daily Dealing Standard Even for Less Liquid Asset Classes here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.