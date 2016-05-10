(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lifestyle
International
Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
Lifestyle's
foreign currency senior unsecured rating and the rating on its
USD500m 5.25%
senior notes due 2017 and USD300m 4.25% notes due 2022 at
'BBB-'. The USD300m
4.5% senior notes due 2025 issued by LS Finance (2025) Limited
and guaranteed by
Lifestyle have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Lifestyle's ratings are supported by its prime assets in Hong
Kong, strong
cash-flow generation and healthy liquidity. Fitch expects the
proposed spinoff
of the China business may temporarily raise leverage, but this
will be offset by
improved FCF generation through reduced capex requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hong Kong Business Slowing: Hong Kong's retail market has
weakened
significantly over the past year and continues to deteriorate.
Hong Kong
accounts for more than 80% of Lifestyle's EBITDA and the
slowdown will affect
Lifestyle's revenues and margins in the next two years. However,
Fitch expects
Lifestyle's business to remain resilient relative to other Hong
Kong retailers,
driven by the prime location of its stores, strong property
ownership and low
rental expenses, and high exposure to the local mid-end market.
China Spinoff Reduces Capex: Lifestyle recently proposed
spinning off its China
business by distributing shares to existing shareholders.
Following the spinoff,
Lifestyle's business will be the Hong Kong assets, namely SOGO
Causeway Bay and
SOGO TST. Fitch expects Lifestyle's FCF generation to improve
substantially
after the spinoff as the Hong Kong business is very profitable
(46% EBITDA
margin in 2015) and little capex is required.
Leverage Temporarily Higher: Fitch expect Lifestyle's leverage
to be higher in
2016-2017 following the spinoff, as some of the net cash will be
lost with the
China business. Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to rise
to 2.8x at the
end of 2016, but leverage should decline in 2017-2018 as FCF
generation
improves. Fitch believes that the Lifestyle's leverage and
coverage ratios
remain comfortable and in line with its rating category.
Healthy Liquidity: Lifestyle's rating is supported by its
healthy liquidity. At
the end of 2015, the company had HKD8.7bn of cash and HKD5.1bn
in financial
investments, which is more than sufficient to cover its current
borrowings of
HKD3.2bn. Fitch expects Lifestyle to be able to successfully
refinance or repay
its syndicated loan, which is secured by East Point Centre (SOGO
Causeway Bay),
and will mature in September 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Mid-to-high single-digit decline in revenue for Hong Kong
business in 2016;
- Proposed spinoff of China business to be completed in
mid-2016; and Lifestyle
to have 60% dividend payout ratio thereafter
- 40%-42% EBITDA margin in 2016-18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Significant changes to its business model, such as moving away
from the
concession model
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 3.0x (2015: 3.3x)
- Sustained negative FCF (post-dividend payment)
Positive: Although no positive rating action is envisaged over
the next 12-18
months, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Material diversification away from SOGO Causeway Bay without
any loss in
profitability
- FFO fixed-charge coverage above 5.5x and FFO net leverage
below 1.0x (2015:
2.3x), both on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 7x (previously
8x) of yearly
operating lease-related expenses to calculate lease-adjusted
debt.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004225
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.