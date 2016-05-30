(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: National RMBS Trust 2016-1
here
SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to National
RMBS Trust 2016-1 mortgage-backed pass-through and floating-rate
notes. The
issuance consists of notes backed by Australian prime
residential mortgages
originated by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB;
AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings
are as follows:
AUD690m Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD245m Class B notes: 'AA-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD15m Class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of National RMBS Trust 2016-1.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
AUD750,919,572 of
loans underwritten by NAB. The pool has weighted-average
seasoning of 30 months,
with a weighted-average unindexed current loan to value ratio of
58.7% and a
weighted-average current indexed loan to value ratio of 57.5%.
The current
average borrower loan size is AUD301,695. Investment loans
represent 23.5% of
the pool and interest-only loans represent 20.1%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction has initial class A subordination of 8.0%.
Interest is paid
sequentially (after expenses) towards the class A notes, class B
and then class
C notes. Reimbursement of all losses is paid after the
distribution of interest
on class B notes. Principal will be allocated pro-rata to the
class A, class B
and class C notes if certain conditions are met.
Liquidity support will be provided via excess spread, principal
draws and a
liquidity facility, sized at 1.9% of the notes' balance, with a
facility floor
of AUD1.425m. The liquidity facility will amortise, subject to
the floor, while
performance-based triggers are satisfied.
NAB has considerable experience in mortgage lending and
servicing. It originates
loans through its nationwide branch network, mobile sales force,
online and
telephone sales operations and third-party mortgage brokers.
NAB's residential
mortgage arrears have generally tracked in line with Fitch's
Dinkum Index for
prime RMBS.
The effect of ranking the class C note interest at the bottom of
the interest
waterfall is that the transaction benefits from increased excess
spread to cover
losses and charge-offs and withstand liquidity shocks.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in
the frequency
of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base-case. This could result in
potentially negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch has evaluated National RMBS
Trust 2016-1's
expected ratings sensitivity to increased defaults and decreased
recovery rates
over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found the class A
notes' ratings
remained stable under each of Fitch's mild and severe default
and recovery
scenarios.
The analysis found the class B notes' ratings were sensitive to
the mild and
severe default and recovery scenarios. Under increased default
stresses of 15%
and 30%, the class B rating dropped to 'Asf'. Under a reduced
recovery rate
stress of 15% and 30%, the class B rating dropped to 'Asf' and
'BBB+sf'
respectively. The rating was severely impacted by the
combination scenario of
15% and 30% increased defaults and 15% and 30% decrease in
recovery rates, with
ratings at 'BBB+sf' and 'BBB-sf' respectively.
The transaction structure supports lenders' mortgage insurance
independent
ratings for the class A notes. Lenders' mortgage insurance is
not required to
support the rating due to the level of credit support provided
by the lower
notes.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files, focusing on
the underwriting
procedures conducted by NAB compared to NAB's credit policy at
the time of
underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of
the information
and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact
Fitch's rating
analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "National RMBS Trust
2016-1",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+612 8256 0333
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Brenden Asplin
Associate Director
+12 8256 0340
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information identified for this rating action was
NAB, as arranger
and the issuer's counsel King & Wood Mallesons. The issuer has
informed Fitch
that not all relevant underlying information used in the
analysis of the rated
notes is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds -
Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23
Jun 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
National RMBS Trust 2016-1 - Appendix
here
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005295
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.