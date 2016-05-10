(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Sri
Lanka-based
Kotagala Plantations PLC (Kotagala) a National Long-Term
'B+(lka)' rating, with
a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Kotagala's
outstanding senior
secured debentures a National Long-Term Rating of 'B+(lka)'.
The rating reflects Kotagala's weak liquidity, high leverage and
low end-market
demand for its products, despite holding a strong market
position. The Negative
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations the weak operating
environment will
further deteriorate the company's liquidity unless it can
restructure its debt
maturities or arrange additional liquidity lines.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Liquidity Position: As at end-December 2015, Kotagala had
LKR787m of
unrestricted cash and zero unutilised credit facilities to meet
LKR1.4bn of
short-term debt (about 45% of which was bank overdrafts) falling
due in the next
12 months, placing the company in a weak liquidity position.
Fitch expects the
company to be FCF negative in the financial year 31 March 2017
(FY17), owing to
operational weaknesses and ongoing capex plans, further
pressuring its liquidity
profile.
Low End-Market Demand: Kotagala continued its negative
trajectory, reporting
losses in the year FY15 and FY14 due to weak end-market demand
and cost
pressures, which are faced by the entire plantation industry.
Fitch expects
demand from key end-markets, such as Russia and the Middle East,
to remain
subdued over the next 12 to 18 months, resulting in continued
operating losses
for the company.
Volatile EBITDAR Margin: The commoditised nature of agricultural
products means
selling prices are determined by global macroeconomic-factors
and fluctuations
in global prices can have a direct impact on company
profitability. The tea
sector also faces labour shortages and stipulated wage increases
every two
years, which are not linked to market prices or productivity.
This has led to
Kotagala's EBITDAR margins deteriorating to 2% in FY15, from 19%
in FY13.
High Leverage: Low profitability and significant investments
have impaired
Kotagala's cash flow generation, resulting in its leverage,
calculated as
adjusted net-debt/EBITDA, rising to 12.6x at FYE15, from 1.3x at
FYE12. Fitch
expects Kotagala's leverage to remain high in the medium-term
unless there is a
significant turnaround in global tea and rubber prices.
New Project Risk: Limited domestic land availability for
large-scale expansion
and lower production cost have led Kotagala to invest LKR997m in
rubber
cultivation in Cambodia. Any delays in finalising this project
or breaking even
could adversely impact the company's profitability and cash flow
generation and
weigh on the rating.
Strong Market Position: Kotagala achieved better crop yields
compared to peers,
allowing the company to increase production without requiring
significant
capital expenditure. The performance of Kotagala's tea segment
has also
benefitted from the acquisition of Union Commodities Private
Limited in 2012,
which allowed forward integration of its tea exports.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Kotagala
include:
- revenue decline in FY16 followed by an improvement to low
double-digits over
FY17 to FY19 on account global market recovery and increasing
global oil prices
- EBITDAR margins to remain in the low single digits, with the
expectation of
wage-related cost escalation
- capex to average about 6% of sales between from FY16 to FY19
- no dividend outflows from FY16 to FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- material improvement in the company's liquidity profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- further deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, as
evidenced by an
inability to rollover maturing debt and failing to restructure
debt obligations
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
