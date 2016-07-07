(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Traditional trade finance, a short-term
form of lending,
is generally low risk but the standalone ratings we assign to
specialist trade
finance banks indicate speculative fundamental credit quality,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Viability Ratings (VRs) are almost all in the 'bb' range,
reflecting the
higher-risk emerging markets in which the banks operate, their
small size,
monoline business models and niche franchises, which often rely
on strong client
relationships, particular industries, commodities or countries.
The banks have an inherently higher risk appetite and are
vulnerable to external
shocks. Transaction structures are designed to mitigate credit
risk, but
concentrations can be high and asset quality can come under
pressure when
operating conditions deteriorate.
Where counterparties are other banks, impairments are low, but
defaults are more
common where banks have diversified away from traditional
business, such as
letters of credit, into broader trade-related activities. These
may include the
provision of unsecured working capital finance for importers and
exporters. In
our view, a significant shift away from a bank's area of
expertise often results
in losses.
Operational risks are significant because transaction structures
can be complex,
documentation checking is labour intensive and trade deals can
extend across
countries with different legal systems. Risk of compliance
failure, fraud and
human error is high.
More positively, senior management at rated trade finance banks
tend to have had
long careers at their banks and levels of expertise are high.
This can help
offset some of these the business risks faced by the banks.
Funding and liquidity profiles are generally stable despite a
reliance on market
funding. Some banks attract customer deposits, but concentration
levels are
high, which reduces the benefit of funding diversification.
Liquidity is
supported by the short-term and self-liquidating nature of a
large proportion of
trade finance operations.
Regulatory capital ratios are adequate, but in our opinion, the
banks are
sensitive to shocks because absolute levels of capital are low.
Trade finance
banks have high off-balance-sheet exposures and credit
conversion factors
assigned to these are favourable, reflecting their generally
low-risk nature.
Basel III leverage ratios are leading to an increase in minimum
capital
requirements for the trade finance banks, which is a positive
rating factor.
An in-depth review of rated specialist trade finance banks,
Arap Turk Bankasi
A.S, Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA, Fimbank Plc, Banca
UBAE and Union
de Banques Arabes et Francaises, is contained in a peer review
report, released
today, and available by clicking on the link with this release.
Contact:
Mahin Dissanayake
Director Financial Insititutions
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director Finnancial Insitutions
+39 028 790 872 02
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
