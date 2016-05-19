(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Loss Absorbency at Japan's Mega
Banks
here
HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Japan's
mega banking
groups will meet their minimum requirement for total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) by the 2019 deadline set by the Financial Stability Board
(FSB) through
managed growth, earnings retention and/or issuance of
TLAC-eligible securities.
The groups' holding companies (holdcos) had already issued a
combined USD15bn in
TLAC senior debt in 2016, and we estimate at least another
USD22bn could be
issued domestically or overseas by 2019; issuance could approach
USD59bn between
now and 2022.
The three mega banking groups are the only global systemically
important banks
(G-SIBs) in Asia-Pacific to which the FSB requirements will
apply by 2019. The
banks' minimum TLAC plus additional buffer requirements are 20%
of risk-weighted
assets (RWA) at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG;
A/Stable/a), and
19.5% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG;
A/Stable/a) and Mizuho
Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG; A-/Stable/bbb+). Each must also
maintain a minimum
leverage ratio of 6%. By 2022, minimum aggregate requirements
will rise a
further 2%, while the minimum leverage ratio rises to 6.75%.
Japan's Financial Services Agency and the mega banks favour
resolution via a
single point of entry, with the holdcos being the preferred
resolution entity
and issuer of TLAC securities.
Fitch estimates SMFG to have already met its 2019 RWA and
leverage thresholds,
while MUFG also meets its leverage threshold. That said,
remaining compliant
with requirements by the due dates may become more challenging
in the event of
unexpected aggressive expansion of the banks' RWA, regulatory
changes (eg higher
risk weights, higher buffer requirements), significant
deterioration in the
operating environment, or M&As. Investors' risk aversion towards
banks'
loss-absorbing securities may also pose challenges in meeting
TLAC requirements.
Fitch removed sovereign support assumptions from the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) of many banks globally in 1H15, but the agency believes
there is an
extremely high probability of Japan's authorities supporting
entities it views
as domestic SIBs. The Deposit Insurance Act (DIA) provides the
legal framework
for its authorities to support (via liquidity or capital) a
troubled SIB or
resolve a failed entity - be it a bank, holdco, securities or
insurance firm.
The banks' '1' Support Rating and 'A-' Support Rating Floor are
underpinned by
our belief that Japan's authorities favour pre-emptive support
for SIBs, as per
Specified Measure 1 (SM1) - i.e. while solvent. In the less
likely event of
Japan's Prime Minister invoking Specified Measure 2 (SM2) of the
DIA - i.e. upon
capital deficiency - resolution of the failed entity is via
court process or
winding up. That said, the authorities have discretion over
liabilities to be
included at resolution and debts to be bailed-in at court
process (if resolved
via SM2).
Fitch equalises the IDR and Viability Rating (VR) of Japanese
holdcos and core
subsidiaries, given consolidated regulatory oversight, group
interconnectedness
and support propensity of the authorities. Meanwhile, common
equity double
leverage is also below 120% and expected to be managed down
further over time.
The agency views the failure/default risk of holdcos as similar
to that of their
wholly-owned operating subsidiaries when the former downstream
external debt to
the latter on the same terms with those subsidiaries (which
qualify for state
support, if required) effectively servicing holdco liabilities.
As such, even
though Japanese holdco TLAC senior debt is structurally
subordinated to bank
subsidiary senior debt, Fitch views their probability of default
as similar. The
agency also believes it is too early at this point to assess any
major
differences in their recovery prospects.
The report "Loss Absorbency at Japan's Mega Banks" will soon be
available on the
agency's website.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building, 68 Des Voeux Road
Hong Kong
Naoki Morimura
Director
+813 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
+813 3288 2783
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
