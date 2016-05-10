(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) With the exception of South Africa,
sub-Saharan African
banks tend to have highly speculative fundamental credit
quality, but strategic
investors are still looking to expand in the region, says Fitch
Ratings.
Barclays is progressing with the sale of its African banking
franchise,
Nigeria's United Bank for Africa is diversifying into new
countries and
Morocco's BMCE Bank is increasing its stake in a Sub-Saharan
subsidiary. The
move to create pan-African networks continues.
The operating environment is extremely tough. The outlook on
eight of Fitch's 19
African sovereign ratings is Negative and the IMF's Regional
Economic Outlook
published in April forecasts GDP growth in sub-Saharan Africa
falling to 3% in
2016, considerably below growth rates seen over the past decade.
This reflects
lower commodity prices, faltering global GDP growth, weaker
currencies and
pressure on funding costs.
However, deals continue to flow. In early 2016, Barclays
announced the sale of
its 62% stake in Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), the
holding company for
its African subsidiaries, including South Africa's Absa Bank. An
initial 12.2%
stake in BAGL was sold on 5 May and, according to press reports,
South Africa's
Public Investment Corporation, which already holds a minority
stake, agreed to
take an anchor stake in the stock being offloaded. Other South
African and
international investors also subscribed to the sale. We believe
South African
regulators will ensure that long-term and strategic investors
will ultimately
control BAGL and Absa, one of the country's domestic
systemically important
banks.
In April, United Bank for Africa announced that it will add
another seven
countries to its African coverage to reach a total of 25. BMCE
recently
increased its stake in Bank of Africa to 75% from 72.7%, which
operates in 17
African countries.
Pan-African franchises make strategic sense for some of the
largest African
banks but they create additional challenges for bank regulators.
Morocco's bank
supervisors recently established a working relationship with the
West African
Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and Central African Economic
and Monetary
Community (CEMAC). They regularly exchange information that will
assist in the
consolidated supervision of Moroccan banks operating in Africa:
BMCE Bank,
Attijariwafa Bank and Groupe Banque Centrale Populaire.
Further cross-border cooperation with other sub-Saharan African
regulators will
be required to ensure that systemic risks do not build up and
regulators have
access to transparent and comparable information regarding
consolidated risks,
limits and positions.
Prudential regulation is improving in various countries and
several African
markets are bringing standards more in line with international
best practice.
Minimum capital requirements were increased in Ghana, Nigeria
and Kenya, for
example. Banks in these countries report under IFRS accounting
standards and
Nigeria and Kenya recently implemented the Basel 2 framework.
In our opinion,
progress is slow in French-speaking sub-Saharan African
countries where
regulation tends to be weaker. On corporate governance, much
still needs to be
done across many sub-Saharan countries.
