(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 10 (Fitch) The impact of slowing
smartphones sales growth
on the semiconductor industry will be felt hardest by back-end
companies, and
will add to the pressure for consolidation as Chinese
competition grows, says
Fitch Ratings. Revenue and profit in the segment could fall by
double-digit
percentages in 2016 due to lower capacity utilisation and the
largely fixed-cost
nature of the business. We expect larger companies to acquire
smaller ones,
which could weaken their credit profile if acquisitions are
funded by debt.
Saturation in the global device market will pose serious
challenges to all
semiconductor industry participants - including integrated
device manufacturers
(IDMs), foundries and outsourced assembly and testing companies
(OSAT). But OSAT
companies, which focus on the back end of the manufacturing
process, suffer
disproportionately during downturns as IDMs and foundries bring
more testing and
packaging back in-house, significantly cutting outsourcing
demand.
We expect smartphone sales will grow only by a low-single-digit
percentage in
2016 following 10% growth in 2015. We forecast personal computer
and tablet
sales to decline by 3%-5% and 5%, respectively. We expect this
will lead to a
fall of at least 10%-15% in OSAT companies' 2016 revenue. EBIT
margins may
shrink to 5%, which would be the lowest in five years, and we
expect utilisation
rates to dip below 70% (2015: 75%-80%).
Previous semiconductor industry slowdowns have generally lasted
18-24 months
before excess inventory cleared and device sales picked up.
However, a prolonged
industry slowdown exacerbated by slowing smartphone sales growth
and the absence
of a new mass-appeal device could hit the liquidity of smaller
OSAT companies.
Smaller companies could merge to survive as profits decline and
they lack
financial flexibility to spend on R&D and capex. OSAT companies
lack pricing
power due to a fragmented industry, high customer concentration
and low
switching costs. Industry prices, which typically decline by
3%-5% a year, could
fall further on competition from Chinese companies backed by the
USD20bn
government-funded Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund
(IC Fund).
Taiwanese OSAT companies are already pursuing consolidation. We
placed market
leader Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's 'BBB' rating on
Negative Watch in
December following its plan to acquire the third-largest
operator Siliconware
Precision Industries (SPIL). Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission
suspended its review
of ASE's acquisition of SPIL in March 2016. However, ASE is
still keen to
acquire the 75% of SPIL which it does not currently own for
USD4bn. ASE's
ratings could come under pressure if such an acquisition were to
be debt-funded.
The fourth-largest OSAT company, STATS ChipPAC (BB-/Stable), has
low ratings
headroom - given its high debt and its relatively high exposure
to advanced
packaging for high-end smartphones. Its 2016 revenue could
decline by 15%-20%
with a negative EBIT margin. Its ratings are based on the
consolidated credit
profile of its 100% parent, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics
Technology (JCET).
This consolidated profile will benefit from a potential equity
injection of
USD400m by Chinese largest foundry - Semiconductor Manufacturing
Investment
Corp. - and conversion of IC Fund's USD140m shareholder loan
into equity.
Smaller OSAT competitors with less than a 5% market share are
among the others
that could seek mergers. These include Powertech Technology,
Global A&T
Electronics (GATE), ChipMOS Technologies and Chipbond. Chinese
Tsinghua Unigroup
has announced plans to acquire 25% stake in ChipMOS for USD368m.
We placed GATE's 'B-' rating on Negative Outlook in October
2016, as we expect
its liquidity to worsen due to lower cash generation and high
interest costs.
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Corporates
+61 2 82560307
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
