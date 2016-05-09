(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
International Scale
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and the 'AA(cl)'
National Scale IFS of
Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A. (Ohio). The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on the stability of the company's key
credits metrics.
The assigned rating considers the adequate asset-liability
management, strong
growth and premium diversification as well as the improvement in
operating
results. The rating also considers the size of the company (1.7%
of the life
industry total written premium and 2.1% of the industry total
assets in Chile)
and the rising trend in leverage, which is expected to be
mitigated as a result
of organic growth in equity.
Ohio's asset-liability management was adequate in 2015, with the
average
duration reaching 9.8 years for assets and 12,1 years for
liabilities, in line
with historical figures. At year-end 2015, Ohio's assets covered
100% of its
liabilities up to 21 years (tranche 8 according to the range
established by the
Superintendencia de Valores y Seguros - SVS). Asset reinvestment
risk is low,
reflected in a reinvestment rate (Tasa de Suficiencia de Activos
- TSA) of
-1.3%, which compares favorably to the average 1.8% recorded by
its local peers.
Gross written premiums (GWP) grew by an extraordinary 98.7% in
2015, primarily
driven by the company's retirement business (annuities and
premiums accepted
from its SIS operation in Peru), although other business lines
also experienced
significant growth. Traditional life insurance grew by 25.6%, in
line with the
company's projections and contributing favorably to its business
diversification.
Ohio's operating performance metrics improved in 2015, reversing
their negative
trend over the past two years. Its operating ratio reached
98.3%, within the
range expected for its main business, benefiting primarily from
lower reserve
costs within its annuities business (in a circumstantial
scenario).
Consistent with a business primarily focused on asset
management, the company's
results are determined by its income from investments, which has
remained stable
and competitive relative to the local industry. The company's
conservative
investment strategy, which focuses on assets that provide stable
cash flow
(financial and real estate), and exhibit a low credit risk
(within the 'A+(cl)'
to 'BBB' range on an international scale), leading to stable net
results, is
viewed positively by Fitch.
While the company's leverage metrics comply comfortably with
regulatory
requirements, they are in the upper range of the levels
considered adequate for
the current rating. The upward trend in leverage can mostly be
attributed to the
company's dividend payments over the past three years,
equivalent to 100% of the
net results of each respective year (which should change over
this year), which
supported the startup of operations in Peru. Fitch will closely
follow the
capitalization mechanisms the company will use, taking into
consideration that
the projected growth will require it to raise additional equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stable Outlook: An increase in leverage to levels consistently
over 13x could
put pressure on the company's current rating. Similarly,
significant changes in
the composition of the investment portfolio that would lead to
greater
volatility in net results could negatively affect the company's
rating.
Conversely, a strengthening in Ohio's market share within its
main business
lines, combined with greater premium diversification, the
generation of a solid
equity cushion, and a sustained improvement in its operating
metrics would have
a positive impact on the company's rating.
