(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' International Scale Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and the 'AA(cl)' National Scale IFS of Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A. (Ohio). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is based on the stability of the company's key credits metrics. The assigned rating considers the adequate asset-liability management, strong growth and premium diversification as well as the improvement in operating results. The rating also considers the size of the company (1.7% of the life industry total written premium and 2.1% of the industry total assets in Chile) and the rising trend in leverage, which is expected to be mitigated as a result of organic growth in equity. Ohio's asset-liability management was adequate in 2015, with the average duration reaching 9.8 years for assets and 12,1 years for liabilities, in line with historical figures. At year-end 2015, Ohio's assets covered 100% of its liabilities up to 21 years (tranche 8 according to the range established by the Superintendencia de Valores y Seguros - SVS). Asset reinvestment risk is low, reflected in a reinvestment rate (Tasa de Suficiencia de Activos - TSA) of -1.3%, which compares favorably to the average 1.8% recorded by its local peers. Gross written premiums (GWP) grew by an extraordinary 98.7% in 2015, primarily driven by the company's retirement business (annuities and premiums accepted from its SIS operation in Peru), although other business lines also experienced significant growth. Traditional life insurance grew by 25.6%, in line with the company's projections and contributing favorably to its business diversification. Ohio's operating performance metrics improved in 2015, reversing their negative trend over the past two years. Its operating ratio reached 98.3%, within the range expected for its main business, benefiting primarily from lower reserve costs within its annuities business (in a circumstantial scenario). Consistent with a business primarily focused on asset management, the company's results are determined by its income from investments, which has remained stable and competitive relative to the local industry. The company's conservative investment strategy, which focuses on assets that provide stable cash flow (financial and real estate), and exhibit a low credit risk (within the 'A+(cl)' to 'BBB' range on an international scale), leading to stable net results, is viewed positively by Fitch. While the company's leverage metrics comply comfortably with regulatory requirements, they are in the upper range of the levels considered adequate for the current rating. The upward trend in leverage can mostly be attributed to the company's dividend payments over the past three years, equivalent to 100% of the net results of each respective year (which should change over this year), which supported the startup of operations in Peru. Fitch will closely follow the capitalization mechanisms the company will use, taking into consideration that the projected growth will require it to raise additional equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Stable Outlook: An increase in leverage to levels consistently over 13x could put pressure on the company's current rating. Similarly, significant changes in the composition of the investment portfolio that would lead to greater volatility in net results could negatively affect the company's rating. Conversely, a strengthening in Ohio's market share within its main business lines, combined with greater premium diversification, the generation of a solid equity cushion, and a sustained improvement in its operating metrics would have a positive impact on the company's rating. 