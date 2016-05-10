(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread
Plc's (Whitbread)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-Term IDR at 'F2.'
Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for
Whitbread Group Plc at
'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt
within the group.
All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main
subsidiaries Premier Inn
and Costa Limited.
The ratings continue to reflect Whitbread's strong leading
market position in
the UK mid-scale hotel segment, where it is targeting 85,000
rooms by 2020
through its Premier Inn (PI) brand, and a growing Costa Coffee
(Costa) shop
network both in the UK and internationally. We expect the
company's significant
expansion programme to generate a further improvement in
revenues and EBIT
profits/margins in 2016 at PI as occupancy rates remain strong
on the enlarged
rooms portfolio and room prices continue to rise, albeit a more
moderate rate
than previously .
However, required capex, combined with relatively high taxes,
continued
significant pension contributions and dividend payments will
mean that free cash
flow (FCF) generation will be negative until the financial year
to February
2019. It will also mean leverage will increase although it
should remain within
our guideline for a 'BBB' rating, albeit with now more limited
flexibility.
Whitbread has also reiterated its commitment to maintain a
financial discipline
compatible with its current rating with a maximum
lease-and-pension-adjusted net
debt/EBITDARP of 3.5x. The company could also defer or cancel
some capex in the
next three years to maintain leverage ratios within the given
guidelines.
The constraints on the company's ratings are the cyclicality,
albeit moderate,
of the mid-scale hotel business and a lack of geographical
diversification,
although this is likely to improve over the medium term
following expansion in
Germany and in emerging markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading UK Hospitality Business
The ratings reflect Whitbread's leading position in the less
cyclical mid-scale
segment of the UK hospitality sector, with its PI brand. It
benefits from a
well-invested estate and business customers choosing less
expensive hotels.
About 75% of the group's operating profit is generated by hotels
and
restaurants, and 25% by Costa Coffee. Although the mid-scale
hotel segment
remains competitive in the UK, PI remains well positioned to
gain market share
from independent hotel chains.
Slowing Positive Trading Performance
Whitbread continues to perform well like-for-like (lfl) sales
grew 3.2% in
FY16), with PI in particular benefiting from a recovering hotel
market,
particularly in the UK regions and from continued fragmentation
in the UK
mid-scale hotel market. Fitch expects PI's operating performance
to remain
positive in FY16, although we expect lfl growth to moderate in
2016, as both
room rate rises slow and occupancy stabilises. Costa Coffee
should also see
increased revenue and operating profits due to reasonably good
opportunities in
the UK regions although lfl store sales and profit growth is
beginning to slow
as the market shows some early signs of saturation in some
metropolitan areas.
Freehold Expansion to Reduce FCF
Whitbread is pursuing strong organic revenue growth at its
hotels division and
at Costa Coffee. Despite our projection of sustained revenue
growth and improved
EBITDA in 2016 (to end February 2017), FCF should be negative
due to higher
capex and dividends. We expect FCF to remain negative until at
least 2019,
despite management's predicted EBITDA growth as a result of its
well-executed-to-date expansion strategy. However, Whitbread
remains committed
to its investment grade rating and Fitch therefore takes into
account
management's ability to defer capex to ensure its financial
metrics remain
within the appropriate parameters.
Slight Increase in Leverage
Fitch expects some moderate pressure on Whitbread's credit
metrics with funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 3.3x-3.7x
(equivalent to
lease-and-pension-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of around 3.0x) for
FY16 and FY17
due to high expansionary capex and operating leases increase.
However, we
estimate that Whitbread has the flexibility to reduce its
freehold investments
and cut dividends should leverage increase beyond levels
compatible with the
ratings. Whitbread has reaffirmed its commitment to its
investment-grade rating
status with lease- and pension-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of
below 3.5x.
Pension Deficit Recovery Plan Continues
The ratings capture Whitbread's fairly high annual cash pension
contributions
that are needed to shrink the pension deficit as agreed with the
pension
trustee. The deficit recovery plan implies a cash contribution
of around GBP75m
per annum on average stretching out to 2022. At FYE15, the
pension deficit at
GBP288m was lower than at FYE14 (GBP554m), due to a higher
liability discount
rate and aforementioned cash pension contributions. According to
its
methodology, Fitch includes the pension deficit in the
calculation of adjusted
leverage ratios.
Sustainable Liquidity
While we have affirmed the short term IDR at 'F2', continued
negative free cash
flow (FCF) in the next three years could reduce the current
flexibility in
Whitbread's liquidity profile. However, we acknowledge
Whitbread's largely
scalable capex plan, which can be partially deferred, in case of
need, to boost
FCF. This factor, along with further strengthening of other
internal liquidity
metrics and continuing external liquidity via committed
available bank lines,
supports our view of adequate sustainable liquidity that is
consistent with a
'F2' Short-Term IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions within the
rating case for
Whitbread include:
- Revenue growth in the next three years driven mainly by hotel
expansion and
fairly moderate lfl sales growth, with stable occupancy and
moderate average
room rate (ARR) rises.
- ARR increasing just below inflation in 2016, reflecting some
ability to
increase prices to UK middle market consumers.
- Occupancy to remain fairly stable.
- Rents based on management's expectations of around GBP236m in
FY16.
- Capex of around GBP700m in FY16
- Cash pension contributions GBP88m in FY16, GBP90m in FY17 and
GBP90m in FY18
- Net divestments of between GBP50m and GBP70m in FY16
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Material geographic and product diversification and/or scale
of business,
along with continuing improvement in trading leading to an EBIT
margin
sustainably above 20% (FY15: 17.9%)
- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/interest plus rents ratio above 4.0x
(FY15: 3.5x) or
FFO fixed charge cover above 3.5x (FY15: 3.1x).
- Reducing leverage, with Fitch's lease-and-pension-adjusted net
debt/EBITDARP
below 2.5x and FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x.
- Sustained positive FCF.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration in core businesses or rapid expansion leading to
EBIT margin
sustainably below 15%, combined with a sustained contraction in
FCF generation.
- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/interest plus rents ratio to below 3.0x
or FFO fixed
charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Significantly rising leverage, with Fitch's
lease-and-pension-adjusted
adjusted net debt/ EBITDARP sustained above 3.5x and FFO
adjusted net leverage
trending towards 4.0x, on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1698
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
-Leases: Fitch adjusts debt amount by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense to long-term assets of GBP206m in 2015. Fitch also makes
an adjustment
for contingent rents in its forecasts (where we apply a haircut
of 50%) to
reflect the inherent flexibility of these lease arrangements.
-Cash: Fitch adjusts available cash at FYE16 by deducting GBP10m
for
restrictions, working capital and operational requirements.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
