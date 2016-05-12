(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market
Monitor
here
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the European
primary bond market has received a strong boost in the wake of
the ECB's
decision to expand its QE asset purchases to include corporate
bonds. A raft of
new supply has come to the market in the past two weeks,
totalling EUR22bn, as
issuers take advantage of the increasingly favourable market
conditions ahead of
the start of the ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme
(CSPP) in June. The
current, positive dynamics in the market have transformed what
had seemed likely
to be a down year for issuance into one that could achieve a new
record.
Investors are showing renewed interest in delving lower down the
credit quality
spectrum and out in maturity to capture additional returns, as
yields continue
to drop below their long-term average. Recent issuance is longer
in tenor than
average, with the favoured trade moving up to the 10yr-12yr
range, from the
7yr-8yr level, previously. There is also more notable interest
in bonds with
maturities of 15- and 20-years than before, reflecting a clear
desire by
investors to go longer out along the yield curve in an attempt
to boost returns.
The impetus created by the CSPP, coupled with investor behaviour
in their
ongoing search for yield, is also creating positive spill-over
effects to
higher-risk portions of the market that are not direct targets
of the programme.
Total SA (AA-/Negative) has announced a EUR1.75bn hybrid
benchmark bond -
effectively re-opening the corporate hybrid market in 2016 - in
a sign of the
extent of improvement in investor appetite since the growth and
deflation fears
that plagued the market at the start of the year. It is also
another sign of the
risk-distorting effects of QE and negative interest rates in a
market that is
driven more by technical factors than by its outlook based on
fundamentals.
Reverse-Yankees have also recently started returning in force to
the European
corporate bond market - with new deals announced from Kraft
Heinz Foods, Eli
Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson and Kellogg Co. - after a
moderate hiatus earlier
in the year, when risk-aversion drove market sentiment.
The positive market backdrop is juxtaposed against an
increasingly mixed picture
on fundamentals, however, as stagnant growth continues to stifle
corporate
'animal spirits' and commodity-related woes remain a drag on
credit ratings and
Outlooks. Net rating Outlooks on Fitch-rated, developed-market
EMEA corporates
fell to their most negative level since end-2013, with food and
tobacco, mining
and oil and gas sectors driving the deterioration.
More details and data can be found in the report, EMEA
Corporates Bond Market
Monitor, which is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
44 20 3530 1374
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.