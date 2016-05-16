(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers
Limited's Long-Term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and
Short-Term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
Naspers' profitability continues to be impacted by high
development spend,
particularly in global e-commerce. However, the visibility of
future cash flow
generation is improving, with positive free cash flow (FCF) in
1HFY16 (first
half of the financial year ending March 2016). Fitch views
Naspers implementing
its strategy of 'optimising returns' by divesting low margin
business as well as
funding the recent acquisition of Avito through equity as signs
of
rationalisation in the portfolio and commitment to leverage
metrics. Fitch
expects Naspers' operational and financial profile to become
more compatible
with that of an investment grade rating if its development spend
falls and if
cash flow generation from e-commerce significantly improves over
the next two
years.
1HFY2016 results show that Naspers is facing challenges in its
sub-Saharan
Africa TV operations, and has to adjust to a weaker
macroeconomic environment
with FX volatility. Naspers is exposed to a significant FX
mismatch as most of
its operating cash flow is currently generated in rand (ZAR)
from its South
African pay-TV business, with a significant proportion of net
debt in USD. Fitch
intends to review Naspers' rating after the company's full year
FY2016 results
are published, which will be in USD as the reporting currency
for the first
time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
E-commerce Risk Reduced
Naspers has sold businesses with limited opportunities and/or
low margin,
including Mweb, Ricardo, 7 Pixel, Netretail, Heureka and Price
Check. Fitch
views these transactions and other disposals as a demonstration
of management's
focus on improving cash flow generation from the e-commerce
business, by
focusing on high margin opportunities.
Video Entertainment Growth
Naspers' South African (80%-owned) and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
pay-TV business
delivered limited growth in trading profits in 1HFY16, as
overall currency
devaluation has affected the SSA results, which is in line with
our expectations
for the region. While reported revenue growth in ZAR was good,
profits were held
back by sizeable USD costs and investment in ShowMax, a
video-on-demand
platform. Naspers has previously mitigated currency devaluation
in African
pay-TV by raising subscriptions, but opportunities to do this in
2016 have been
limited by macroeconomic weakness. We expect funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases)
to improve to
slightly below 6x in financial year end 2016 (FYE2016) from 10x
in FYE15, and
FFO-adjusted net leverage (including satellite finance leases)
to improve to
slightly below 7x in FYE2016 from 11x in FYE15.
Associates Underpin Investment Risks
Naspers' 33.6% equity stake in Tencent (valued at USD63.7bn at
current market
price) and its 29% stake in Mail.ru (valued at USD1.2bn) are
significant assets.
However, in line with our rating methodology, the value of these
two
unencumbered minority stakes is not explicitly reflected in
Fitch's credit
metrics, only the dividends received.
Partial stakes in these listed companies can be sold down fairly
swiftly,
allowing Naspers to repay all of its gross debt. Because of this
potential
liquidity source, the 'BB+' rating can tolerate weaker credit
metrics until
financial year end 2018 due to high development spend. However,
the dependence
on the value of equity stakes to reduce leverage is not
commensurate with
Fitch's view of an investment grade profile.
Development Spend
Naspers' investments in ecommerce through development spend is
expected to
reduce. The company continues its strategy to scale up its
ecommerce assets,
which Fitch views as positive if Naspers reaches dominant market
positions
followed by monetisation of assets to help improve cash
generation.
Pay-TV development spend in 1HFY16 has been fairly flat. It
could have been
lower if Naspers had not launched 'ShowMax', a subscription
video on demand
service to compete with Netflix. The consolidated development
spend declined by
13% in 1HFY16 compared with the 1HFY15, which is a positive
trend. Linked with
improved ecommerce monetisation, this could result in
significant growth in
EBITDA for the consolidated ecommerce businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Naspers
include the
following:
- Revenue growth over the medium term driven mainly by global
ecommerce and
pay-TV in sub-Sahara.
- Improving EBITDA margin to mid-teens in FY18 from 8.1% in FY15
as the
development spend falls and revenue increases.
- Capex to decline in FY16 and FY17 as the digital terrestrial
TV roll out is
completed.
- Growing dividends to shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases)
remaining below
2.0x which corresponds to around 2.5x (including satellite
finance leases) on a
sustained basis.
- Strong and sustainable FCF generation within 12-18 months,
including improved
cash flow contribution from the e-commerce division.
- Solid operating performance from Naspers' core operations, as
well as from the
new pay-TV and ecommerce businesses that Naspers is currently
developing.
- A tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of
bondholders with
those of shareholders.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (excluding satellite
finance leases)
which corresponds to around 3.5x (including satellite finance
leases) and with
no clear deleveraging path.
- Further deterioration in FCF generation or expectations that
FCF generation
would not significantly improve over the next three years.
- Unexpected regulatory pressures relating to competition in the
domestic pay TV
market or changes in government regulations affecting the
ability to service
foreign debt.
- Significant reduction in ecommerce revenue growth from fully
consolidated
operations, given the amount of development spent to scale up
these businesses.
Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin
developments and
effects on overall group EBITDA.
LIQUIDITY
Naspers has ample liquidity. The company ended 1HFY16 with
ZAR13.9bn of readily
available cash and cash equivalents with no near term debt
maturities. Naspers'
shares in the listed companies, Tencent and Mail.ru are also a
significant
source of liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Naspers Limited
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: 'A-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: 'F1(zaf)'
Myriad International Holdings BV
Senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BB+'
