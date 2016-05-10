(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded MGM Resort
International's
(MGM) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'B+'; the Rating
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch upgraded MGM's senior secured credit facility to
'BBB-/RR1' from
'BB+/RR1' and affirmed its senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR3'.
Fitch also affirmed the IDRs for MGM China Holdings, Ltd's and
its co-borrower
MGM Grand Paradise, S.A. (collectively MGM China) at 'BB' and
their senior
secured credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1'. MGM China's Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's upgrade of MGM's IDR to 'BB' reflects MGM's deleveraging
toward the
company's target of below 5x, which will occur by around 2017
per Fitch's
revised forecast. This is an acceleration relative to Fitch's
prior forecast,
with the expected trajectory largely attributable to MGM's
faster-than-expected
implementation of its $300 million Profit Growth Plan, stronger
than expected
Las Vegas Strip trends, and the $540 million in proceeds from
the sale of the
Crystals mall. MGM said that it will use the Crystals sale
proceeds along with
$1.1 billion in MGM Growth Properties (MGP) IPO proceeds to
reduce debt.
Fitch projects MGM's gross and net leverage to decline to 5.1x
and 5.0x,
respectively, by year-end 2017. Fitch calculated MGM's
consolidated gross and
net leverage as of March 31, 2016 at 6.3x and 5.7x.
Fitch believes that gross leverage of 5x is consistent with the
higher end of
the 'BB' IDR category for MGM given its high-quality and
relatively diversified
asset mix and Fitch's positive long-term outlook for the Las
Vegas Strip. Fitch
will monitor MGM's track record of adhering to its publicly
articulated
financial policies and the continuation of stable or improving
operating
fundamentals on the Las Vegas Strip before considering further
positive rating
action.
The upgrade takes into account the recent financings related to
the formation of
MGP, a newly formed REIT. Fitch views the creation of MGP
largely as a
credit-neutral event for MGM creditors. The net reduction in
consolidated debt
resulting from the MGP IPO offsets Fitch's concerns over MGM not
directly owning
the 10 assets contributed to MGP, MGM's more complex corporate
structure, and
the portion of MGP's dividends that will be paid to MGP's public
shareholders
(Fitch estimates about $100 million per year). The event is
largely leverage
neutral for MGM, both on a consolidated basis after accounting
for dividends
paid to minority holders and on an MGM credit group standalone
basis when
adjusting for the new lease obligation. (Fitch subtracts
dividends to minority
holders from EBITDA when calculating leverage for MGM.)
Positively, MGM's
transactions improved the company's liquidity by refinancing
2016 maturities and
the bulk of the 2017 maturities and by extending its revolver to
2021 from 2017.
DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Fitch views MGM's development pipeline favorably, especially MGM
National Harbor
scheduled to open December 2016. Fitch estimates $240 million in
EBITDA for MGM
National Harbor, a solid 18% return on a $1.3 billion
investment. The project
will benefit from being the closest casino to Washington DC and
its affluent
Virginia suburbs.
MGM is also developing an $865 million MGM Springfield, due to
open late 2018.
The return on investment (ROI) prospects for Springfield are
less certain given
the Connecticut tribes' effort to build a casino that would cut
off the Hartford
traffic going north to Springfield, MA. (Fitch's forecast
assumes that a third
of the revenues will originate from the Hartford area.) Even
without the new
Connecticut casino, MGM Springfield's ROI will be negatively
affected by host
and surrounding community fees and the less affluent
demographics compared to
the areas closer to Boston. Without the Connecticut casino,
Fitch estimates
about $110 million of EBITDA for MGM Springfield, a 13% ROI.
MGP has the right of first offer for MGM National Harbor and MGM
Springfield.
The $3 billion MGM Cotai development, part of the 51% owned MGM
China, is
scheduled to open in first quarter 2017 (1Q17). Fitch estimates
the project will
generate $100 million - $150 million of incremental EBITDA for
MGM China after
taking into account cannibalization of the existing operations
from MGM Cotai
and the competing projects coming online in 2016 and 2017.
MARKET OUTLOOKS
Fitch has a favorable long-term view for the Las Vegas Strip
(60% of
consolidated revenues) and Macau (23% of revenues) and a
lackluster view for
U.S. regional markets, which we believe are secularly
challenged. Despite our
somewhat negative view on the regional markets, MGM's regional
assets tend to be
in less competitive markets (e.g. Detroit and National Harbor)
and/or are market
leaders (e.g. Beau Rivage). MGM's assets also feature a heavy
mix of non-gaming
amenities, which we think positions the assets well against the
prevailing
consumer preferences.
In Las Vegas we expect the growing convention business,
increasing air capacity
and lack of new supply to drive RevPAR higher in the near term.
MGM's 50% owned
T-Mobile arena (opened in April 2016) and new convention
capacity at Mandalay
Bay and Aria will at least in part counterbalance the center of
gravity moving
more north after the next wave of projects open sometime around
2019. At the
north-end of the Strip, Crown, Genting and Wynn are
contemplating expansions
geared towards the higher end. We expect these expansions to be
mild negatives
for MGM, whose resorts are clustered to the south. But we expect
that the
market, which will not see meaningful new capacity for a decade
by then, to
absorb the new projects without major disruptions to the
existing operators.
Fitch forecasts negative 5% market-wide gaming revenue growth in
Macau for 2016,
which assumes modest sequential growth in the mass market and
leaves room for
continued, but milder weakness in the VIP segment. We expect a
more significant
decline in MGM's revenues in 2016 after taking into account
cannibalization from
the Parisian and Wynn Palace, both scheduled to open in 2H16.
Past 2016, Fitch
expects mid-single-digit growth in Macau led by China's rising
middle class, the
new capacity in Macau and infrastructure projects in and around
Macau.
ISSUE-SPECIFIC RATINGS
MGM's $1.5 billion credit facility's issue-specific rating of
'BBB-/RR1'
reflects Fitch's view that the facility is well
overcollateralized by the
pledged assets, Bellagio and MGM Grand Las Vegas. Additional
secured debt is
limited by the credit agreement's limit on incremental
facilities (limited to
2.5x of net first-lien debt) and by the unsecured notes' 15%
consolidated net
tangible asset (CNTA) test.
Pro forma for the MGP transactions, recovery prospects for MGM's
unsecured notes
remain strong. We did not upgrade the notes because Fitch tends
to compress the
notching around the IDR as issuers credit improves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MGM include:
--Same-store domestic revenues grow about 2%-3% per year on
average (0% across
regional properties and up to 4% at properties with high
exposure to convention
business);
--EBITDA margins improving to 28% from 26%. The improvement is
the result of the
revenue growth flow-through and gives some credit to MGM's $300
million Profit
Growth Plan;
--MGM China generating about $600 million of EBITDA in 2017,
which factors in
about $200 million EBITDA at MGM Cotai and approximately 20%
EBITDA decline at
MGM Macau;
--Approximately $240 million EBITDA at MGM National Harbor in
2017 and $110
million EBITDA at MGM Springfield in 2019;
--MGM does not pay a parent-level dividend through Fitch's
forecast horizon
(through 2019) and uses free cash flow (FCF) to fund project
capex and
maturities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MGM's IDR may be upgraded to 'BB+' if Fitch gains more
confidence that MGM will
reach and adhere to its leverage target of less than 5x.
Stabilization of
operating performance in Macau, continuation of the stable or
positive trends in
Las Vegas, and MGM's capital allocation policies with respect to
returning value
to shareholders will be factors considered by Fitch when
contemplating further
positive rating actions.
Fitch may revise MGM's Outlook to Negative or downgrade MGM's
IDR to 'BB-' if
leverage sustains at above 6x for an extended period of time
past 2017, due to
potentially weaker than expected operating performance, debt
funding a new
large-scale project or acquisition, or taking a more aggressive
posture with
respect to financial policy.
Fitch links MGM China's IDR to MGM's given MGM's strengthened
credit profile and
MGM China's strategic importance to MGM. Therefore, Fitch may
upgrade MGM
China's IDR to 'BB+' if and when Fitch upgrades MGM's IDR to
'BB+'.
LIQUIDITY
MGM's liquidity is now strong, a stark contrast to the years
following the
recession when liquidity was a primary credit consideration for
MGM. Following
the recent transactions, MGM's pro forma domestic liquidity
covers needs through
2018 by 1.9x.
2Q16-4Q18 Sources:
--Cash excess of cage cash: $870million
--Revolver availability: $1.25 billion
--Crystals sale proceeds: $540 million
--Cumulative discretionary FCF (includes MGP): $2.1 billion
--Dividends from MGM China and unconsolidated affiliates: $640
million
--Total sources: $5.4 billion
2Q16-4Q18 Uses:
--Maturities: $1.2 billion
--MGM National Harbor project capex: $600 million
--MGM Springfield project capex: $800 million
--Distributions to MGP's minority holder: $275 million
--Total uses: $2.9 billion
MGM China's liquidity is also strong with MGM Cotai being fully
funded with an
undrawn $1.45 billion revolver.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MGM Resorts International
--IDR upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility upgraded to 'BBB-/RR1' from
'BB+/RR1;
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB/RR3' (Recovery Rating
revised from
'RR2').
MGM China Holdings, Ltd (and MGM Grand Paradise, S.A. as
co-borrower)
--IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook;
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BBB-/RR1'.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
-Leverage: Fitch subtracts distributions to minority holders of
non-wholly owned
consolidated subsidiaries from EBITDA for calculating leverage.
