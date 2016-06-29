(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Emerging Europe Sovereign Credit
Overview
here
LONDON, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a new report
providing a
country-by-country overview of sovereign credit trends in
Emerging Europe. Key
themes identified in the report include rising political
populism, the easing of
the recession in Russia, adjustment in the region's oil
exporters and mixed
developments in Turkey.
Political populism appears to be rising in central Europe, in
part triggered by
the large flow of migrants through the region. Politicisation of
institutions is
becoming more prominent and significant fiscal loosening is
occurring in some
sovereigns. The loosening comes at a time of solid fiscal
dynamics, meaning that
a forecast deterioration in the structural fiscal position is
not expected to be
directly reflected in headline data.
The recession in Russia is easing and Fitch expects a return to
growth by the
end of the year. Higher oil prices are supporting the fiscal
position, but there
remains uncertainty over possible spending ahead of the
legislative elections in
September and over the medium-term fiscal plan, which will be
unveiled after the
polls. The stabilisation of the Russian economy, and a modest
appreciation of
the ruble, should support performance in regional trading
partners. However,
likely tepid Russian growth is not expected to lift investment
or the employment
of expatriates whose remittances are a key source of revenue to
some near
neighbours.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are adapting to lower oil prices and
abrupt exchange
rate adjustments last year. In both countries, the authorities
are focussing on
building the necessary conditions and toolkits to manage a
floating currency.
The first stage is restoring confidence in the local currency,
which is reviving
faster in Kazakhstan. Both economies are forecast to shrink and
record
double-digit inflation, adding to pressure on already troubled
banking sectors
that were also hit by open FX positions and unhedged FX
borrowing.
Pressure on the fiscal position has been absent in Turkey, where
data for the
first five months of 2016 show a central government surplus
despite the
implementation of election-related spending commitments.
However, the president
has maintained his views on the need for lower interest rates
and monetary
policy has been loosened despite structurally high core
inflation. The
appointment of a new prime minister supportive of constitutional
reform that
will expand the powers of the presidency could revive political
uncertainty and
the process could potentially undermine institutional checks and
balances.
The Brexit vote creates significant uncertainty for the region.
Direct trade and
investment links are modest and Emerging Europe has little
exposure to UK banks.
However, an EU slowdown would hit growth. Political
repercussions are negative,
but unclear.
Since the start of 2016, Fitch has upgraded two sovereigns in
Emerging Europe
and downgraded two. Hungary and Serbia were upgraded, due to
narrowing external
imbalances and tighter fiscal policy. The two downgrades were
Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan, reflecting the impact of lower oil prices on their
sovereign credit
profiles. The outlook was not changed on the ratings of any
other sovereign in
the region.
The report, "Emerging Europe Sovereign Credit Overview", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com,
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.