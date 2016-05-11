(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating for The Gap, Inc. (Gap) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's reduced confidence in
stabilization of sales,
expectations of continued gross margin volatility, and belief
that Gap will need
to continue using real estate actions and large-scale cost
reduction programs to
protect EBITDA in the face of sales declines. Fitch expects
EBITDA to decline to
the $2 billion range in 2016 versus $2.3 billion in 2015 and a
peak of $2.7
billion in 2014, with leverage expected to remain in the mid-3x
range.
The rating continues to reflect positive aspects of Gap's credit
story,
including its capital discipline, positive free cash flow (FCF),
scale, and
investments in omnichannel capabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Sales Continue
Gap's comparable store sales (comps) continue to be weak, with
-5% comps in
first quarter 2016 (1Q16) following -7% comps in 4Q15, despite
significantly
easier comparisons and an assumed benefit from sourcing and
merchandising
changes made in 2015. Gap continues to see material declines in
traffic, and
while traffic declines are an issue across the mall space, Gap's
outsized
declines are an indication that customer loyalty is waning as
product continues
to disappoint.
Gap operates in a challenging mid-market apparel sector, which
has been
characterized by lack of a strong product cycle and sales
bifurcation to
higher-end aspirational brands and lower-end fast fashion and
off-price
channels. Gap and its peers have seen volatile sales results and
have needed to
use significant omnichannel investments and higher-than-expected
markdowns to
drive sales.
Old Navy's (42% of 2015 revenue) recent weakness is of
particular concern, given
that the brand has mitigated sales declines at the Gap and
Banana Republic
brands for several years. Old Navy had not seen a quarterly comp
decline since
4Q11 but produced comps of -8% and -6% in 4Q15 and 1Q16,
respectively. Old
Navy's value-oriented positioning should benefit sales in a
period of trade-down
but it appears that broader market discounting, and potential
merchandising
issues are causing weak sales trends.
Fitch previously assumed that merchandising changes made in 2015
would begin to
show improvement in 2016, yielding flattish comps by the end of
the year; weak
1Q trends have diminished confidence in this expectation. Fitch
now believes
comps could improve to the negative 1% - 2% range by 4Q16 and
remain modestly
negative thereafter.
Gross Margins Still Volatile
Fitch previously anticipated gross margins improving in 2016,
predicated on
improving sales trends, reduced inventory buys and a faster
product cycle. Gross
margins have fallen from a peak in the 40% range in 2009 - 2010
to the mid-36%
range in 2015. Fitch projects that weak sales exacerbated by
merchandise misses
have caused 1Q16 gross margin erosion of 250 - 300 basis points
(bps; to
approximately 35%), leading to an EBITDA decline of around 30%
vs. 2015.
As a result of 1Q weakness, Fitch is less confident that the
company's process
changes and reduced inventory position can improve gross margins
this year.
Fitch now believes gross margins could be down around 150bps to
the 35% level
for the full year.
EBITDA Protection through Expense Management Continues
Gap announced it will seek additional opportunities to
streamline its operating
infrastructure and will evaluate its international real estate
fleet (primarily
Old Navy and Banana Republic) to offset weak sales. Fitch has
generally viewed
these moves positively, including the 2015 closure of around 15%
of North
American Gap brand stores. However, the Gap's continued reliance
on
transformational cost management programs to protect EBITDA as
sales decline is
a negative.
Although details of the announced cost savings are expected to
be shared on the
company's upcoming 1Q earnings call, Fitch has assumed that SG&A
could decline
2% - 3% in 2016 and modestly thereafter, following a 3.5%
decline in 2015. As a
result, Fitch expects 2016 EBITDA to decline approximately 15%
to $2 billion
even with a projected $100 million of net expense reduction.
While the company could realize modest SG&A and occupancy
declines beginning
2017 due to the slowdown of international expansion, store
closures, and other
restructuring activity, the resulting income benefit could
merely offset
anticipated sales declines. As a result, EBITDA could remain
range bound in the
low $2 billion range.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Comp sales are expected to be negative 3% - 4% in 2016, and
modestly negative
beginning 2017. Revenue growth approximates comp sales due to
lack of unit
expansion.
--EBITDA declines from $2.3 billion (14.4% of sales) in 2015 to
$2 billion
(13.1% of sales) in 2016, reflecting around 150bps of gross
margin decline and
2% - 3% SG&A reduction, and remains in the low $2 billion range
thereafter.
--Annual FCF after dividends of $400 million- $500 million,
which will support
the company's share repurchase program. In 2016 the company will
use FCF and
existing cash to pay down the $400 million term loan issued in
2015.
--Adjusted leverage remains in the mid-3x range over the next
three years,
assuming flat rent expense.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade would be predicated on a combination of the
following:
--Stabilized comp trends, defined as several consecutive
quarters of flattish
comps;
--Modest year-over-year gross margin improvement and SG&A
leverage on a
sustained basis, yielding EBITDA trending from the $2 billion
level in 2016
toward $2.5 billion;
--Leverage trending to the low-3.0x range, based on the above
EBITDA trend and
paydown of the company's $400 million term loan.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include continued sales weakness driving EBITDA to
around $1.7
billion and adjusted leverage towards 4x.
LIQUIDITY
Gap has maintained strong liquidity, with an unused $500 million
revolver and
cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion as of Jan. 30, 2016.
The company
generated FCF after dividends of $500 million in 2015 and Fitch
expects FCF to
range from $400 million- $500 million annually over the next
three years. Fitch
expects FCF to be directed towards the repayment of the
company's $400 million
term loan in 2016 and towards share repurchases thereafter.
The company may also use some of its excess balance sheet cash
for share
repurchases, but is nonetheless expected to retain sufficient
cash to handle its
seasonal working capital needs without having to tap its $500
million revolver
maturing May 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
The Gap, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--$500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility to
'BB+/RR4' from
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB+/RR4' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Financial Statement Adjustments
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch excluded
$132 million in restructuring charges and impairments related to
Gap's strategic
initiatives. Fitch added back $76 million in non-cash
stock-based compensation
to its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
