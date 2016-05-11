(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken
various rating
actions on the following financial institutions (FIs):
Banks rated above the sovereign driven either by institutional
support or by
their strong intrinsic credit profiles:
Banco Bradesco S.A.(Bradesco)
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (SanBra)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH)
Itau Unibanco S.A. (IU)
Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (ABC Brasil)
Federal government owned banks:
Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA)
Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB)
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB)
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES)
Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa)
Medium sized banks:
Banco BMG S.A. (BMG)
Banco Daycoval S.A. (Daycoval)
Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A. (BIB)
Banco Pine S.A.(Pine)
Banco Safra S.A. (Safra)
Banco Votorantim S.A.(BV)
Regional government owned FIs:
Agencia de Fomento do Estado do Rio de Janeiro S.A. (AgeRio)
Agencia de Fomento do Parana (FP)
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul)
Banestes S.A. - Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo (Banestes)
BRB - Banco de Brasilia S.A. (BRB)
Desenvolve SP - Agencia de Fomento do Estado de Sao Paulo
(Desenvolve SP)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Brazil's
sovereign rating
to 'BB' from 'BB+'/Negative Outlook and the revision of the
Country Ceiling to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Brazil to 'BB'; Outlook
Negative' at
'www.fitchratings.com'), and the consequent rating action on
Brazil's
sub-national governments (see 'Fitch Downgrades Six Brazilian
Subnationals;
Outlook Negative' at 'www.fitchratings.com'). These actions also
reflect factors
considered in Fitch's negative sector outlook for the Brazilian
banking industry
(see '2016 Outlook: Brazilian Banks' dated Jan. 20, 2016).
In Fitch's view, Brazilian financial institutions remain under
significant
pressure from ongoing operating environment challenges that
exacerbate downside
risks to asset quality and profitability. Fitch expects
non-performing loans to
continue to rise in the coming quarters and loan loss reserve
charges to remain
a significant burden on financial institutions' bottom line
results, which will
continue to be pressured by slowing loan growth. This view is
underpinned by the
rise in unemployment, and significant challenges faced by
corporates with
respect to their liquidity and debt payment capacity, as well as
an uncertain
political environment that is preventing a recovery in investor
confidence.
Banks Rated Above the Sovereign
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of Bradesco, IU and IUH were
downgraded to 'bb+'
from 'bbb-', and remain one notch above Brazil's sovereign
rating, due to their
very strong credit profile. These VRs reflect the banks'
adequate loss
absorption capacity, high liquidity and stable and diversified
funding. Fitch
believes that both entities will be able to withstand a further
deterioration in
the operating environment.
Since the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of these banks are
driven by their VRs,
their Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) and Local-Currency (LC)
IDRs have been
downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', while their Short-Term (ST)
IDRs have been
downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'. Fitch has also revised these banks'
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) to 'BB-' from 'BB', reflecting the sovereign's
reduced capacity to
support these banks. Their Support Ratings were affirmed at '3'.
In turn, SanBra's and ABC Brasil's VRs have been downgraded to
'bb' from 'bb+'.
While these banks maintain a good credit profile, Fitch does not
believe that
they can be rated above the sovereign on their own intrinsic
merits. However,
their IDRs are above their respective VRs, which reflects the
expected
institutional support from their respective parents, Banco
Santander S.A.
(Long-Term IDR 'A-'/Stable Outlook) and Arab Banking Corporation
B.S.C.
(Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook).
SanBra's LT LC IDR was downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' (two
notches above the
sovereign), while its LT FC IDR was downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-', since this
is capped by Brazil's country ceiling of 'BB+'. In turn, ABC
Brasil's LT FC and
LC IDRs were affirmed at 'BB+', one notch above its VR, and its
IDRs are one
notch below its parent's IDRs and one notch above Brazil's
sovereign FC IDR.
SanBra's ST LC IDR was downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' and its ST
FC IDR was
downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'. ABC Brasil's ST LC and FC IDRs were
affirmed at
'B'. The SRs of both Sanbra and ABC were affirmed at '3'.
Either because of their intrinsic strength (Bradesco, IU and
IUH) or because of
external support (SanBra and ABC Brasil), Fitch believes that
these institutions
would retain their capacity to service their obligations, even
following a
further stressed sovereign scenario -- considering higher
inflation and interest
rates.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs for all these issuers remains
Negative,
mirroring the Negative Outlook on the sovereign ratings.
Federal Government Owned Banks
The LT FC and LC IDRs of federal government owned banks were
downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+', and remain aligned with Brazil's sovereign ratings.
Their IDRs are
driven by expected support from the government, reflecting
either majority or
whole federal government ownership, their key policy role in the
implementation
of government economic guidelines and, in the case of BdB and
Caixa, their
systemic importance.
As state owned entities, these banks could be subject to
political influence.
The Outlook on these banks' Long-Term IDRs remains Negative,
reflecting the
sovereign's ratings. The ST LC and FC IDRs of all five federal
government owned
banks were affirmed at 'B'. Concurrently, their SRFs were
revised to 'BB' from
'BB+', reflecting the sovereign's reduced capacity to support
these banks. Their
SRs were affirmed at '3'.
Out of the five Fitch-rated federal government owned banks, BdB
is the only one
that has a VR. Fitch downgraded BdB's VR to 'bb' from 'bb+',
reflecting the
sovereign constraints and the significant correlation between
the bank's credit
profile and the operating environment, as evidenced by the
decline in the bank's
operating profitability and internal capital generation in 2015,
as well as
Fitch's expectations for loan impairment charges to continue to
increase in the
coming periods.
Medium Sized Banks
The IDRs on Safra, Daycoval and Pine are driven by their VRs.
Safra and
Daycoval's LT FC and LC IDRs were downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
and their VRs
were downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+', since Fitch does not
consider that these
banks can be rated above the sovereign rating. Pine's LT FC and
LC IDRs were
IDRs were downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and its VR was
downgraded to 'bb-' from
'bb', reflecting the downside risk to its credit profile from
the ongoing
deterioration in the operating environment. The Long-Term IDRs
of Daycoval, Pine
and Safra remain on Negative Outlook, mirroring the sovereign
ratings. The ST LC
and FC IDRs of all these three banks were affirmed at 'B'.
Safra's SRF was
affirmed at 'B+', and its SR was affirmed at '4'. The SRs for
Daycoval and Pine
were affirmed at '5'.
The IDRs of BIB and BMG are also driven by their VRs. BIB's LT
FC and LC IDRs
were affirmed at 'BB' and its VR affirmed at 'bb', reflecting
the fact that its
key credit metrics remain broadly resilient to operating
environment pressures.
BIB's The Rating Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs remains Negative.
BMG's LT FC and
LC IDRs were affirmed at 'BB-' and the Outlook on these ratings
revised to
Negative from Stable. BMG's VR was affirmed at 'bb-'. Both
banks' ST LC and FC
IDRs were affirmed at 'B'. Their SRs were affirmed at '5'.
BV's LT FC and LC IDRs are driven by expected support from its
parent (BdB) and
were downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB', following the downgrade of
BdB. The Outlook
on these ratings remains Negative, mirroring the Outlook on
BdB's ratings. BV's
VR was affirmed at 'bb-'; SR affirmed at '3'; and ST LC and FC
IDRs were
affirmed at 'B'.
The ratings on Banco Pan S.A. (Pan) and its subsidiaries:
Brazilian Finance &
Real Estate (BFRE), Brazilian Mortgages Companhia Hipotecaria
(BM) and Brazilian
Securities Companhia de Securitizacao (BS) -- which are
ultimately driven by
support from its co-shareholder Caixa -- will be reviewed when
its other
co-shareholder, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., is reviewed.
Regional Government Owned Financial Institutions
The IDRs of Banrisul, Banestes and BRB are driven by their VRs.
Their VRs were
affirmed at 'bb-'. The credit profiles of these three banks
remain highly
sensitive to further deterioration of the operating environment
in their
respective regions where they concentrate their operations. All
three of these
regional government owned commercial banks' LT FC and LT IDRs
were affirmed at
'BB-'. Their Outlook remains Negative. Fitch also affirmed at
'B' the ST LC and
FC IDRs for all three banks. Banrisul and Banestes' SR's were
affirmed at '4'
and BRB's SR was downgraded to '4' from '3', reflecting its
parent's reduced
support capacity.
The IDRs of all three development agencies, Desenvolve SP,
AgeRio and FP, are
driven by expected institutional support from their respective
controlling
states: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana, and are equalized
with the IDRs of
their parents. Therefore, the downgrade of the LT FC and LC IDRs
of the three
development agencies, Desenvolve SP (to 'BB' from 'BB+'), AgeRio
(to 'B+' from
'BB-') and FP (to 'BB' from 'BB+') mirrors the downgrade of the
Long-Term IDRs
of their respective parents and reflects their reduced capacity
to provide
support when needed.
The Rating Outlook on the three development agencies' Long-Term
IDRs remain
Negative. All three development agencies' ST LC and FC IDRs were
affirmed at
'B'. Desenvolve SP and FP's SRs were affirmed at '3' and
AgeRio's SR was
downgraded to '4' from '3', reflecting its parent's reduced
support capacity.
A link to a summary report that details all of the rating
actions taken in this
review is available below.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings and Outlooks for the financial institutions included
in this release
are sensitive to any further changes in Brazil's sovereign
ratings. For those
financial institutions whose IDRs are driven by support
(government or
institutional), any changes in the capacity or the willingness
of their
respective parents to support could lead to further changes in
their SRs, and
for those whose source of expected support is the government,
any changes in the
government's capacity or willingness to provide support could
lead to further
revisions of SRFs.
For further specific sensitivities for of each issuer, please
refer to their
individual press releases and/or rating reports at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina (Primary: BNB; Secondary: BdB, BNDES and Caixa)
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas (Primary: Bradesco, SanBra, Daycoval, Banestes,
BRB; Secondary:
IUH, IU, Safra, Pan, BFRE, BM, BS, ABC Brasil, BIB, Pine)
Director
+55 11 4504-2213
Esin Celasun (Primary: AgeRio, BdB, BNDES and Caixa; Secondary:
BV)
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Robert Stoll (Primary: IUH, IU, BMG, Safra, BV, ABC Brasil,
Pine; Secondary:
Bradesco)
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Jean Lopes (Primary: BIB, Banrisul, Desenvolve SP; Secondary:
BdA, BNB)
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Raphael Nascimento (Primary: BdA, Pan, BFRE, BM, BS; Secondary:
Daycoval)
Associate Director
+55 11 3957-3664
Pedro Gomes (Primary: FP; Secondary: SanBra, BMG, Desenvolve SP)
Director
+55 11 4504-2604
Paulo Fugulin (Secondary Analyst: Agerio, FP, Banestes, BRB,
Banrisul,)
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
