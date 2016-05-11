(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bradesco Seguros
S.A.'s (Bradesco Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Sul America S.A.'s (SASA)
long-term local- and
foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The
Rating Outlook on
Bradesco Seguros' IFS and SASA's long-term IDRs is Negative. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of the release.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Brazil's
long-term IDRs to 'BB'
from 'BB+'/Negative Outlook (for further information, see 'Fitch
Downgrades
Brazil to 'BB'; Outlook Negative', dated May 5, 2016, at
'www.fitchratings.com').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bradesco Seguros
The downgrade of Bradesco Seguros' IFS rating results from the
downgrade of the
long-term Local Currency IDR of its parent Banco Bradesco S.A.
(Bradesco,
long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'/Outlook Negative), which in
turn reflects the
downgrade of Brazil's sovereign ratings. (For further
information, see Fitch
Takes Actions on Financial Institutions Following Brazilian
Sovereign
Downgrade', dated May 11, 2016, at 'www.fitchratings.com'.) The
Negative Outlook
on Bradesco Seguros' IFS mirrors that on its parent's long-term
local currency
IDR. The downgrade reflects Bradesco's reduced capacity to
support Bradesco
Seguros if needed.
Fitch considers Bradesco Seguros a 'core subsidiary' of
Bradesco, and therefore
its IFS rating is equalized with the long-term local currency
IDR of its parent.
This is based on the strategic importance of the insurance
operations, which are
a key and integral part of the group's business, common
branding, and high
contribution of Bradesco Seguros to group profits (30% in 2015,
29% in 2014, and
31% in 2013). Bradesco Seguros has maintained solid
profitability through the
cycles, thanks to good technical results and solid financial
income. In 2015,
the insurer's operating ratio and ROA averaged 75.5% and 2.5%,
respectively
(76.1% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2014).
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on Bradesco Seguros' ratings, Fitch considered how ratings would
theoretically
be impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria. Fitch's
insurance criteria is
principles-based regarding ownership, and the referenced bank
criteria was used
to help inform its judgment in applying those principles.
SASA
The affirmation of SASA's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that SASA's
overall credit
worthiness has remained broadly stable, despite the ongoing
deterioration in the
macroeconomic environment. The key credit metrics of the company
evidence the
resilience of the company to the economic downturn.
As of December 2015, SASA's profitability remained solid, as
reflected by an
average operating ratio and an average ROA of 93.2% and 3.8%,
respectively
(94.6% and 3%, respectively, in 2014). During the same period,
leverage remained
relatively high but stable, with operating leverage averaging
3.50x (3.56x in
2014). Likewise, first quarter results in 2016 remained
adequate. Solid
technical performance in the health segment and strong
investment income
continued to support overall profitability and offset the
premium slowdown and
higher loss ratio in the auto segment. While Fitch expects
premium growth to
remain under pressure in the rest of 2016, it does not expect a
material change
in the fundamentals of the company.
Exceptional notching for a ring-fenced regulatory environment
was applied
between the implied insurance operating company ratings and
holding company
IDRs. Notching was compressed by two relative to standard
notching, as
sovereign-related risks have so far not materially affected
SASA's key credit
metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bradesco Seguros: Bradesco Seguros' ratings are linked to those
of Bradesco.
Therefore, any change in the bank's ratings would affect the
insurer's ratings,
as would a change in the bank's willingness to provide support,
which Fitch
considers highly unlikely.
SASA: In case of an additional downgrade to Brazil's sovereign
ratings, SASA's
IDRs would be subject to a review that could result in a range
of rating actions
from affirmation to a two-notch downgrade based on Fitch's
insurance rating
criteria that allows flexibility as to how sovereign
considerations are factored
into insurance rating notching. The ultimate decision would be
driven by the
rationale for the sovereign rating action and Fitch's view of
how this impacts
SASA's operating environment, investment risk and overall
creditworthiness. In
addition, a sustained and material deterioration in
profitability, characterized
by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/equity ratio to above
5.0x; an increase in the financial leverage (financial
debt/equity) to above 25%
for a sustained period; a fall in the interest coverage ratio to
below 2.0x; or
a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could
negatively affect the
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bradesco Seguros
--IFS downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', Outlook Negative.
SASA
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlook Negative;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
