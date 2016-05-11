(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bradesco Seguros S.A.'s (Bradesco Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) long-term local- and foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook on Bradesco Seguros' IFS and SASA's long-term IDRs is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release. The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Brazil's long-term IDRs to 'BB' from 'BB+'/Negative Outlook (for further information, see 'Fitch Downgrades Brazil to 'BB'; Outlook Negative', dated May 5, 2016, at 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS Bradesco Seguros The downgrade of Bradesco Seguros' IFS rating results from the downgrade of the long-term Local Currency IDR of its parent Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco, long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'/Outlook Negative), which in turn reflects the downgrade of Brazil's sovereign ratings. (For further information, see Fitch Takes Actions on Financial Institutions Following Brazilian Sovereign Downgrade', dated May 11, 2016, at 'www.fitchratings.com'.) The Negative Outlook on Bradesco Seguros' IFS mirrors that on its parent's long-term local currency IDR. The downgrade reflects Bradesco's reduced capacity to support Bradesco Seguros if needed. Fitch considers Bradesco Seguros a 'core subsidiary' of Bradesco, and therefore its IFS rating is equalized with the long-term local currency IDR of its parent. This is based on the strategic importance of the insurance operations, which are a key and integral part of the group's business, common branding, and high contribution of Bradesco Seguros to group profits (30% in 2015, 29% in 2014, and 31% in 2013). Bradesco Seguros has maintained solid profitability through the cycles, thanks to good technical results and solid financial income. In 2015, the insurer's operating ratio and ROA averaged 75.5% and 2.5%, respectively (76.1% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2014). In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the impact of ownership on Bradesco Seguros' ratings, Fitch considered how ratings would theoretically be impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria. Fitch's insurance criteria is principles-based regarding ownership, and the referenced bank criteria was used to help inform its judgment in applying those principles. SASA The affirmation of SASA's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that SASA's overall credit worthiness has remained broadly stable, despite the ongoing deterioration in the macroeconomic environment. The key credit metrics of the company evidence the resilience of the company to the economic downturn. As of December 2015, SASA's profitability remained solid, as reflected by an average operating ratio and an average ROA of 93.2% and 3.8%, respectively (94.6% and 3%, respectively, in 2014). During the same period, leverage remained relatively high but stable, with operating leverage averaging 3.50x (3.56x in 2014). Likewise, first quarter results in 2016 remained adequate. Solid technical performance in the health segment and strong investment income continued to support overall profitability and offset the premium slowdown and higher loss ratio in the auto segment. While Fitch expects premium growth to remain under pressure in the rest of 2016, it does not expect a material change in the fundamentals of the company. Exceptional notching for a ring-fenced regulatory environment was applied between the implied insurance operating company ratings and holding company IDRs. Notching was compressed by two relative to standard notching, as sovereign-related risks have so far not materially affected SASA's key credit metrics. RATING SENSITIVITIES Bradesco Seguros: Bradesco Seguros' ratings are linked to those of Bradesco. Therefore, any change in the bank's ratings would affect the insurer's ratings, as would a change in the bank's willingness to provide support, which Fitch considers highly unlikely. SASA: In case of an additional downgrade to Brazil's sovereign ratings, SASA's IDRs would be subject to a review that could result in a range of rating actions from affirmation to a two-notch downgrade based on Fitch's insurance rating criteria that allows flexibility as to how sovereign considerations are factored into insurance rating notching. The ultimate decision would be driven by the rationale for the sovereign rating action and Fitch's view of how this impacts SASA's operating environment, investment risk and overall creditworthiness. In addition, a sustained and material deterioration in profitability, characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the liabilities/equity ratio to above 5.0x; an increase in the financial leverage (financial debt/equity) to above 25% for a sustained period; a fall in the interest coverage ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Bradesco Seguros --IFS downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', Outlook Negative. SASA --Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Negative; --Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B'. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +56-2-2499-3309 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 