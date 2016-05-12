(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac New
Zealand Limited's
(WNZL, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') NZD4.16bn of outstanding
mortgage-covered bonds at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The bonds are issued through
Westpac Securities NZ
Limited, London Branch, a guaranteed issuing vehicle WNZL uses
for international
funding.
Fitch has also revised the discontinuity-cap (D-Cap) to 3
notches (Moderate High
Risk) from 2 notches (High Risk). This is due to the changed
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component, as the outstanding
hard-bullet bond
is no longer considered material to the component's assessment.
Previously, the assessment was constrained by the hard-bullet
bond's
pre-maturity test having a six-month cure period, limiting the
covered bond
guarantor's ability to make timely payments following an issuer
event of
default. The revised component assessment is supported by a
12-month extension
on the outstanding soft-bullet bonds. Fitch believes this
improves liquidity
protection for timely payment to covered bond holders should
recourse switch to
the cover pool.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WNZL's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
revised D-Cap of 3 notches and an 86.5% asset-percentage (AP),
used in the
programme's asset-coverage test (ACT) that Fitch relies on in
its analysis.
This AP is lower than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP (BE-AP) of
88.5% and supports a
'AA'-tested rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis and a
'AAA'-rating
after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered
bonds reflects
the Stable Outlook on WNZL's IDR.
The D-Cap of 3 notches reflects the moderate high risk
assessment of the
liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. The assessment is
driven by the
12-month extension period on the issued soft-bullet bonds and
the three-month
reserve that will be funded on the loss of the Short-Term rating
of 'F1+'. The
other four D-Cap components assessed by Fitch remain unchanged.
The 'AAA' BE-AP of 88.5% has changed from last analysis, as
Fitch has fine-tuned
its approach to modelling the pro-rata asset sales clause, which
is used to
restrict the sale of assets in the programme after an issuer
event of default
and bond extension periods. The equivalent breakeven
over-collateralisation at
13.0% reflects a stable 'AAA' credit loss of 4.2% and an asset
disposal loss
component of 16.6%. The 'AAA'-stressed cash flow valuation
component decreases
the break-even over-collateralisation by 6.6%, due to excess
spread available in
the programme.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
ACT, since
over-collateralisation exceeding requirement under the ACT is
secured by a
demand-loan provided by WNZL. These amounts are not available to
covered bond
holders after an issuer event of default.
As at end-March 2016 the cover pool consisted of 33,559 loans,
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties,
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD4.3bn. The cover pool's
weighted-average loan-to-value
ratio is 52.3%, the weighted-average indexed loan-to-value is
47.1% and the pool
is seasoned by 50 months. The cover pool is geographically
diversified across
New Zealand, with the largest concentrations in Auckland (38.2%)
and Wellington
(15.6%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) WNZL's IDR is downgraded by three notches to 'A-';
or (ii) the
D-Cap falls by three notches to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii)
the AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's
'AAA' BE-AP of
88.5%.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
