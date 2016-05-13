(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of nine Hong Kong banks:
- Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSB) and OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB)
at 'A+'
- Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK), Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China
(Asia) Ltd (ICBC Asia) and China Construction Bank (Asia)
Corporation Limited
(CCB Asia) at 'A'
- Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB) at 'A-'
- Dah Sing Bank (DSB) at 'BBB+'
- China CITIC Bank International Limited (CNCBI) and Chong Hing
Bank Limited
(CHB) at 'BBB'
The Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that
these banks will
maintain sufficient financial flexibility relative to their
current ratings to
navigate the more difficult conditions and mitigate high
concentration in the
domestic property market and mainland China amid an increasingly
challenging
macroeconomic environment.
The IDRs on WHB, ICBC Asia and CCB Asia continue to reflect our
view of an
extremely high probability that they would receive timely
parental support, if
required. Their Stable Outlooks mirror that of their parents.
The ratings actions follow a periodic review of the Hong Kong
banks (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/re/881656">Ho
ng Kong Banks
2015 Report Card which is also released today). Ratings
remain supported by
low credit costs, small impaired loan ratios, moderating loans
growth,
satisfactory profitability and adequate capitalisation at
end-2015 while banks
remain subject to tight supervision by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA),
in particular on domestic mortgages. Mainland China exposures
(MCE), amounting
to USD759bn or 27.3% of system-assets at end-2015 (2014:
USD890bn, 32.8%), have
held up well and their rapid rise until 2014 is a reminder of
Hong Kong banks'
upside growth potential given their proximity to the Mainland.
Fitch has changed the Sector Outlook to Negative. This reflects
cyclical
headwinds for Hong Kong's small, open economy given the
increasing integration
of Hong Kong's and China's economies and their banking systems,
as well as the
banks' material direct and indirect exposure to China. The
banking sector's
profitability has weakened and we expect further challenges due
to significantly
weaker forecasts for GDP growth, sluggish loans growth and lower
return
expectations on deploying excess liquidity. We expect credit
costs to continue
to rise and maintain our forecast of a 1% NPL ratio for the
total book,
including mortgages, and the NPL ratio of 1.5%-2% for the
China-related business
in 2016 (2015: 0.70% and 0.78%, respectively).
We also have assigned a negative trend on our 'a+' operating
environment
assessment for Hong Kong banks because the economic environment
may be worse
than expected due to greater cyclical volatility.
The Hong Kong banks' risk profiles have evolved, with their
exposure to China
much larger than in the last downturn. Fitch expects this trend
to continue over
the long term. The agency views these exposures as higher risk
compared with
Hong Kong-based exposures, which require banks to maintain
greater absorption
buffers, in our view. This and the challenges to the regulatory
oversight of the
system put downward pressure on the operating environment
assessment for Hong
Kong-based banks. However, the banks' rating Outlooks remain
stable as they
maintain financial profiles in line with their ratings.
The banks' customer niches and strategies of their parents can
drive significant
differences in the composition and pace of growth of their China
portfolios, and
the extent of shifts from shorter-term bank placements and
trade-related lending
to longer-term onshore activities targeting mainland commercial
and individual
borrowers. We expect banks to focus less on market share gains
and more on
risk-adjusted profitability. Subsidiaries of Chinese banks will
continue to
expand strongly due to customer referrals from parents. This
could entail
greater risk even though the subsidiaries are required to
perform their own due
diligence. HKMA undertakes regular onsite examinations of the
banks'
China-related activities, but we believe that oversight may be
more challenging
than for domestic exposures, especially mortgages.
Hong Kong and China have Fitch Macro-Prudential Risk Indicator
scores of 3,
which signal potential for buildup of a relatively high degree
of systemic risk
(see <a href="
here">Macro-Pr
udential Risk
Monitor - May 2016 ). These risks could materialise as Hong
Kong's exports
and imports are contracting at their sharpest rate since 2009,
while visitor
arrivals have plummeted led by a 17.2% drop in arrivals from
China. Hong Kong
banks' Mainland China-related lending to non-bank borrowers rose
just 3.2% in
2015 (2014: 23.1%) because of a sharp decline in trade-related
lending (-22.4%).
Fitch forecasts Hong Kong's real GDP growth to decelerate to
1.6% this year
(2017 forecast: 1.7%, 2015: 2.6%). Market and liquidity risk is
elevated with
banks being exposed to volatility in the Chinese yuan and
related interest rates
as well as potential changes in Chinese regulations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND SENIOR DEBT
Hang Seng Bank
HSB's ratings capture its strong and balanced intrinsic profile.
We upgraded our
management and strategy assessment based on HSB's thoughtful
strategic
positioning, maintenance of its vigilant financial profile and
operational
support from being part of HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable), which
is evident from
the aligned risk procedures and secondment of management.
HSB has lowered its growth goals in response to the economic
slowdown. In 2015,
the bank's loan book grew by only 5%, which was in line with the
banking
system's growth but was below the double-digit rates in past
years. The bank's
corporate MCE remains largely unchanged from year ago.
HSB remains the most exposed to the domestic property market
among peers as
property loans, including residential mortgage and commercial
loans, account for
about a quarter of the bank's assets. Loan quality remains solid
with an overall
NPL ratio of 0.4% at end-2015. HSB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio adjusted for
HKD16.8bn of property revaluation reserves was solid at 15.1% at
end-2015. Fitch
expects this to remain a rating strength in the near to medium
term as
management has opted to maintain the strong capital ratio to
retain flexibility
amid the regulatory and economic uncertainties.
The agency has also affirmed HSB's Short-Term IDR at 'F1+' to
reflect the
strength of its liquidity and funding profile, which are
underpinned by the
bank's stable retail deposit base and potential funding support
from its parent.
Its reported loan-to-deposit ratio of 70% and liquidity coverage
ratio of 195%
at end-2015 are solid compared with peers'. The bank maintains a
sizable
security portfolio, which buffers it against potential
refinancing risk.
OCBC Wing Hang Bank
The affirmation of WHB's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the
ability and
propensity of its parent Oversea Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC;
AA-/Stable) to
support the bank remain unchanged.
WHB's VR of 'a-' captures the bank's solid loss absorption
buffers, stable asset
quality and good intrinsic strength. We expect the bank to
continue to maintain
tight underwriting standards and risk controls to mitigate
concentration risks
from higher property and China exposures, given its aim to
accelerate
China-related growth after OCBC acquired WHB in 2014.
Operational support from OCBC will steadily increase, in our
view. However, it
may take longer for WHB to realise tangible benefits to its
company profile and
financial strength than what we initially expected. Such
benefits include the
ability to tap the cross-border trade flows of larger corporates
by leveraging
OCBC's larger franchise, benefits of diversification and
economies of scale, and
increased cross-selling opportunities in non-loan businesses.
Bank of China (Hong Kong)
The affirmation of BOCHK's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
strong market
position in Hong Kong and solid capitalisation. Its
concentration in China
(2015: 41% of assets) and integration with the parent in terms
of management and
strategy are higher than the sector average, which
counterbalance what Fitch
views as a solid financial profile. Our assessment of BOCHK's
risk appetite
remains in line with the bank's intrinsic profile and is of high
importance to
the VR.
Its financial indicators remain sound. The impaired loan ratio
is stable and low
at 0.23%, operating profitability is steady at 2.96% of
risk-weighted assets
(RWA), FCC ratio is high at 19.6% and structural liquidity is
strong, as
indicated by a loan-to-deposit ratio of 65.4%.
The planned acquisition of its parent Bank of China's (BOC;
A/Stable) south-east
Asia operations could support BOCHK's businesses and
geographical
diversification. However, there are not enough details yet for
us to assess the
impact.
BOCHK's senior unsecured securities are rated in line with its
IDRs as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the
bank.
Shanghai Commercial Bank
Fitch has affirmed SCB's IDRs and VR to reflect the bank's good
intrinsic
profile, conservative risk appetite and sound capitalisation.
The bank continues
to maintain prudent underwriting standard with high collateral
coverage ratio of
87% at end-2015 and relatively low appetite for China-related
lending. Its FCC
ratio compared well with that of peers at 15.1%. High reliance
on
collateral-based lending and a fall in market rates have
impacted the bank's
profitability, due to its large interbank assets and securities
investment
portfolio (47% of assets). However, the bank's profitability
still appears solid
given its conservative risk profile compared to peers.
Dah Sing Bank
The affirmation of DSB's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
adequate intrinsic
strength, measured risk appetite and adequate loss absorption
buffers. The
bank's risk appetite has remained low amid the pressure on its
loan quality and
slowing operating environment, which we expect to continue to
translate into a
higher impaired loan ratio (2015: 0.7%; 2014: 0.3%).
The bank's FCC ratio increased to 16.5% at end-2015 (2014:
13.8%) due to steady
internal capital generation. However, DSB's minority stake in
Bank of Chongqing
continues to weigh on our capital assessment.
China CITIC Bank International
CNCBI's IDRs and VR reflect its adequate financial strength,
although it has
rising concentration in China, which continues to render the
bank's asset
quality more vulnerable compared with peers'. The related risks
are balanced by
improving loss-absorption buffers, in particular capitalisation,
with the FCC
ratio rising to 12.8% following a HKD1.8bn injection by its
parent in 1Q16. We
expect it to increase by another 50bp following the sale of its
China
subsidiary, which should be completed in 2H16. Liquidity remains
healthy.
CNCBI maintains autonomy in its risk management and day-to-day
operations.
Impairment charges relating to unexpected loan deterioration of
some borrowers
and non-loan businesses underscore the bank's vulnerability
towards the
weakening operating environment.
Our assessment of the bank's company profile and what we view as
a potentially
increasing risk appetite, remain of high importance to the
ratings.
CNCBI's senior unsecured securities are rated in line with its
IDRs as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the
bank.
Chong Hing Bank
Fitch has affirmed CHB's IDRs and VR to reflect the bank's
adequate financial
strength. The rating captures what Fitch views as an increased
risk appetite
expressed through above-sector growth. Referrals from its 75%
parent Yue Xiu
Group have widened the counterparty scope, increased
concentration risk and
lifted the bank's mainland China exposure to 40.5% of assets at
end-2015 (2014:
44.3%, 2013: 31.7%). We lowered our company profile and asset
quality
assessments accordingly.
Low cost efficiency and below-peers' contribution from the
non-loan business
will continue to weigh on overall profitability, even though its
growing
China-related lending has increased profit. Funding and
liquidity remain a
ratings strength and capitalisation is satisfactory relative to
assumed risks
with a FCC ratio of 14.4% at end-2015 (2014: 11.2%).
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia)
ICBC Asia's IDRs are institutional-support driven given the
bank's key role in
parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC;
A/Stable) aspiration to
provide cross-border financial services to Chinese state-owned
enterprises going
global. The bank set up a new Asia-Pacific business development
department in
January 2016 to capture business opportunities in Asia,
underscoring its growing
importance in coordinating management among ICBC's overseas
operations. ICBC
Asia and ICBC have jointly set up an integrated system to
provide financial
services to meet customers' cross-border financing needs, in
particular
yuan-related products, to take advantage of ICBC's global reach.
The support is
also manifested in ICBC's injection of USD1.65bn in common
equity into ICBC Asia
in 2015.
ICBC Asia's commercial paper programme is rated in line with its
Short-Term IDR
as the notes represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of the bank.
China Construction Bank (Asia)
CCB Asia's IDRs reflect the bank's important role in
facilitating China
Construction Bank Corporation's (CCB; A/Stable) overseas
expansion, centralising
CCB's overseas operations and funding management and the
approval processes in
Asia-Pacific region. CCB Asia cooperates strongly with CCB's
overseas investment
banking arm to underwrite Chinese state-owned entereprises' bond
issuances.
Meanwhile, CCB Asia will integrate with CCB's core banking
system in 2H16, which
will facilitate customer due diligence, product cross-selling
and credit
approval process.
CCB Asia's senior unsecured securities are rated in line with
its IDRs as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the
bank.
We do not assign VRs to ICBC Asia and CCB Asia given their
strong integration
with their parents.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
HSB's '1' SR rating reflects institutional support from its 62%
owner The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB;
AA-/Stable), which
provides a floor to HSB's IDRs at one notch below HKSB's.
Classifying HSB as
strategically important to HKSB reflects the two entities'
complementary
businesses, HSB's level of integration, high reputational risk
to HKSB from a
default by its subsidiary, and the size of HKSB's ownership and
different
branding.
Fitch classifies WHB as a strategically important subsidiary of
OCBC. The SR of
'1' reflects its contribution to the parent's Greater China
strategy. Fitch
maintains a one-notch difference in the IDRs of WHB and OCBC as
deeper
integration through business referrals, sharing of treasury and
risk management
practices and stronger synergies between the two banks' Greater
China businesses
will likely only evolve over the longer term.
BOCHK's SR of '1' reflects our opinion that BOCHK is a core
subsidiary to BOC.
It has a very strong propensity to support BOCHK and would be
able to do so, as
indicated by its rating and the relative sizes of the two
entities. Our view
that the parent's propensity to support is very strong is based
on the integral
role that BOCHK plays in BOC, which is evident from the shared
brand identity,
strategic importance of the subsidiary, strong profit
contribution by BOCHK and
complementary international operations.
Fitch classifies CNCBI as a core subsidiary of China CITIC Bank
(CNCB;
BBB/Stable) as CNCBI serves as an important platform for CNCB's
overseas
expansion strategy. CNCB increased its stake in CNCBI to 100% in
August 2015
from 70.3%. Its SR of '2' also captures CNCB's ability to
support CNCBI.
The '1' SRs of ICBC Asia and CCB Asia reflect Fitch's
expectation that support
from the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) would be passed to the
banks through
their respective parents, given their core importance to their
parents, if
needed.
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' for SCB, DSB and CHB reflect
our view that
senior creditors cannot rely on extraordinary sovereign support
as Hong Kong
will ratify and implement its bank resolution framework in 2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (WHB, BOCHK, ICBC Asia, CCB Asia, DSB, CNCBI,
CHB)
Fitch uses the support-driven IDRs as the anchor ratings for the
subordinated
debts issued by WHB, ICBC Asia, BOCHK, CCB Asia and CNCBI,
reflecting Fitch's
expectation that in the absence of their own financial strength,
institutional
support from their respective parents would flow through to the
subordinated
debt. DSB's and CHB's subordinated debt is notched from their
VRs.
ICBC Asia's subordinated debt with non-viability clauses are
rated two notches
below the IDRs as the instruments will be written-down in full
at the point of
non-viability and the amount (once written-off) will not be
restored.
CCB Asia, DSB and CNCBI's subordinated notes with non-viability
clauses are
rated one notch below their respective IDRs to reflect their
below-average
recovery prospects because they are subordinated to senior
unsecured
instruments, and to take into account their partial write-down
features.
The subordinated debt of BOCHK, ICBC Asia, DSB, CNCBI and CHB,
all without
non-viability clauses, are rated one notch below their
respective IDRs, to
reflect the notes' higher loss severity and below-average
recovery prospects
given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments.
Fitch rates WHB's perpetual junior subordinated debt without
non-viability
clauses three notches from its IDRs - two notches for higher
non-performance
risk given its interest deferral features and one notch for
below-average loss
severity.
The ratings of DSB's perpetual junior subordinated debt are
notched three levels
from the IDR - two notches for greater non-performance risk
given its interest
deferral features and one notch for below-average loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs of all banks in this peer group are sensitive to changes
in banks' risk
appetites, especially for their China exposures in the absence
of mitigating
measures. A change in the composition of China-related
activities without
stringent risk controls, stable funding and adequate
capitalisation could
trigger downgrades in those banks' ratings. VRs for banks with
below-peer
profitability over a sustained period of time could come under
pressure.
Maintenance of stable asset quality, sufficient capitalisation
and healthy
liquidity are the key variables that keep the ratings at the
current level.
The negative trend on our operating environment assessment,
currently at 'a+',
limits the upgrade potential for banks in this peer group, in
particular for
HSB's given its high VR.
HSB's Short-Term IDR could be downgraded if Fitch was to view
liquidity support
from HKSB as less likely.
A downgrade in WHB's and BOCHK's VRs would only trigger a
downgrade of their
IDRs if their parent's IDRs or their propensity to support their
subsidiaries
were also to weaken.
The ratings on the senior debt of BOCHK, ICBC Asia, CCB Asia and
WHB are
sensitive to the same considerations as they are aligned with
the IDR.
WHB's VR would benefit from greater operational support from its
parent if that
led to a stronger franchise, competitive advantages and more
diverse and stable
business model. Fitch could consider equalising WHB's with
OCBC's IDR upon
stronger integration.
The IDRs on ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are sensitive to changes to
their respective
parents' propensity and ability to provide support, which
ultimately ties back
to the Chinese sovereign.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
The SRs of ICBC Asia, CCB Asia, BOCHK and CNCBI could change if
Fitch were to
reassess the ability and propensity of their respective parents
- and in turn
the Chinese sovereign - to provide support.
WHB's and HSB's SRs could change if Fitch were to reassess the
ability and
propensity of OCBC and HKSB, respectively, to support their
subsidiaries.
We do not expect a change to our sovereign support assessment
for SCB, DSB and
CHB. A reinstatement and an upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on the subordinated debt of WHB, BOCHK, ICBC Asia,
CCB Asia and
CNCBI are primarily sensitive to a change in the banks' IDRs,
while the ratings
on similar debt of DSB and CHB are primarily sensitive to a
change in the banks'
VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Perpetual junior subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A' Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses affirmed at
'A-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB+'
China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A'
MTN programme affirmed at 'A/F1'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'A-'
Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Dah Sing Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at
'BB+'
China CITIC Bank International Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Lower tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-'
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
