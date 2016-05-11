(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Staples, Inc. (Staples) at 'BB+' and the
Short-Term IDR at 'B'.
Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Negative following the
announced termination
of the Office Depot acquisition. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Office Depot Merger to be Terminated
Staples and Office Depot announced an intention to terminate
their merger
agreement on May 16, 2016 following a federal court decision to
grant the FTC's
request to block the merger on anti-competitive concerns.
Standalone Business Expected to Be Flat at Best
The ratings reflect continued secular headwinds and competitive
challenges in
the office products category which have pressured EBITDA since
2012. On a
standalone basis, Fitch views Staples as having limited ability
to reverse
declines in sales and EBITDA over the forecast horizon,
especially given the
heightened threat from new entrants in the contract stationer
business.
Staples has fought a number of challenges in recent years,
including both
secular headwinds and strengthened competition. The ongoing
digitalization of
the workplace has had a negative impact on sales of core office
supplies,
ink/toner and paper, which represent around half of Staples
volume. Sales of
technology products (approximately 20% of sales) have been weak
due to a slowing
replacement cycle and saturation of key products such as laptops
and tablets.
Fitch expects both of these headwinds to continue over the
forecast horizon.
As sales shift online across many retail categories, new
competitors have
emerged in the office products category, pressuring in-store
sales across the
industry. Since 2012, Staples' North American retail sales are
down
approximately 25% (recently exacerbated by the weak Canadian
dollar) and margins
of the combined retail/Staples.com business have contracted from
8.3% to 4.5%.
As a result, EBITDA contribution has declined nearly 50% from
$1.2 billion (57%
of total) in 2012 to $650 million (45% of total) in 2015.
Amazon has begun a significant push into office products sales
to contract
customers, which will limit market share opportunities for
existing players.
Sales and EBITDA to contract customers have been fairly stable
for the last few
years, but Fitch expects Staples' competitive positioning could
weaken over
time.
Staples has undertaken a number of initiatives to combat these
challenges.
First, the company has reduced its North American store base by
around 300 units
or over 15% since 2011, with another 50 announced for 2016, to
an expected 1,510
by the end of 2016. Second, the company has refocused selling
efforts around
categories including breakroom and janitorial supplies, which
are seeing less
secular pressure. Finally, the company has managed its cost
structure through
the elimination of over $750 million in expenses over the last
three years.
The company has announced an additional $300 million cost
reduction program to
be completed by 2018, and the pursuit of strategic alternatives
for Staples'
European business, which Fitch estimates is modestly EBITDA
negative.
While these efforts have mitigated secular pressures, Staples'
sales and EBITDA
have declined each year from their respective peaks in 2011 of
$25 billion and
$2.3 billion. In 2015, $21 billion in sales and EBITDA of $1.4
billion were both
6% below 2014 levels, with EBITDA margin falling to 6.7% from
the 2011 peak of
9%. Fitch believes medium-term EBITDA will remain flat at best,
likely within
the $1.2 billion - $1.4 billion range, as industry challenges
persist.
Given the above EBITDA expectations, adjusted leverage is
expected to trend in
the 3.2x - 3.4x range over the forecast horizon, which Fitch
views as
representative of a 'BB+' rating for a secularly challenged
retailer.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects modestly negative annual sales growth over the
forecast horizon,
based on modestly negative retail/online comps and flattish
growth in the
commercial delivery business, with EBITDA ranging between $1.2
billion - $1.4
billion on modest margin declines.
--Projected free cash flow (FCF) after dividends of $300 million
in 2016 will be
used for merger-related debt issuance expenses of $100 million -
$150 million
and merger breakup fees of $250 million. The company has
announced $100 million
of share repurchases in 2016 and the company may need to fund
this with revolver
borrowings or cash on hand. FCF is expected to remain in the
$300 million range
annually beginning 2017, which Fitch expects will put towards
share purchases.
--Adjusted leverage is expected to remain in the 3.2x - 3.4x
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include continued negative sales and margin trends
and declines in
EBITDA that drive adjusted leverage above the mid-3x range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include a stabilization of top-line trends, the
resumption of
positive EBITDA momentum, and maintenance of adjusted
debt/EBITDAR at or under
3x.
LIQUIDITY
The company had adequate liquidity at Jan. 30, 2016, comprising
of $825 million
in cash and full availability on its $1 billion revolving credit
facility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Staples, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--$1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR4';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Commercial paper at 'B'.
The Outlook is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings on the following
acquisition-related debt due to the announced termination of the
Office Depot
merger:
--$3 billion secured revolving credit facility;
--$2.5 billion secured term loan.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In 2015, Fitch
excluded $38
million in accelerated depreciation and expenses related to its
proposed
acquisition of Office Depot. Fitch added back $63 million in
non-cash
stock-based compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
