NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) U.S. credit card asset quality will
deteriorate in 2016
due to financial institutions loosening underwriting standards
and accelerating
loan growth, according to the latest semi-annual credit card
asset quality
report from Fitch Ratings. Profitability for credit card lenders
will also be
challenged by further increases in reward costs and loss
provisioning stemming
from the loan growth and portfolio seasoning, although ratings
remain supported
by strong franchises and increased capital and liquidity
positions.
"Credit card asset quality has been relatively stable and near
all-time lows for
the past few years; however, we expect to see financial
institutions focused on
credit card lending to experience some deterioration at this
point in the credit
cycle," said Michael Taiano, Director, Fitch Ratings.
On average, credit card portfolios at the universal banks (Bank
of America, Citi
and JP Morgan), grew modestly in the first quarter of 2016
(1Q16), after several
years of portfolio contraction. While profitability for card
issuers has been on
the decline since 2013, the segment's returns are fairly robust
relative to
other bank lending products. Capital One Financial Corporation's
portfolio
growth far outpaced the pack, while Discover Financial Services'
growth has been
more consistent. Conversely, American Express's portfolio
tumbled 16.6% from the
removal of its Costco and JetBlue receivables, although absent
the loss of these
two co-brands, the portfolio grew at a double-digit rate.
American Express continues to maintain the best credit
performance for general
purpose cards, averaging a 1.46% net charge-off rate over the
past nine
quarters. U.S. Bancorp had the highest average loss rate for the
past nine
quarters and Capital One Financial posted the highest loss rate
for 1Q16 at
4.16%, due to its above average subprime exposure and the
seasoning effects from
its recent loan growth.
"Loosening underwriting standards from increased competition
likely contributed
to the industry's portfolio growth in 1Q16, and we expect card
issuers to
moderately loosen standards to sustain the recent growth trend,"
added Taiano.
For retail (private label) cards, Alliance Data Systems
continued to lead the
peer group in portfolio growth, even as growth moderated for the
quarter.
Synchrony Financials' portfolio growth continued to accelerate,
while Citi's
retail card portfolio growth slowed, growing just 0.23% year
over year.
While 30+ day delinquencies dipped one basis point to 1.82% (on
a
weighted-average basis) for the largest general purpose card
issuers over the
prior year, Fitch expects delinquencies to trend higher in 2016,
which should be
a primary driver of higher loss provisioning levels for the card
issuers.
Purchase volume growth has been fairly steady for both general
purpose and
retail card issuers. Fitch expects purchase volumes will
continue to outpace
growth in consumer spending, due to more robust reward programs
and the secular
shift toward cards from cash and checks.
Fitch's 2016 outlook for finance and leasing companies is
negative due to
expectations for normalized credit performance, increased
compliance costs and a
more intense competitive environment.
"An interest rate increase would likely boost credit card
segment profitability
and contribute to strong capital and liquidity levels, provided
consumers can
absorb increased debt service costs" said Taiano.
