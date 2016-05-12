(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) The Basel Committee's (BCBS)
proposal to apply
higher capital charges for "unconditionally cancellable lines of
credit" (UCCs)
could impact internationally active US credit card banks CET1
ratios on average
by 375 basis points, absent any remedial measures from affected
institutions,
says Fitch Ratings. If implemented by the US authorities, the
measures will
encourage US banks to reduce unused lines of credit to avoid
lowering their
capital ratios. This follows the publication of written feedback
on the December
2015 consultative proposals to revise the Standardized Approach
for credit risk.
Capital rules require banks to convert undrawn credit lines to
credit exposures
by multiplying the committed but undrawn amount by a credit
conversion factor
(CCF). UCCs to both retail and corporate clients are currently
subject to a 0%
CCF under the standardized approach to credit risk (SA). US bank
holding
companies with total assets in excess of $250bn, with regulatory
approval to use
models for calculating their capital requirements, remain
subject to a capital
floor based on 100% of their SA capital requirements. At
year-end 2015, UCC
totaling about USD3trn were subject to an SA 0% CCF for a select
range of the
largest US bank holding companies and credit card banks, based
on regulatory
disclosures.
The BCBS believes that consumer protection laws and reputational
risk
considerations may constrain banks' ability to cancel such
commitments. For this
reason, the Committee believes a 0% CCF is inappropriate and
proposes a new CCF
of between 50% and75% for wholesale UCCs and 10% and 20% CCFs
for retail UCCs,
i.e. credit cards and personal overdraft facilities. The Basel
Committee
proposals would impact large internationally active banks
operating under the
Advanced approach.
For large internationally active credit card banks, the
implications could be
material if adopted and could change the competitive position
for affected
firms. Fitch estimates end-2015 CET1 ratios for select credit
card banks could
fall by an average of 3.75% if a 20% UCC CCF is applied to
retail credit card
exposures and a 75% CCF applied to wholesale credit card
exposures. In contrast,
estimated average CET1 ratios for the large universal banks
would drop by just
0.78%. As such, if the US regulatory authorities adopt the BCBS
UCC proposal in
its current form, Fitch expects credit card issuers will seek to
reduce the
amount of UCC by trimming credit lines for active accounts
and/or closing
inactive accounts.
In contrast to US institutions, banks in other major
jurisdictions are not
currently subject to a 100% capital floor, where the internal
ratings-based
model approach is often used to calculate capital charges for
credit card
exposures. Based on a Fitch review of 105 medium-to-large EU
banks at end-1H15,
only a few individual German, Dutch, Finnish, and UK banks
appear to benefit
significantly from the application of the SA 0% CCF for UCCs.
The revised SA proposals for UCCs are possibly influenced by
parallel studies
undertaken by the Committee on how banks use internal models to
estimate credit
risk capital requirements for UCCs. In a study released on April
1, 2016, the
Committee found that some banks do not assign CCFs (zero or
otherwise) to UCCs,
while some banks assign a 0% CCF to commitments that are only
conditionally
cancellable. The study also found that assigned non-zero CCFs
usually do not
differ materially between UCCs and other facilities.
A detailed analysis of the Basel Committee's proposals for
standardised credit
risk is included in Fitch's recent report, titled "Standardised
Credit Risk -
Evolution Over Revolution" and available by clicking on the link
below.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
