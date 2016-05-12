(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Southchester (RF) Limited a 'BBB-' Fund Credit Quality Rating (FCQR) and a 'V3' Fund Volatility Rating (FVR). It has simultaneously affirmed the fund's 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR) and 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating (NFVR). The fund's investment advisor is Southchester Investment Managers (Pty) Limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS The International scale Fund Credit Quality Rating is driven by the fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF), itself based on the fund's short-dated exposure to a portfolio primarily comprising South African banks rated in the 'BBB' category. The short maturity profile of the fund's assets results in a low interest rate duration and low sensitivity to spread risk. In assigning a FVR 'V3' Fitch has considered both the fund's interest rate risk and spread risk sensitivity, and the observed volatility of the South African issuers in which the fund invests compared with other international markets The affirmation of the NFCQR reflects the fund's high and stable credit quality on a national scale basis, while factoring in the fund's concentration risk. The affirmation of the NFVR reflects the fund's low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in the fund's short maturity profile, while recognising its potential exposure to longer-dated securities than comparable domestic funds through repurchase agreements. Asset Credit Quality Eighty per cent of the fund is invested in securities issued by banks rated 'BBB-' and the remaining 20% in banks rated 'A'. On national scale the credit quality of these securities is high. The fund's investment policy requires that 90% of the portfolio be invested in securities rated 'A(zaf)' or above. While the fund can have a limited exposure to lower-rated securities, this exposure is infrequent and small in practical terms. The fund invests in buy-and-sell back repo transactions with unrated repo counterparties. When considering the fund's credit exposure, in view of the collateralised nature of the transaction, Fitch treats this counterparty exposure as direct exposure to the underlying collateral. The fund only invests in collateral that meets its investment guidelines for credit quality and asset maturity. Concentration In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, with exposure to the three largest issuers consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch reflects such higher concentration risk in its assessment and overall FCQR and NFCQR, resulting in a one notch downward adjustment to the WARF-implied ratings of 'BBB' and 'AAA(zaf)', respectively, on the international and national scales). The concentrated holdings reflect the fund's investment mandate and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk, as dictated by the fund's investment policies, which limit to 90 days its weighted average maturity (WAM) to interest rate reset date. Exposure to spread risk is also low, as a result of the fund's investment policies, which limit the maximum maturity of individual assets to three years and place limits on the portfolio's weighted average life (WAL, i.e. maturity to final maturity date) to 150 days when the maturity dates of buy-and-sell back repos are included in the calculation or 450 days when these contracts are excluded. The fund's international market risk factor is consistent with a 'V1' FVR. However, Fitch has chosen to adjust the FVR down to 'V3' to reflect the greater volatility of the South African market compared with other international markets based on observed volatility. The fund's national market risk factor is consistent with a 'V1(zaf)' NFVR. However, the fund may invest in instruments that are not accessible to money market funds in South Africa and its maturity profile is longer overall. Therefore the agency believes that a 'V2(zaf)' best reflects the fund's overall market risk profile. Fund Profile Structurally, the fund is a debenture-issuing fixed income portfolio, regulated under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by the Registrar of Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls outside the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002. The debentures have an initial maturity of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily, with a maximum T+2 settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and a negative pledge exists over the issuer, preventing it from engaging in any other activities while any debentures remain outstanding. Economically, Fitch considers Southchester directly comparable with a mutual fund. Investment Advisor Fitch considers the manager suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The fund is managed by Southchester Investment Managers (Proprietary) Limited, a small independent fixed income asset manager established in 2013. Southchester is authorised by South Africa's Financial Services Board. Southchester delegates record-keeping, valuation and reporting services to Peregrine under a service level agreement (SLA) and delegates independent compliance-monitoring services, independent fiduciary services and credit research to respected third-party providers. The fund managers are Andra Greyling and Gregg Bayly, who have 28 years and 21 years of investment management experience, respectively. Additional oversight is provided by Societe Generale Securities Services (Proprietary) Limited (a division of Societe Generale; A/Stable/F1) as custodian and trustee. The fund is Southchester's core activity; in 2015 it also added a hedge fund advisory contract. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the FCQR if the South African sovereign is downgraded, leading to downgrades of the South African banks in which Southchester invests. Both the FCQR and NFCQR could be downgraded in the event of a sustained deterioration in the fund's credit quality. 