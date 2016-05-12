(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) It is Fitch Ratings' view that the
proposed
reorganization of JBS S.A. will ultimately reduce the company's
exposure to
foreign currency exchange volatility, as it should lead to the
company taking
less aggressive balance sheet hedge positions.
The proposed reorganization entails a transfer of JBS S.A.'s
assets, excluding
the Brazil beef and leather operations and other activities
(i.e. biodiesel,
collagen, carrier businesses), to a new holding company called
JBS Foods
International. Fitch estimates that JBS S.A ('BB+'/Stable),
which will be
renamed JBS Brasil post-transaction, will represent only 20% of
the projected
consolidated EBITDA of about BRL16 billion in 2016.
The company intends to list JBS Foods International on the NYSE.
This company
will ultimately control JBS Brasil, which will continue to be
listed on the BMF&
Bovespa and should have a free float of at least 25% of its
capital. The listing
on the NYSE does not imply any new cash inflows to the group.
Fitch understands that the company intends to transfer JBS
Brasil's (currently
JBS S.A.) senior unsecured notes to JBS Foods International. A
consent
solicitation to the existing bondholders and lenders will be
required in order
to implement the transaction. JBS Brasil will have some minority
shareholders
and therefore part of its EBITDA will not be fully available to
service JBS
Foods International's senior unsecured bondholders. At this
stage the details
of the reorganization are not finalized.
An aim of the reorganization and the listing on the NYSE is to
lower the
company's cost of capital. The new structure should be able to
reduce its
earnings volatility, if the company reduces its use of
derivatives for balance
sheet hedging. With an NYSE listing the company will report its
financial
figures in U.S. dollars rather than in Brazilian reais. For the
past year, JBS
S.A. has been implementing an aggressive and expensive hedging
policy to cover
its U.S. debt exposure. The result of JBS's hedging has been
volatile - positive
BRL10.6 billion at fiscal year-end 2015 due to the depreciation
of the USD
against the BRL, but negative BRL5.8 billion during the first
quarter of 2016
due to the weakening of the dollar. During the last five
quarters, the exchange
variation has had a negative impact on the company of about
BRL7.3 billion and
the hedge has been positive for a total amount of BRL4.8
billion.
The company expects to finalize the transaction at the end of
the year. At that
time, Fitch will review the ratings of the group.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55 21 4503 2624
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
