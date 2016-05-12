(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) It is Fitch Ratings' view that the proposed reorganization of JBS S.A. will ultimately reduce the company's exposure to foreign currency exchange volatility, as it should lead to the company taking less aggressive balance sheet hedge positions. The proposed reorganization entails a transfer of JBS S.A.'s assets, excluding the Brazil beef and leather operations and other activities (i.e. biodiesel, collagen, carrier businesses), to a new holding company called JBS Foods International. Fitch estimates that JBS S.A ('BB+'/Stable), which will be renamed JBS Brasil post-transaction, will represent only 20% of the projected consolidated EBITDA of about BRL16 billion in 2016. The company intends to list JBS Foods International on the NYSE. This company will ultimately control JBS Brasil, which will continue to be listed on the BMF& Bovespa and should have a free float of at least 25% of its capital. The listing on the NYSE does not imply any new cash inflows to the group. Fitch understands that the company intends to transfer JBS Brasil's (currently JBS S.A.) senior unsecured notes to JBS Foods International. A consent solicitation to the existing bondholders and lenders will be required in order to implement the transaction. JBS Brasil will have some minority shareholders and therefore part of its EBITDA will not be fully available to service JBS Foods International's senior unsecured bondholders. At this stage the details of the reorganization are not finalized. An aim of the reorganization and the listing on the NYSE is to lower the company's cost of capital. The new structure should be able to reduce its earnings volatility, if the company reduces its use of derivatives for balance sheet hedging. With an NYSE listing the company will report its financial figures in U.S. dollars rather than in Brazilian reais. For the past year, JBS S.A. has been implementing an aggressive and expensive hedging policy to cover its U.S. debt exposure. The result of JBS's hedging has been volatile - positive BRL10.6 billion at fiscal year-end 2015 due to the depreciation of the USD against the BRL, but negative BRL5.8 billion during the first quarter of 2016 due to the weakening of the dollar. During the last five quarters, the exchange variation has had a negative impact on the company of about BRL7.3 billion and the hedge has been positive for a total amount of BRL4.8 billion. The company expects to finalize the transaction at the end of the year. At that time, Fitch will review the ratings of the group. Contact: Primary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55 21 4503 2624 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.