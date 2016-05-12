(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of XLIT Ltd. (XL,
a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group plc) and its
property/casualty
(re)insurance subsidiaries. The affirmations include XL's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
its core
operating companies at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of XL's ratings reflects the company's large
diversified
market position in both insurance and reinsurance lines,
'Strong'
capitalization, favorable underwriting results and reasonable
financial
leverage. Partially offsetting these positives are overall
earnings volatility
and weak fixed charge coverage.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook on
global reinsurance.
The shifting market landscape in reinsurance is pressuring
profitability and
sparking consolidation as companies aim to enhance their
relative competitive
position.
Fitch views XL as having thus far reasonably managed the
integration of Catlin
during the first year of the acquisition, with the transaction
having closed on
May 1, 2015. However, significant risks remain as the operations
and risk
management practices of the two companies continue to be
combined. Successful
integration of Catlin could provide longer-term positive credit
benefits
relating to further diversification of earnings and business
profile, leveraging
the benefits of a larger organization.
XL posted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (net
income) of $104
million in the first quarter of 2016 (excluding $82 million loss
on investment
results from the runoff life retrocession investment portfolio
that is passed
directly to the reinsurer, GreyCastle Holdings Ltd.), resulting
in a net return
on average common equity (ROAE) of 3.6%. Favorable underwriting
results were
offset by increased corporate expenses from the integration and
operation of
Catlin and dividends on preference shares by XL and its
subsidiaries.
This follows net income of $982 million in 2015 (excluding $225
million gain on
life retro investment results), which included a $340 million
gain on the sale
of ARX Holdings Corp. Net income was $554 million in 2014
(excluding $366
million loss on life retro investment results), which included a
$621 million
loss on the sale of its runoff life reinsurance subsidiary to
GreyCastle.
XL's core property/casualty operations posted a favorable
three-month 2016 GAAP
combined ratio of 92.5%, which included 2.3 percentage points
for natural
catastrophe losses and 1.9 points of favorable prior-year
reserve development.
This underwriting performance compares with 92% for full-year
2015, which
included 2.7 points for natural catastrophe losses, 3.8 points
of favorable
prior-year reserve development and 1.2 points of large losses
related to the
Tianjin explosion in China.
Excluding the impact of natural catastrophes and reserve
development, XL's
underlying accident-year combined ratio has been fairly steady
in recent periods
at 92.1% in the first three months of 2016, 93.1% in 2015 and
90.6% in 2014.
Fixed charge coverage has been weak overall, averaging a low
4.5x from 2011 to
2015, with 3.7x in 2015 and 3.9x in the first three months of
2016. Fixed-charge
coverage is anticipated to remain near 4.0x-5.0x with the added
debt from the
Catlin acquisition.
XL continues to maintain a reasonable financial leverage ratio
of 17.1% at March
31, 2016, with debt plus preferred equity to total capital of
27.9%. Net
premiums written to shareholders' equity increased to 0.6x in
2015 from 0.5x in
2014 due to increased premiums from Catlin that more than offset
higher
shareholders' equity.
XL recently announced a proposed change in the parent holding
company's
incorporation to Bermuda from Ireland, with XL Group Ltd
(Bermuda) replacing XL
Group plc (Ireland). This redomestication is subject to
regulatory and
shareholder approval and will not result in any rating changes
to XL and its
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
sustained
favorable earnings with low volatility, including a ROAE of 10%
or better;
capitalization at 'Very Strong' ('AA' category Fitch sector
credit factors) or
higher levels; financial leverage ratio maintained at or below
20%; and
fixed-charge coverage of at least 7.0x-8.0x.
The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
failure to
effectively integrate Catlin as evidenced by underwriting losses
or sizable
goodwill impairments; significant charges for reserves that
affect equity and
the capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries; financial
leverage ratio
maintained above 25% or debt plus preferred equity to total
capital above 30%;
fixed-charge coverage below 4.0x-5.0x; failure to maintain at
least 'Strong'
('A' category Fitch sector credit factors) capitalization
levels.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
XLIT Ltd.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 2.30% senior notes due 2018 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.25% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million subordinated notes due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million subordinated notes due 2045 at 'BBB-';
--$345 million series D preference ordinary shares at 'BBB-';
--$999.5 million series E preference ordinary shares at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the IFS ratings of the following XL
(re)insurance
subsidiaries at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook:
--XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd;
--XL Re Ltd;
--XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd;
--XL Re Latin America Ltd;
--XL Insurance Company SE;
--XL Insurance America, Inc.;
--XL Reinsurance America Inc.;
--XL Re Europe SE;
--XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.;
--XL Specialty Insurance Company;
--Indian Harbor Insurance Company;
--Greenwich Insurance Company;
--XL Select Insurance Company.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
Fitch has adjusted XL's net income and ROAE to remove the net
income
contribution from the GreyCastle life retrocession investment
results which are
reversed in comprehensive income. The investment results for the
life
reinsurance assets are passed directly to the reinsurer
(GreyCastle) pursuant to
a contractual arrangement that is accounted for as a derivative.
The noted
adjustment did not result in a different rating than had the
adjustment not been
made, but it is material in how Fitch views net income and ROAE.
