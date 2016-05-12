(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Caixa Economica
Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B' from
'B+' and affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Caixa Geral de
Depositos, S.A. (CGD) and
Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (Millennium bcp) at 'BB-', and
of Santander
Totta, SGPS, SA and its main operating company Banco Santander
Totta, S.A. (BST)
at 'BBB'. The Outlooks for all banks are Stable. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING - SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
The IDRs of Santander Totta and BST reflect a high probability
of support from
both entities ultimate parent, Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander;
A-/Stable), in
case of need. Fitch believes that Portugal is a strategically
important market
for Santander, as demonstrated by Santander Totta's acquisition
of the banking
assets and liabilities of Banif in December 2015.
Santander Totta's and BST's Long-term IDRs are capped at two
notches above that
of the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Stable). This reflects our view
that
Santander's propensity to support its Portuguese subsidiaries is
linked to
Portugal's operating environment, since this affects the
attractiveness of these
entities to the Santander group and their impact on the group's
financial
profile. The Stable Outlooks on these IDRs mirror that on the
sovereign.
VR - SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
Santander Totta's Viability Rating (VR) is supported by healthy
reported capital
ratios, which mitigate the risks of operating in a vulnerable
economic
environment. The rating also reflects better than sector average
asset quality
indicators and the benefits from being part of the Santander
group, both in
terms of management expertise and potential contingent funding
from the parent
that we believe would be made available if required. The
acquisition of Banif's
assets and liabilities in December 2015 is manageable, in our
view, given
Santander group's record in managing acquisitions in different
geographies.
Santander Totta's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 15% at end-March
2016, including
the acquisition of Banif, and its credit-at-risk (CaR) to loans
ratio was 5.8%
(4.4% at end-2015 without Banif). Fitch expects a continued
improvement in
profitability metrics thanks to lower deposits rates, sound fee
income
generation and good cost control. Loan impairment charges (LICs)
should be
manageable but are sensitive to economic uncertainty. Excluding
the impact of
the acquisition of Banif, the bank continues to improve its
funding and
liquidity profile by increasing its deposit base and some modest
loan book
deleveraging.
Fitch has equalised the Viability Ratings (VRs) of Santander
Totta and BST. This
reflects common supervision, moderate double leverage and the
dominance of BST
in the Santander Totta group. BST is wholly owned by Santander
Totta.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - CGD
CGD's ratings reflect weak, although improving, core
profitability, weak asset
quality, and high market risk exposure through investment funds
and interest
rate sensitivity. The ratings also take into account the bank's
leading retail
franchise in Portugal, and generally stable funding and
liquidity.
The bank has been reporting losses since 2011, and while the
trend is positive,
both the cost base and LICs will likely remain high in the
medium term, and we
believe it will be difficult for the management team to meet its
strategic
objectives. Nevertheless, LICs have declined reflecting some
asset quality
improvement, and the reported CaR/loans ratio fell to 11.5% at
end-2015 from
12.2% at end-2014, with coverage of around 64% at end-2015.
Fitch expects CGD to
strengthen its capital base in order to maintain a buffer above
future capital
requirements.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - MILLENNIUM BCP
Millennium bcp's ratings reflect weak asset quality indicators,
which despite
some improvement, have not progressed enough to trigger a rating
change, and
continue to undermine bottom line profitability. Positively, the
sustainability
of core earning generation is improving thanks to lower deposit
rates, healthy
fee income and declining overheads. The reported CaR/loans ratio
improved to
11.5% at end-March 2016 from a peak of 12.4% at end-June 2015,
and coverage had
increased to about 55% at end-March 2016. Market risk is
relatively high due to
the bank's exposure to foreclosed assets and a
recovery/corporate restructuring
fund. The ratings also consider the bank's sound domestic
franchise as well as
an improved funding and liquidity profile.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - MONTEPIO
The downgrade of Montepio's ratings reflects the bank's
inability to date to
turn around the very weak profitability of its core banking
business and the
need for capital support from its parent, MGAM, to offset
reported net losses
since 2013. In Fitch's view, Montepio has failed to meet its
financial
objectives, and is highly affected by the challenging operating
environment.
Asset quality indicators are weak, with the reported CaR/loans
ratio
deteriorating to 14.3% at end-2015 from 12% at end-2014. Market
risk is also
high, driven by exposure to foreclosed assets and investment
property. Despite
the injection made by the parent in March 2016, Montepio's
capital base is
highly exposed to unreserved CaR loans and real estate assets.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) - CGD,
MILLENNIUM BCP AND
MONTEPIO
CGD's '4' SR and 'B' SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that there
remains a limited
probability of extraordinary support being provided to CGD by
the Portuguese
state without the bail-in of senior creditors. This potential
support is based
on full and willing state ownership and CGD's market leading
position in the
Portuguese market. An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of
the SRF would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support it.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' for Millennium bcp and
Montepio reflect
Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the
banks become
non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD and
Millennium bcp are
notched down from their VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the VRs.
BST's preference shares are capped at the rating on equivalent
securities issued
by the ultimate parent, Santander. In Fitch's view, support from
the parent
mitigates the non-performance risk of the instruments.
Therefore, the agency
would only notch down the rating of the preference shares twice
for loss
severity from the subsidiary's IDR if the cap was not applied.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of Caixa Banco de Investimento (Caixa - BI) are
equalised with those
of its parent, driven by the full ownership, the integration of
Caixa - BI
within the parent bank and the offering of core investment
banking products.
Fitch does not assign a VR to the institution as we do not view
it as
independent entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING - SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
The IDRs of Santander Totta and BST are sensitive to a change in
the sovereign
rating. The IDRs and the SR are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around Santander's propensity or ability to support
its Portuguese
subsidiary. In a higher sovereign rating environment, these
would likely be
notched down once from the parent's IDR, underpinned by the
strategic importance
of the subsidiaries, but also supported by common branding,
strong synergies and
integration with the parent, and a wide range of shared risk
management and
operational policies and procedures.
VRS - SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
Santander Totta and BST's VRs would benefit from an improving
operating
environment. This would benefit asset quality and profitability,
and support
higher business volumes. Santander Totta's VR is sensitive to an
increase in
double leverage.
IDRS, AND VRS - CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, MONTEPIO
Upward VR and IDR potential for CGD, and Millennium bcp would
mostly arise from
a sustained and material improvement in asset quality, as well
as structurally
better core profitability. The banks have a significant volume
of problem
assets, which will likely take time to reduce. Downward rating
pressure would
primarily come from a further weakening if asset quality or
profitability, which
would put pressure on capital. CGD's inability to strengthen its
capital base
could be credit negative, although we do not expect this.
The Stable Outlook on Montepio's ratings reflects Fitch view
that the bank's
capital base still provides a cushion for the bank as it is
actively working to
improve its very weak core profitability and to reduce its high
real estate
exposures. Any set back in this process would put its ratings
under pressure.
Upside rating potential is currently limited.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP
AND MONTEPIO
An upgrade of the Support Ratings or upward revision of the
Support Rating
Floors would be contingent on a positive change in the
Portuguese sovereign's
propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is
highly unlikely,
in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD, and
Millennium bcp are
are primarily sensitive to any change in their VRs. BST's
preference shares are
sensitive to a change in Santander's IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Caixa-BI are sensitive to rating actions on CGD's
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CGD:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit Long-Term rating
affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit Short-Term rating
affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares affirmed at 'B-'
Caixa - BI:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Millennium bcp:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares affirmed at 'B-'
Santander Totta:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
BST:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Preference shares affirmed at 'BB'
Montepio:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating downgraded to 'B'/'RR4'
from 'B+'/'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating affirmed at 'B'
